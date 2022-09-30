ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Kremlin says decision to ban Vladimir Putin from Queen’s funeral is ‘profoundly immoral’ – and repeats praise of the ‘war hero’ monarch who ‘kept out of politics’

Russia has slammed a decision not to invite any Russian officials to Queen Elizabeth's funeral as 'profoundly immoral', Kremlin officials have said. The Kremlin's spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said Russia still forwarded her sympathy to the British people despite the snub. In a statement released to the...
Vladimir Putin
Dmitry Peskov
TheDailyBeast

What Happens to Russia After It Loses?

With reports of Russian troops fleeing like “Olympic sprinters,” leaving behind weapons, crashing their tanks into trees, and turning over more than 3,000 square kilometers of previously held territory to Ukraine, it is only natural to ask: How bad can it get for Russia?. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy...
Daily Beast

New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War

Alongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix Ghost.
Europe
Azerbaijan
Newsweek

Putin's Days Are 'Numbered' After Granting Snowden Citizenship: Graham

South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham believes Russian President Vladimir Putin's days are numbered after granting citizenship to U.S. whistleblower Edward Snowden, who went on the run after leaking highly classified information from the National Security Agency detailing its surveillance of U.S. citizens. In a Tweet Monday morning, Graham mocked...
Newsweek

Ukraine Sinks Russian Barge 'Loaded With Weapons, Equipment': Military

The Ukrainian military says that it destroyed a Russian barge carrying weapons, military equipment and troops in an embattled area of the Dnipro River. Ukraine's Operational Command South said in a Facebook post on Monday that a Russian barge attempting to move the troops and supplies across the river near the city of Nova Kakhovka had joined a growing Russian "underwater fleet" after being hit in a Ukrainian attack.
Business Insider

Russian soldier in Kharkiv told his father in a call intercepted by Ukrainian intelligence that 'everything's bad,' Russia is 'losing,' and they have 'nowhere to run'

A Russian soldier told his father in an intercepted phone call that "everything's bad" in the war. Ukraine's intelligence service said it intercepted the call and published it to social media. An ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kharkiv has sent Russian troops scrambling. A Russian soldier told his father in a...
Newsweek

Russia Deploys Helicopters to Capture Their Own Fleeing Deserters: Ukraine

Russia has deployed helicopters and weapons in the occupied Ukrainian Kherson region in an effort to round up soldiers who had deserted their positions, according to Ukraine. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote in a Facebook update Friday afternoon that "significant losses and the unwillingness to fight" were contributing to a deterioration in the "moral and psychological condition" of occupying Russian troops. The number of deserters is also increasing, it said.
