The aviation industry has taken significant steps to reduce carbon emissions and Caeli Nova has efficiently played its part in this journey sustainable and safe aviation. Modern aircraft built with lightweight materials and improved technologies are helping to limit the industry’s impact on the environment; but more has to be done. Here Caeli Nova’s flagship product “Cordillera” comes to the aid. With Cordillera, Caeli Nova targets the root of the problem by focusing on the reduction of fuel consumption and enabling more efficient flying.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO