ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City’s Beaches to Get $21.5 Million Restoration
On the same day that Ocean City’s beaches continued to take a pounding from a lingering coastal storm, a federal agency announced a new contract to restore the shoreline with more than 1 million cubic yards of fresh sand. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a $21.5 million...
This New Jersey Beach Town Gets Ranked as One of the Best in the United States of America
We often hear about the best beach towns to visit during the summer and ones to vacation at, but what about living in these beach towns year-round? What are the best beach towns in America to live in?. According to Stacker, one New Jersey beach town made their list of...
Hurricane Ian flooding hits N.J. beaches, and high tides will make it worse | Photos
The continued heavy rainfall and pervasive winds were expected to bring widespread coastal and bayside flooding Monday afternoon in the Garden State as high tide approached, forecasters said. Impacts were expected to be greatest from the coasts of Ocean County down to Atlantic County, which were under a “moderate” risk...
Coastal flooding expected to worsen at the Jersey Shore
In Sea Isle City, the streets looked more like rivers. The Action Cam captured a mail delivery truck plowing its way through high waters.
seaislenews.com
Remnants of Hurricane Ian Lash Sea Isle
Julie May recalled the fury of Hurricane Bob when it blew though Cotuit Bay in Cape Cod, Mass., while she was there on Aug. 19, 1991. “It was unreal,” she said, shaking her head in amazement. On Saturday, she was amazed again by the power of another storm –...
Really?! The Worst Example of Driving at the NJ Shore — Ever
Some police officers in one Jersey Shore town got a bit of a surprise Tuesday as they stumbled upon what could quite possibly be the worst example of driving down the shore -- ever. Our travels take us to Cape May where someone didn't park too close to the Promenade/sea...
A new fishing trend hits the Delaware and Schuylkill rivers, but fish aren’t the big catch
Sick of fish that won’t bite? It turns out there’s a much surer way to reel in a big catch: Magnet fishing. A Philadelphia fishing enthusiast is one of many who are embracing the trendy hobby.
Amazing! One of the Oldest Schools in America is Right Here in New Jersey
Talk about real American history, this is one of those cases involving one of the oldest schools in the United States and right in Burlington County, New Jersey. This one-room schoolhouse dates back to 1759, making it 263 years old and still standing. According to Google, the oldest school in the United States is the Boston Latin School, established in 1635.
Residents Angered Over Reckless Driving During Bad Weather In Egg Harbor Township
South Jersey and all of the Jersey shore are currently dealing with the remnants of the devastating storm that rocked southwestern Florida. Once what was left of Hurricane Ian reached the coastline of the Garden State, luckily it didn't have enough strength left to completely ravage our shores. With that...
Living in ‘survivor cities’ — Certain crimes go underreported in NJ
They're called "survivor cities" — places where residents may not yet have been personally touched by gun violence but the threat continually remains that they might. Daniel Semenza, assistant professor at Rutgers University-Camden and director of interpersonal violence research for the school's New Jersey Gun Violence Research Center, is applying that term to cities like Philadelphia and several of its neighbors to the east in the Garden State.
Everything about this N.J. winery, from the name to the awards, says top of the line
For years, the South Jersey producer was called Heritage Vineyards, and it was doing quite well. Actually, it began doing so well that it necessitated a rebranding, including a new name. “We decided to rebrand from Heritage Vineyards to William Heritage Winery because a wine writer from Robert Parker’s Wine...
Send fast, furious, deadly racers to the exit ramp | Editorial
In the thick of the shore tourism season, resorts such as the Wildwoods and Ocean City, Maryland, compete for the hearts and dollars of mid-Atlantic residents contemplating summer vacations. After Labor Day, the advertising budgets get cut back and shore towns and businesses hope for the best they can get on so-called “shoulder” weekends.
Rare purple pearl found in Rehoboth Beach gets appraised
Remember the Phoenixville man who found a rare, purple pearl in the clam appetizer he almost sent back at a Rehoboth Beach restaurant this summer?
Fallen tree closes Route 561
Due to strong wind and rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ian on Monday morning, a large tree fell into the road on Route 561 between the Uxbridge Condominium Complex and the Winner Ford dealership just before Brace Road. The tree is caught in electrical power lines and brought down a telephone pole.
987thecoast.com
Significant Tidal Flooding Possible Monday Afternoon in Cape May County
There is the potential for significant tidal flooding mid-afternoon in Cape May County. Accu Weather has continued a Coastal Flood Warning for our area through Tuesday night. The Monday afternoon high tide generally occurs around 3:00pm in coastal communities; on Sunday, it took several hours for flood waters to recede after the high tide event in some locations.
Feds: 65 Fugitives From Southern NJ Arrested, Including 33 Suspected Gang Members
Federal authorities have announced that "Operation Rodeo," a "high-impact fugitive apprehension initiative focusing on some of the most violent offenders throughout the southern counties of New Jersey," resulted in 65 people being taken off of the streets. Of those 65, the U.S. Marshals Service says 33 are suspected to be...
This Amish Farmers' Market in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
Due to its close proximity to Pennsylvania's Amish Country, southern New Jersey is home to dozens of different Amish markets and restaurants. One of the absolute best is the hidden gem of a farmers' market known as The Dutch Wagon.
Police: Endangered Man May Be in Atlantic City,NJ
Gloucester Township Police are searching for a person they refer to as an endangered man who has been missing since Thursday, Sept. 29. Police have reason to believe the man may be in Atlantic City. Duane Myers lives in the Clementon section of Gloucester Township, but police believe he may...
Fun murder mystery with the Golden Girls coming to Atlantic City, NJ
Atlantic City has upped its game immensely when it comes to quality entertainment and its diverse variety of unique events. In the old days, fun in Atlantic City outside of gambling was “dinner and a show.”. Now they have everything from drag shows to theme nights to air shows...
Girl on TikTok Says She Was Almost Kidnapped At Walmart in EHT
A young woman has posted a video on TikTok claiming that she was "almost kidnapped" at the Walmart in Egg Harbor Township. The woman, posting under the account @gracie.spinaa says the incident began as she was inside the store:. @gracie.spinaa 🚨TRAFFICKING AWARENESS!!!🚨 i also contacted the police, and they sent...
