Semi-truck flips in Twin Falls County, sending one to the hospital
HANSEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A driver is lucky to be alive after his truck flipped over Tuesday morning in Twin Falls County. A little before 10 a.m., emergency crew responded to the call of a single vehicle incident involving a truck that flipped in the area 3375 North and 3800 East in Twin Falls County, just south of the City of Hansen.
Truck Overturns South of Hansen
HANSEN, Idaho (KLIX)-Emergency crews are on the scene of a semi-truck that overturned south of Hansen. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, the crash is at 3375 N and Rock Creek Road were a semi has overturned onto the driver's side. Drivers are asked to slow down and watch for emergency vehicles; the roadway remains open. It appears Air St. Luke's is at the scene of the crash. More information to come...
BASE Jumper Rescued from Snake River Canyon
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Emergency crews responded to the Snake River Canyon Monday morning in Twin Falls to assist a BASE jumper that got hurt on landing. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, the Twin Falls Fire Department hiked down into the canyon below the Perrine Bridge to assist the a man who had hurt his leg. Deputies transported medics by boat up the river to help the patient who was then taken back by boat to an ambulance at Centennial Park and transported to the hospital.
SUPERMAN: Trooper returns home after being critically injured when struck by car on I-84
Idaho State Police Sgt. Mike Wendler’s shirt declared him to be a “warrior” upon his release from a local hospital after being critically injured when struck by a car on Interstate 84 last month. The shirt could have also said “Superman” considering the life-threatening nature of his injuries and the fact that he’s making an amazing recovery. Wendler walked out of Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls on...
Sunday morning collision on Highway 93 claims the life of Shoshone woman
JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision which occurred on October 2, 2022, at 9:33 a.m., on E 200 N and US93, in Jerome County. A 2015 Volkswagen Beetle was traveling eastbound on E 200 N. A 2009 Toyota Camry was traveling southbound...
Three Injured in Head-on Crash Sunday in Jerome
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-One person had to be flown by helicopter to a hospital Sunday evening while two others were taken by ambulance after a head-on crash in Jerome. Emergency crews responded at around 8:23 p.m. on State Highway 25 for a Toyota Corolla and Buick Regal that hit head-on, according to Idaho State Police. A 48-year-old woman from Twin Falls in the Corolla had to be flown by helicopter to the hospital. A 32-year-old woman driver of the Buick and her 69-year-old passenger were taken by ambulance to the hospital. The crash blocked the highway for more than an hour. Jerome Police, Jerome County Sheriff's Office, and Idaho Transportation Department crews assisted with the crash.
Shoshone Woman Killed in Crash on U.S. 93
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed and four others were hospitalized Sunday morning in a crash on U.S. Highway 93 in Jerome County. According to Idaho State Police, a 68-year-old Shoshone woman driving a Volkswagen Beetle pulled off E 200 N onto U.S. 93 and was struck by a Toyota Camry headed south at around 9:33 a.m. ISP said the woman had been wearing a seat belt, but died at the scene. Two adults in their mid-30s and two juveniles, all from Kimberly, in the Toyota were taken to an area hospital. The crash blocked the highway for about two hours while crews cleared the scene.
Woman killed in crash on US 93 in Jerome County
JEROME, Idaho — A crash Sunday morning at US Highway 93 and East 200 North Road killed a 68-year-old woman from Shoshone, Idaho State Police said early Monday. At about 9:30 a.m. Sunday, a Volkswagen Beetle was headed east on E 200 N and a Toyota Camry was headed south on US 93 when, according to ISP, the driver of the Volkswagen pulled onto US 93 and was struck by the Toyota.
Can Anyone Top Twin Falls 2021 Best Halloween Display?
I've been a resident of Twin Falls for many years, and I've seen some incredible Halloween displays in that time. There's one home in Twin Falls that debuted its Halloween decorations for the first time in 2021, and in my opinion, had the best city display by a long shot.
Pickleball is Huge in Idaho and We have 6 New Courts in Twin Falls
It’s no secret that I love playing pickleball. I’ve written about it a few times before and I’ve been anxiously waiting for the new courts to be finished at Frontier Park on the CSI campus. Well, the wait is over and the new courts look beautiful. 6...
Injured Idaho State Trooper is Coming Home Saturday
Sergeant Mike Wendler is coming home. His fellow troopers with Idaho State Police are planning a public welcome. Wendler was badly injured while directing traffic at an accident scene in Jerome. He has spent the last several weeks at a hospital in Idaho Falls, where he had made tremendous progress in his recovery. His goal is to finish his rehabilitation at home, here in Twin Falls.
kmvt
Twin Falls woman receives 88 units of blood after giving birth
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs a blood donation, whether it’s for surgeries, cancer treatments, car accidents, or giving birth, which was the case for Shandra Sterner. Shortly after giving birth to her healthy son, Twin Falls woman Shandra Sterner...
Twin Falls to Break Ground on South Fire Station
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Construction will start on a second fire station in October for south Twin Falls. The City of Twin Falls announced it is planning a groundbreaking for Twin Falls City Fire Station #3 in mid-October near the Swensons Market on Orchard Drive and Washington Street South. Station #3 will be the second station to be built in Twin Falls as construction is underway on Station #2 on North College Drive. Work on the station began earlier this year and is expected to be operational by spring of 2023. The facility will replace the current Station #2 that sits on the southeast side of the College of Southern Idaho on Falls Ave. The groundbreaking for Station #3 is set for October 17, at 3:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend.
6 Ways To Keep Your Power Bill Down In Twin Falls This Fall
It is officially fall and there are going to be some weather changes. With that comes some changes to your power bill. I know that I am checking my power bill because I know I definitely use more power when the weather turns. So if you are looking for ways to keep that power bill down, we have some tips.
Second Flight to Return this November for Twin Falls Airport
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The airline servicing the Magic Valley Regional Airport plans to return a second round trip flight to and from Twin Falls. Monday, the Twin Falls City Council will hear a request from SkyWest Airlines to amend the agreement with the city to include the second flight service to the minimum revenue guarantee (MRG). The MRG ensures funds to the airline if profits fall short. According to the city, only $25,000 of the $400,000 MRG has been paid to SkyWest because sales have been profitable off the single flight to and from the Salt Lake City International Airport. "This is in contrast to national trends. The airline industry has struggled to recruit and retain pilots. Due to this struggle, airlines have reduced or eliminated routes to small communities across the nation," according to the city in a statement. SkyWest is asking the second flight scheduled for this winter to be included in the MRG. At one time SKyWest had three flights to Utah and for a short time provided one flight to and from the Denver International Airport. Most flight services to other areas other than Salt Lake City have been short lived from the Magic Valley. In May 2021, the Magic Valley community welcomed the first flight from Denver with much fanfare. The flights were offered through United Express also operated by SkyWest. Several years ago Allegiant Airlines provided brief service from Twin Falls to Las Vegas, Nevada. The council will hear the proposal Monday, October 3, at 5 p.m. at City Hall on Main Street.
Jerome ID Police Searching For Missing Teen
Southern Idaho police are asking area residents to keep an eye out for a missing teenage boy. Have you seen Alejandro Raddatz Acosta?. The Jerome Police Department is currently seeking information on the whereabouts of Alejandro Raddatz Acosta. Acosta, 17, hasn't had contact with family since September 24, 2022, according to his active profile on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. He is 5'7" and weighs 190 pounds.
The 10 Things Everyone In Twin Falls Needs To Do Before The Weather Turns
Weather changes quickly in Twin Falls. We have created the ultimate fall bucket list that you have to do before the weather gets really cold and you can't do them anymore. Idaho has some beautiful places to go and see the changing leaves. There is even a map you can use to determine the best times to go to certain places to see the peak of the fall colors in the leaves. Fall is one of the most beautiful times of the year.
Twin Falls Council Approves Land Transfer for Parking Garage in Downtown Development
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Downtown Twin Falls will get 50 more public parking spaces if plans for a parking garage and multi-use buildings move forward. Monday evening the Twin Falls City Council approved an ordinance allowing the transfer of what is called the "Red Parking Lot" near the corner of Shoshone St and 2nd Ave South to the Twin Falls Urban Renewal Agency (URA). The property would then be used for a proposed parking garage that is attached to a multi-story/multi-use building being developed by Galena Equity Partners, a Boise based real estate development company. The proposed project would be similar to the current Man Ave Lofts project across from City Hall on Main Street. Part of the agreement approved by the council on Monday includes the current amount of public parking, 50, and adds an additional 50 spaces plus parking for the proposed development. The current building under construction will feature ground level shops with offices and apartments in the upper levels. The developer is proposing two more similar building on either side of the parking structure.
City Approves Funds for Twin Falls Memorial Wall
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls City Council approved funds Monday evening to help create a memorial wall recognizing veterans, police, and first responders who lost their lives while on duty. All council members present voted in favor of committing up to $80,000 for the Memorial Wall in the Downtown Commons behind the stage area. The funds would come from the capital reserves or contingency funds. According to City Manager Travis Rothweiler, the idea came from Scott Martin who approached the city in 2020 to compile the names of men and women within the county who served in the military, police, fire, and emergency services and were died in the line of duty. City council approved the use of the wall back in 2020. The City of Twin Falls has reached out to the the community for help verifying the current list of people that are eligible to be named on the wall. The public has until September 30, 2022 (Friday) to review the names and submit someone believed to be missing from the list; go HERE for the current list. So far the list has about 238 veterans from Twin Falls County who served and died in World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam, and the War on Terror. Rothweiler told the council that the earlier design of the memorial had to be changed because of the number of eligible names set to go on it. He also noted the design is more durable to withstand vandalism as the plates with the individual's name will be made of steel. The list posted on the city website does not show the names of law enforcement who have died like that of Twin Falls Police officer Craig Bracken, shot and mortally wounded in 1939. City officials say it will be included as well as the names of a firefighter and Twin Falls County Deputy. Contact the city by following this LINK. Additional metal plates will be ordered blank if any names need to be added that may have been missed or when there are future deaths.
Buffalo Cafe in Twin Falls is a Must for the Hungry
One advantage to being an early riser (one of the few) is that I can get to places like the Buffalo Café before the Saturday morning rush. I had a conversation with some friends about the variety of choices the Magic Valley offers when it comes to cafés, diners, and family restaurants. All three describe casual dining. The Buffalo Café is on the list of favorites for most locals. When I go there, I try and be at the door before the place opens. Seating is at a premium and it fills fast. The same happens when it comes to lunch.
