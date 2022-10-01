ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May County, NJ

ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City’s Beaches to Get $21.5 Million Restoration

On the same day that Ocean City’s beaches continued to take a pounding from a lingering coastal storm, a federal agency announced a new contract to restore the shoreline with more than 1 million cubic yards of fresh sand. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a $21.5 million...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
seaislenews.com

Remnants of Hurricane Ian Lash Sea Isle

Julie May recalled the fury of Hurricane Bob when it blew though Cotuit Bay in Cape Cod, Mass., while she was there on Aug. 19, 1991. “It was unreal,” she said, shaking her head in amazement. On Saturday, she was amazed again by the power of another storm –...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Living in ‘survivor cities’ — Certain crimes go underreported in NJ

They're called "survivor cities" — places where residents may not yet have been personally touched by gun violence but the threat continually remains that they might. Daniel Semenza, assistant professor at Rutgers University-Camden and director of interpersonal violence research for the school's New Jersey Gun Violence Research Center, is applying that term to cities like Philadelphia and several of its neighbors to the east in the Garden State.
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Send fast, furious, deadly racers to the exit ramp | Editorial

In the thick of the shore tourism season, resorts such as the Wildwoods and Ocean City, Maryland, compete for the hearts and dollars of mid-Atlantic residents contemplating summer vacations. After Labor Day, the advertising budgets get cut back and shore towns and businesses hope for the best they can get on so-called “shoulder” weekends.
OCEAN CITY, MD
The Cherry Hill Sun

Fallen tree closes Route 561

Due to strong wind and rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ian on Monday morning, a large tree fell into the road on Route 561 between the Uxbridge Condominium Complex and the Winner Ford dealership just before Brace Road. The tree is caught in electrical power lines and brought down a telephone pole.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
987thecoast.com

Significant Tidal Flooding Possible Monday Afternoon in Cape May County

There is the potential for significant tidal flooding mid-afternoon in Cape May County. Accu Weather has continued a Coastal Flood Warning for our area through Tuesday night. The Monday afternoon high tide generally occurs around 3:00pm in coastal communities; on Sunday, it took several hours for flood waters to recede after the high tide event in some locations.
ENVIRONMENT

