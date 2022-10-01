Sorry about the delay. It’s the Monday Minefield this week. t’s just over five weeks until the November 8 general election and it oddly doesn’t really feel like election season. Former Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce, a Republican candidate for governor, is beating the public at a game of hide-and-seek. A debate was held at UAA on the constitutional convention question and it went as expected. The legislative investigation into the firing of Permanent Fund CEO Angela Rodell revealed a big nothing burger. And several politicos are either on the move or making moves.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO