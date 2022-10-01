Lock Haven, Pa. — A prisoner attacked a guard, punching him several times in the head before grabbing his throat, police say. Nathaniel Lee Baney, 23, was brought into the Clinton County Correctional Facility, 58 Pine Mountain Road, on Sept. 8 around 10:30 p.m. While in the intake area of the prison, a guard tried to help Baney put on a suicide smock, but Barney allegedly became combative. Baney pushed...

CLINTON COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO