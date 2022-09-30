ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys Defeat Commanders 25-10

Cooper Rush became the first Cowboys quarterback in team history to win his first four starts as Dallas pummeled division-rival Washington to a final score of 25-10 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Rush turned in his third-straight victory with a two-touchdown, zero interception performance aided by excellent special teams play...
FC Dallas Drops Match to Colorado 1-0

FC Dallas had an opportunity to clinch a first-round home game with a win over Colorado on October 1 but could not hold off an aggressive, offensive effort by the Rapids, losing 1-0. The loss largely takes playoff positioning out of FC Dallas’s hands, with the season’s final game ahead next weekend.
