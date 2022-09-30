Read full article on original website
Related
Chase Roullier to undergo knee surgery, most likely ending his season
It’s only been four weeks, but the season couldn’t have begun any worse for the Washington Commanders’ offensive line. After a Week 1 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Commanders have lost three games in a row. In Week 2, Washington went into halftime down 22-0 before...
dallasexpress.com
Cowboys Defeat Commanders 25-10
Cooper Rush became the first Cowboys quarterback in team history to win his first four starts as Dallas pummeled division-rival Washington to a final score of 25-10 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Rush turned in his third-straight victory with a two-touchdown, zero interception performance aided by excellent special teams play...
dallasexpress.com
FC Dallas Drops Match to Colorado 1-0
FC Dallas had an opportunity to clinch a first-round home game with a win over Colorado on October 1 but could not hold off an aggressive, offensive effort by the Rapids, losing 1-0. The loss largely takes playoff positioning out of FC Dallas’s hands, with the season’s final game ahead next weekend.
