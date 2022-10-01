Read full article on original website
Quakers formally apologize to Alaska Native communities for residential schools
The Alaska Quakers apologized to Alaska Native communities for the boarding schools it ran in Alaska and the United States, which forcibly assimilated and abused Indigenous children, separated them from their families and caused intergenerational trauma. In the 1800s and 1900s, the Quakers ran about 30 boarding schools for Native American and Alaska Native youth […] The post Quakers formally apologize to Alaska Native communities for residential schools appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Crime in Alaska reaches lowest level since 1975
Alaska’s crime rate is the lowest it has been since 1975, according to the most recent edition of an annual state report. The Department of Public Safety released the 2021 Crime in Alaska Report, its annual publication detailing crimes reported in Alaska, which reveals a 15.2% decrease in Alaska’s overall crime rate.
Northern Dynasty: Alaska and 13 other states oppose EPA proposed veto of Pebble
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Northern Dynasty Minerals advises that a letter was submitted to the Environmental Protection Agency by the State of Alaska, and a second letter signed by a total of 14 states, was submitted protesting against the EPA’s overreach with the revised Proposed Determination of the Pebble Project in Southwest Alaska.
Best Steakhouses in Anchorage: A Deliciously Informative Guide
(Creative Commons/ehfisher) For steak lovers, there's nothing quite like sinking your teeth into a perfectly cooked cut of meat. And if you're looking for the best steakhouses in Anchorage, you're in luck. This guide will help you find the tastiest steakhouse in town, whether you're looking for a casual spot or a fine dining experience. So pull up a chair and get ready to savor some of the best steaks in the state.
Talk of Alaska: Critical Minerals in Alaska
Dozens of different minerals are required to make everyday items like cell phones and batteries. Now new federal climate legislation includes a provision that could spur efforts to develop more of these critical minerals right here in Alaska. But what are those minerals? And what does the growing global demand for them mean for mining in the state? We’ll discuss the future of critical minerals on the next Talk of Alaska.
Gas prices jump way up, but why?
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska has experienced a big jump in gas prices, but the state is not alone. Fuel prices in other West Coast states have also soared recently. According to AAA, gas prices nationally averaged $3.80 for a gallon of unleaded on Tuesday, Oct. 4. California’s average was $6.41 on that same day, Oregon was $5.45, and Alaska’s was $5.41 — although in Anchorage, prices were even higher.
Hometown Alaska: Telling Alaska’s story
This week Hometown Alaska hosts three writers telling significant parts of Alaska’s story. The idea for our show began with the hope of bringing Alaska’s current writer laureate, Heather Lende, to the mic, and picking her brain for what we should be reading this winter. We called, she agreed, but we have ended up with so much more.
Alaskan DIY Hunter Tags the Ram of a Lifetime
What a ram! I thought enviously, hefting the heavy Dall head that long-time sheep hunter and Fairbanks resident Jerry Lees took here in Alaska this fall. It’s a truly special ram, and in 19 years of hunting sheep myself, I’ve never seen anything close to its equal on the hoof. The ram is 12 years old, and his unbroken right horn measures 46 5/8 inches long. It should easily make the Boone and Crockett record book—an exceptionally difficult benchmark to reach with Dall sheep.
High winds and waves return to Western Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A powerful storm will impact the Chuckchi Sea and the West Coast of Alaska by Wednesday night. Winds out of the south will blow 30-40 mph, gusting at times to 60 mph. This will stir up wave action for western and south-facing coasts. Beach erosion could occur.
Alaska megastorms vs. East Coast hurricanes
My friend Hal called the other day, from a parking garage in Punta Gorda, Florida. In his car he had nine one-gallon jugs of water, a red-plastic container of gasoline and a motorcycle helmet. Hal, a former Alaskan, is a hurricane expert living in Galveston, Texas. He sometimes plants himself...
BLM AFS, USARAK to Burn Debris Piles on Military Land in Interior Alaska
The Bureau of Land Management Alaska Fire Service (BLM AFS), in cooperation with the U.S. Army Alaska (USARAK), will burn piles of woody debris on military land in Interior Alaska. Burning operations for piles may continue, as conditions allow, until Oct. 21. . The roughly 1,000 piles targeted for burning are...
The 907: Honor Alaska Native and Indigenous peoples year-round
Coming up Oct. 10, Indigenous Peoples’ Day is an important time to recognize and celebrate the vibrant cultures and traditions that have been around for more than 10,000 years in Alaska. And while this day is important, we should embrace the living, breathing cultures year-round. Some ways to celebrate...
The Sunday Minefield – October 2, 2022
Sorry about the delay. It’s the Monday Minefield this week. t’s just over five weeks until the November 8 general election and it oddly doesn’t really feel like election season. Former Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce, a Republican candidate for governor, is beating the public at a game of hide-and-seek. A debate was held at UAA on the constitutional convention question and it went as expected. The legislative investigation into the firing of Permanent Fund CEO Angela Rodell revealed a big nothing burger. And several politicos are either on the move or making moves.
Rising interest rates leave home owners struggling to sell
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Tanny Walker and her husband have called 6801 Meadow Street in Anchorage home for over 7 years. “It holds a lot of memories, this house,” Walker said. But now the Walker family needs more room, and they’re trying to sell their current home and find...
Troopers sum up summer narcotics operation results
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Alaska Department of Public Safety joined by Alaska Department of Health officials and local, state, and federal law enforcement partners announced the results of a summer operation that targeted drug seizures across the state during a live press briefing in Anchorage today. Over 212 pounds...
Mat-Su Health Foundation receives largest one-time gift ever from MacKenzie Scott
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - Billionaire philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott recently donated $15 million to the Mat-Su Health Foundation, which is the largest single donation ever received by the community health organization. The Mat-Su Health Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Mat-Su Regional Medical Center, and provides grant funding and...
15th inmate dies this year in Alaska Corrections custody
A 15th person has died in Alaska Department of Corrections custody this year. William Ben Hensley III, 34, was pronounced dead Sunday at Goose Creek Correctional Center. He had been in Corrections custody for one month. No foul play is suspected, according to the department. A cause of death was...
Neighborhoods react to Assembly’s push for Golden Lion emergency shelter plan
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Monday’s special Anchorage Assembly meeting included the introduction of an ordinance that would allow the use of the Golden Lion Hotel as an emergency shelter. It will be up for public testimony and a possible vote at the Assembly’s next meeting, slated for Oct. 11....
