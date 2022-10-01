Read full article on original website
Related
mrobusinesstoday.com
CAAS and CAA NZ sign agreement for mutual recognition of aircraft MRO and component requests
CAAS and CAA NZ will mutually recognize and reciprocally accept approvals pertaining to the MRO of aircraft and aircraft components issued by the respective civil aviation authorities. The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and the Civil Aviation Authority of New Zealand (CAA NZ) have concluded a Technical Arrangement on...
mrobusinesstoday.com
“Emergency oxygen above 10,000ft”- Caeli Nova’s Cordillera on a path to safe, sustainable aviation
The aviation industry has taken significant steps to reduce carbon emissions and Caeli Nova has efficiently played its part in this journey sustainable and safe aviation. Modern aircraft built with lightweight materials and improved technologies are helping to limit the industry’s impact on the environment; but more has to be done. Here Caeli Nova’s flagship product “Cordillera” comes to the aid. With Cordillera, Caeli Nova targets the root of the problem by focusing on the reduction of fuel consumption and enabling more efficient flying.
mrobusinesstoday.com
AIRCRAFT INTERIORS – CABIN SAFETY AND AIRWORTHINESS
It is not all ‘sugar and spice and all that is nice’. Airline companies and aircraft manufacturers vie with each other to provide plush, quiet cabins, smart and soothing colour schemes reflecting an airline brand, ambient lighting that mimics the sky by night or day, luxury seats that effortlessly glide into flattest of beds, ergonomically superior economy class seats, streamlined storage and the best of entertainment on tap, and much more. Basically, every convenience that lets flyers arrive at their destinations, refreshed.
mrobusinesstoday.com
Bell Signs Purchase Agreement with Croatian government for Europe’s first SUBARU 412EPX
The capabilities of SUBARU Bell 412EPX will provide Croatia’s Ministry of Interior with the ability to transport more supplies and perform operations more efficiently. Bell Textron Inc. has been awarded a purchase agreement for two SUBARU Bell 412EPX helicopters by the Republic of Croatia’s Ministry of Interior. This marks a significant milestone in the region for Bell as the Croatian government order is the first purchase agreement for SUBARU Bell 412 EPXs in the continent of Europe. The expected delivery date of the aircraft is scheduled for October 2023.
Comments / 0