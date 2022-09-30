Read full article on original website
Kremlin says decision to ban Vladimir Putin from Queen’s funeral is ‘profoundly immoral’ – and repeats praise of the ‘war hero’ monarch who ‘kept out of politics’
Russia has slammed a decision not to invite any Russian officials to Queen Elizabeth's funeral as 'profoundly immoral', Kremlin officials have said. The Kremlin's spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said Russia still forwarded her sympathy to the British people despite the snub. In a statement released to the...
Russian think tank offers $16,000 bounty for the capture 'by any means' necessary of a robotic vehicle deployed in Ukraine
A Russian think tank is offering a $16,000 bounty for the THeMIS robotic vehicle. It was recently delivered to Ukraine, where it's reportedly used to transport wounded civilians. The think tank, CAST, told Insider it wanted to produce such a system for the Russian military. A Moscow think tank with...
Video Shows Russian 'Alligator' Chopper Fall From Sky After Ukraine Strike
The moment in which a Russian Ka-52 "Alligator" helicopter was shot down by Ukraine was captured on video, providing a look into one of Russia's most recent losses in the ongoing war. The video was shared on Twitter by Ukraine's Defense Ministry, which said that the Ukrainian National Guard shot...
‘The Time Has Come’: Top Putin Official Admits Ugly Truth About War
Vladimir Putin’s defense minister sent a clear message to the people of Russia on Wednesday: Their country is at war not just with Ukraine, but with the entirety of the West. “I cannot but emphasize the fact that today, we are at war not so much with Ukraine and...
Third group of Russian politicians calls for Putin to resign for 'harming citizens' future' with his invasion of Ukraine
Vladimir Putin's problems are mounting as a group of Russian politicians have risked their livelihoods to demand his resignation in the wake of his collapsing invasion of Ukraine. Municipal deputies from 18 districts of Moscow, St. Petersburg and Kolpino made the statement on Twitter, the third such group to do...
What Happens to Russia After It Loses?
With reports of Russian troops fleeing like “Olympic sprinters,” leaving behind weapons, crashing their tanks into trees, and turning over more than 3,000 square kilometers of previously held territory to Ukraine, it is only natural to ask: How bad can it get for Russia?. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy...
The Ukrainian Armed Forces Recently Finished a Complex Strike on a Russian Electricity Distribution Center in Belgorod
In a recent strike on a Russian electricity distribution center, with no reported casualties, large areas were "plunged into darkness," after the attack led to a blackout in the central Russian city Belgorod. The recent video below shows the empty building erupting into flames following Ukraine's strike. [i]
New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War
Alongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix Ghost.
Thousands of Russian soldiers ‘surrounded by Ukraine troops’ in key Donetsk town
Thousands of Russian soldiers have been encircled by Ukrainian forces in a key occupied town in the Donetsk region, Kyiv has said. Lyman was captured by Russia in May but has come under pressure in recent days as Ukraine's troops seek to build on gains made during ongoing counter-offensives in the north and northeast of the country.
Huge Explosion as Pro-Russian Officials Hit By Ukraine HIMARS, Video Shows
Ukraine struck its occupied Kherson region at least five times on Friday using U.S.-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), causing a huge explosion at a building where officials of the Russian-installed administration were holding a meeting, authorities said. A video published by Russian state-run news agency RIA Novosti shows...
Fact Check: Does Video Show Chinese Military Convoys at Russian Border?
Video of Chinese tanks "near the Russian border" claimed to be part of strike against "Evil NATO," while others speculated it was a sign of imminent invasion.
Four of Putin’s top chiefs in Ukraine are assassinated in twin blasts by ‘saboteurs’ in latest killings to rock tyrant
FOUR of Vladimir Putin’s top officials in occupied Ukraine have been killed in explosions in the latest blow to the Russian tyrant. In one attack, an official organising a bogus referendum on joining Russia was killed alongside her husband. Lyudmila Boyko headed the election commission in the Zaporizhzhia region,...
Putin's Days Are 'Numbered' After Granting Snowden Citizenship: Graham
South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham believes Russian President Vladimir Putin's days are numbered after granting citizenship to U.S. whistleblower Edward Snowden, who went on the run after leaking highly classified information from the National Security Agency detailing its surveillance of U.S. citizens. In a Tweet Monday morning, Graham mocked...
Ukraine Sinks Russian Barge 'Loaded With Weapons, Equipment': Military
The Ukrainian military says that it destroyed a Russian barge carrying weapons, military equipment and troops in an embattled area of the Dnipro River. Ukraine's Operational Command South said in a Facebook post on Monday that a Russian barge attempting to move the troops and supplies across the river near the city of Nova Kakhovka had joined a growing Russian "underwater fleet" after being hit in a Ukrainian attack.
Putin Forces 'Confused' by Ukraine Strikes, Headed for Surrender: General
Morale was plunging and the potential for disease was rising among Russian troops, according to U.S. Army Lieutenant General Mark Hertling.
Putin's Great Black Sea Fleet Is 'Total Waste': Retired U.S. General
Russian President Vladimir Putin's Black Sea Fleet has been a "total waste" as his forces struggle on land and in the water amid the war in Ukraine, according to a retired U.S. general. Speaking in a video released Monday as part of a Renew Democracy Initiative series with New Debate,...
Russian soldier in Kharkiv told his father in a call intercepted by Ukrainian intelligence that 'everything's bad,' Russia is 'losing,' and they have 'nowhere to run'
A Russian soldier told his father in an intercepted phone call that "everything's bad" in the war. Ukraine's intelligence service said it intercepted the call and published it to social media. An ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kharkiv has sent Russian troops scrambling. A Russian soldier told his father in a...
Russian officials call for Putin to be toppled as Moscow suffers ‘significant’ military setback in Ukraine
Angered by their country’s war in Ukraine, some Russian officials have taken the brave step of publicly calling for Vladimir Putin’s resignation. District councils in the long-serving leader’s home city of St Petersburg are among those who have urged the country to oust the 69-year-old. As Ukraine...
Ukrainian collaborators who sided with Russian occupation were given top jobs and fancy titles. Now they're being hunted down.
In occupied parts of Ukraine, some locals decided to side with the Russians. Unable to get far before the war, they've gained power and as part of the occupation. But being a collaborator is a dangerous business — and some have a price on their heads. Galina Danilchenko, the...
Russia Deploys Helicopters to Capture Their Own Fleeing Deserters: Ukraine
Russia has deployed helicopters and weapons in the occupied Ukrainian Kherson region in an effort to round up soldiers who had deserted their positions, according to Ukraine. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote in a Facebook update Friday afternoon that "significant losses and the unwillingness to fight" were contributing to a deterioration in the "moral and psychological condition" of occupying Russian troops. The number of deserters is also increasing, it said.
