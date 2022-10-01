ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moultrie, GA

southgatv.com

Dougherty announces Rediscover Radium Springs festival

ALBANY, GA – The Dougherty County Board of Commissioners will be holding a “Rediscover Radium Springs” Fall Festival for the community on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The purpose of the event is to reintroduce the community to the trail system and...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Not-so-spooky fun scheduled for Halloween in Southwest Georgia

As the traditional Halloween day quickly approaches on Monday, October 31st, many folks across South Georgia are getting costumes ready for their holiday celebrations. Many communities are gearing up for fall festivals, trunk-or-treats and much more. Here is a list of events in SWGA communities to mark on your calendar:
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Phoebe welcomes new CEO

Phoebe is welcoming a new Chief Executive Officer, Deborah Angerami. As Hurricane Ian churned across Florida late last week, Deborah Angerami, was packing up and moving from the state she had called home her entire adult life. It was nearly 4:00 a.m. Friday when she finally was able to settle into her new home in Albany, says Phoebe officials.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Valdosta State University offers eerie Halloween fun with haunted trail

Campus Recreation presents The Haunted Trail from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 14-15, 21-22, and 28-29 at Valdosta State University’s Center for Outdoor Recreational Experiences (CORE) Challenge Course. Due to the intense nature of this experience, The Haunted Trail is not appropriate for young children. “Those who are...
VALDOSTA, GA
wfxl.com

Phoebe named Georgia's College and Career Academy Business Partner of the Year

Phoebe’s innovative healthcare workforce development partnership with the Albany-based Commodore Conyers College and Career (4C) Academy earned Phoebe recognition as Georgia’s 2022 College and Career Academy Business Partner of the Year. “We rolled up our sleeves and went to work hand-in-hand with 4C Academy to come up with...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Rivers Alive cleanup scheduled for 2nd weekend in October

Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful announces their annual Rivers Alive Flint River clean-up effort is scheduled for this Saturday morning. Rivers Alive is a program sponsored by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Environmental Protection Division, and The Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation. Rivers Alive encourages cleanups along all 70,150 miles of Georgia’s rivers, lakes, streams and wetlands. The campaign’s intent is to create awareness of Georgia’s water resources through hands-on involvement.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Toys for Tots campaign kicks off 75th year of service

The Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany and the Salvation Army are teaming up once again to bring smiles to children in Southwest Georgia for the annual Toys for Tots campaign. Monday morning, MCLB kicked off the 75th annual donation drive on base. Last year, over 15,000 toys were collected and around...
ALBANY, GA
Big Show
itinyhouses.com

Tiny Hacienda’ is a Spacious Tiny House That Can be Customized

Offering 399 sq ft of space, a main floor bedroom and an in-house financing option, the ‘Tiny Hacienda’ is the hottest new spacious tiny house on the market. But that’s not all that this tiny space has to offer- scroll down and read on to get a quick glimpse into everything the tiny house packs in.
ALBANY, GA
Post-Searchlight

Hook & Ladder holds totally tubular 80s Block Party on Broad

The Bainbridge community ganged up for a gnarly 80s throwback at the Hook & Ladder Thursday night, as Jennifer Cannon hosted her Block party on Broad. The event was to celebrate the three-year anniversary of J. Christine Esthetique, the one-year anniversary of the Elysian Tea Room and Emporium, and the grand opening of Food Trucks on Broad.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WALB 10

Phoebe warns south Georgia about rising RSV cases

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, is a virus that can wreak havoc on a baby’s or child’s respiratory system. It causes wheezing, fever, and congestion. And as RSV Awareness month begins, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital says they are seeing an uptick in cases. The...
GEORGIA STATE
wfxl.com

Lowndes County schools implementing clear bag policy

Lowndes County Schools is implementing a clear bag policy for all home football games, effective October 3, 2022, to ensure an orderly and safe environment for our team, participants, and fans. All fans entering Martin Stadium are required to adhere to this policy. The following bags and items will be...
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
Albany Herald

Wilderness Ways Girls Camp returns to the Flint

ALBANY — There is a small group of young women paddling down the Flint River this month. These folks are from the Wilderness Ways Girls Camp in Fair Play, S.C., young women on a three-week paddle down the Flint River from the Taylor County US Highway 19 Bridge to Flint River Heights north of Bainbridge.
FAIR PLAY, SC
vsuspectator.com

Student Spotlight: Meet Heather Gay

Heather Gay is a senior early childhood education major who transferred to VSU this fall. Gay will be graduating at the end of this semester, and her current dream is to be a teacher. She has always had a gift with children and loves looking after them. Before she decided...
VALDOSTA, GA
wfxl.com

City of Valdosta enforces curfew for minors

City of Valdosta is enforcing a curfew for minors. The Valdosta Police Department posted to their Facebook page that the curfew will now be enforced in an effort to decrease crime. According to a Facebook post, the Valdosta Police Department wants to remind parents and guardians that according to Official...
VALDOSTA, GA
southgatv.com

Cook mourns late SRO

ADEL, GA – The Cook County Sheriff’s Office mourns the late head of its School Resource Officer ranks. Captain Terry “Turtle” Arnold died Monday night, after breaking up a fight on the high school campus. Arnold, a 26 year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, passed away...
COOK COUNTY, GA
southgatv.com

Disabled victim identified in deadly boarding home fire

ALBANY, GA– Following Friday’s fatal fire on Tift Avenue, Dougherty County Coroner, Michael Fowler released the name of the fallen victim. Fowler told South Georgia Television News reporter, Mary Alex Anders the victim is 38 year-old Chatayunda Davis. The autopsy revealed she died from smoke and soot inhalation while she was trapped inside the burning building.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Deputies: Two South Georgia men arrested in Monroe County on charges of trafficking meth

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two south Georgia men are in jail in Monroe County on drug charges. In a post on Facebook, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says one of their deputies stopped a 2022 Chevrolet Camaro just before 4 p.m. Monday. When the deputy approached the car, he could smell the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. After talking with both men in the car, they admitted to smoking weed earlier in the day. After searching the car, the deputy found around 11 pounds of methamphetamine.
MONROE COUNTY, GA

