southgatv.com
Dougherty announces Rediscover Radium Springs festival
ALBANY, GA – The Dougherty County Board of Commissioners will be holding a “Rediscover Radium Springs” Fall Festival for the community on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The purpose of the event is to reintroduce the community to the trail system and...
wfxl.com
Not-so-spooky fun scheduled for Halloween in Southwest Georgia
As the traditional Halloween day quickly approaches on Monday, October 31st, many folks across South Georgia are getting costumes ready for their holiday celebrations. Many communities are gearing up for fall festivals, trunk-or-treats and much more. Here is a list of events in SWGA communities to mark on your calendar:
wfxl.com
Phoebe welcomes new CEO
Phoebe is welcoming a new Chief Executive Officer, Deborah Angerami. As Hurricane Ian churned across Florida late last week, Deborah Angerami, was packing up and moving from the state she had called home her entire adult life. It was nearly 4:00 a.m. Friday when she finally was able to settle into her new home in Albany, says Phoebe officials.
wfxl.com
Valdosta State University offers eerie Halloween fun with haunted trail
Campus Recreation presents The Haunted Trail from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 14-15, 21-22, and 28-29 at Valdosta State University’s Center for Outdoor Recreational Experiences (CORE) Challenge Course. Due to the intense nature of this experience, The Haunted Trail is not appropriate for young children. “Those who are...
wfxl.com
Phoebe named Georgia's College and Career Academy Business Partner of the Year
Phoebe’s innovative healthcare workforce development partnership with the Albany-based Commodore Conyers College and Career (4C) Academy earned Phoebe recognition as Georgia’s 2022 College and Career Academy Business Partner of the Year. “We rolled up our sleeves and went to work hand-in-hand with 4C Academy to come up with...
wfxl.com
Rivers Alive cleanup scheduled for 2nd weekend in October
Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful announces their annual Rivers Alive Flint River clean-up effort is scheduled for this Saturday morning. Rivers Alive is a program sponsored by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Environmental Protection Division, and The Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation. Rivers Alive encourages cleanups along all 70,150 miles of Georgia’s rivers, lakes, streams and wetlands. The campaign’s intent is to create awareness of Georgia’s water resources through hands-on involvement.
Major discount grocery store chain just opened another new location in Georgia
Residents living or working in southwest Georgia now have another option when it comes to getting their groceries. Read on to learn more. The popular discount grocery store chain Aldi recently opened another new location in Georgia.
wfxl.com
Toys for Tots campaign kicks off 75th year of service
The Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany and the Salvation Army are teaming up once again to bring smiles to children in Southwest Georgia for the annual Toys for Tots campaign. Monday morning, MCLB kicked off the 75th annual donation drive on base. Last year, over 15,000 toys were collected and around...
itinyhouses.com
Tiny Hacienda’ is a Spacious Tiny House That Can be Customized
Offering 399 sq ft of space, a main floor bedroom and an in-house financing option, the ‘Tiny Hacienda’ is the hottest new spacious tiny house on the market. But that’s not all that this tiny space has to offer- scroll down and read on to get a quick glimpse into everything the tiny house packs in.
Post-Searchlight
Hook & Ladder holds totally tubular 80s Block Party on Broad
The Bainbridge community ganged up for a gnarly 80s throwback at the Hook & Ladder Thursday night, as Jennifer Cannon hosted her Block party on Broad. The event was to celebrate the three-year anniversary of J. Christine Esthetique, the one-year anniversary of the Elysian Tea Room and Emporium, and the grand opening of Food Trucks on Broad.
WALB 10
Phoebe warns south Georgia about rising RSV cases
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, is a virus that can wreak havoc on a baby’s or child’s respiratory system. It causes wheezing, fever, and congestion. And as RSV Awareness month begins, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital says they are seeing an uptick in cases. The...
Lee County working to meet hospital bond deadline; sets moratorium on health care, liquor, storage facilities
LEESBURG — Teams of attorneys stretching from New York to Leesburg are working “full-speed ahead” on a bond deal that would allow the long-delayed Lee County Medical Center to move forward, Lee County Commission Chairman Billy Mathis said Friday. County officials received a letter of determination from...
wfxl.com
Lowndes County schools implementing clear bag policy
Lowndes County Schools is implementing a clear bag policy for all home football games, effective October 3, 2022, to ensure an orderly and safe environment for our team, participants, and fans. All fans entering Martin Stadium are required to adhere to this policy. The following bags and items will be...
Albany Herald
Wilderness Ways Girls Camp returns to the Flint
ALBANY — There is a small group of young women paddling down the Flint River this month. These folks are from the Wilderness Ways Girls Camp in Fair Play, S.C., young women on a three-week paddle down the Flint River from the Taylor County US Highway 19 Bridge to Flint River Heights north of Bainbridge.
vsuspectator.com
Student Spotlight: Meet Heather Gay
Heather Gay is a senior early childhood education major who transferred to VSU this fall. Gay will be graduating at the end of this semester, and her current dream is to be a teacher. She has always had a gift with children and loves looking after them. Before she decided...
Page Brothers set to take 'another step' at Honey Jam
ADEL — The Page brothers — the actual brothers themselves, singer Dakota and guitarist Travis — are music fanatics. When they’re not playing music, which isn’t often, they’re listening to it. That love for music has turned what might have been just another gig...
wfxl.com
City of Valdosta enforces curfew for minors
City of Valdosta is enforcing a curfew for minors. The Valdosta Police Department posted to their Facebook page that the curfew will now be enforced in an effort to decrease crime. According to a Facebook post, the Valdosta Police Department wants to remind parents and guardians that according to Official...
southgatv.com
Cook mourns late SRO
ADEL, GA – The Cook County Sheriff’s Office mourns the late head of its School Resource Officer ranks. Captain Terry “Turtle” Arnold died Monday night, after breaking up a fight on the high school campus. Arnold, a 26 year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, passed away...
southgatv.com
Disabled victim identified in deadly boarding home fire
ALBANY, GA– Following Friday’s fatal fire on Tift Avenue, Dougherty County Coroner, Michael Fowler released the name of the fallen victim. Fowler told South Georgia Television News reporter, Mary Alex Anders the victim is 38 year-old Chatayunda Davis. The autopsy revealed she died from smoke and soot inhalation while she was trapped inside the burning building.
wfxl.com
Deputies: Two South Georgia men arrested in Monroe County on charges of trafficking meth
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two south Georgia men are in jail in Monroe County on drug charges. In a post on Facebook, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says one of their deputies stopped a 2022 Chevrolet Camaro just before 4 p.m. Monday. When the deputy approached the car, he could smell the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. After talking with both men in the car, they admitted to smoking weed earlier in the day. After searching the car, the deputy found around 11 pounds of methamphetamine.
