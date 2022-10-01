Read full article on original website
WJAC TV
Johnstown man sentenced in botched robbery turned homicide, withdraws murder plea, DA says
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Cambria County District Attorney's office say a Johnstown man was sentenced Monday for his role in a "botched robbery" turned homicide from January of 2021. Officials say Dionte Jones, 29, was sentenced to serve 6 to 16 years in state prison, followed...
New Florence man charged in police assault seeks release from jail
A former New Florence man acquitted in the fatal shooting of a police officer in 2015 claims his speedy trial rights were violated as he awaits trial on charges that he assaulted police at his home last year. Ray A. Shetler Jr., 38, wants to be released on a nominal...
WJAC TV
DA: One of two teens charged in Westmont school shooting plot sentenced to state prison
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Cambria County District Attorney's office say one of the two teens charged in the "foiled" Westmont school shooting plot was sentenced Monday. Logan Pringle, 17, was sentenced to serve 3 to 6 years in state prison, followed by ten years of probation.
abc23.com
Police Searching for Blair County Man
Altoona police are searching for a Blair County man accused of stealing a vehicle early Monday morning and then fleeing on foot across Interstate 99 after being stopped by authorities. Police say 36-year-old Travis Pfahler allegedly stole a vehicle, around 6 a.m. Monday, that was reportedly “warming up” outside a...
abc23.com
Pleasant Gap Man Sentenced
A Pleasant Gap man, who police say was helping to take care of three kids in a home that was described as having deplorable and dangerous living conditions, is facing more jail time. Ryan Diricco was sentenced in Centre County court Monday from an incident earlier this year where police...
explore venango
Oil City Man Accused of Raping, Kidnapping, Threatening to Kill Woman
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is behind bars for reportedly raping, kidnapping, and threatening to kill a woman. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Jesse Joe Greenhalgh in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Friday, September 30.
abc23.com
State College Rape Case Delayed
Authorities in Centre County say the trial has been delayed for a former State College psychologist accused of raping a child. Jury selection was originally scheduled for Monday for Richard Lenhart who was charged last year by the state attorney general’s office with sexually assaulting a child. The victim...
Pa. man sentenced after children found living near drugs, broken glass, razor blades and rotten food
A Pleasant Gap man has been sentenced to jail time this week for having what authorities have called deplorable and dangerous living conditions for three children he was helping to raise. Ryan Diricco was sentenced on Monday in a Centre County court, according to WJAC. The charges stem from an...
WJAC TV
Police: Wanted Altoona man accused of stealing car, fleeing across highway in custody
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Blair County say a wanted Altoona man, who was accused of stealing a car early Monday morning and then fleeing from police on foot across Interstate 99, is now in custody. Altoona police say 36-year-old Travis Pfahler was arrested Monday evening in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Police charge man with injuring 2 workers in construction-zone crash in Armstrong County
A Cowansville man faces a host of charges after state police say he sped through an active work zone in Armstrong County and injured two construction workers in late September. State police charged Ronald S. Wiegand Jr., 19, of Cowansville on Monday with aggravated assault by vehicle, reckless endangering, simple...
Prisoner reportedly attacks guard during intake
Lock Haven, Pa. — A prisoner attacked a guard, punching him several times in the head before grabbing his throat, police say. Nathaniel Lee Baney, 23, was brought into the Clinton County Correctional Facility, 58 Pine Mountain Road, on Sept. 8 around 10:30 p.m. While in the intake area of the prison, a guard tried to help Baney put on a suicide smock, but Barney allegedly became combative. Baney pushed...
explore venango
Franklin Woman Accused of Providing Fake Urine Sample, Drug Possession
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin woman was arrested on Wednesday afternoon for allegedly providing a fake urine sample and possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers were requested to assist State Parole at a residence on Gibb Road, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County,...
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Motorcyclist Accused of DUI, Fleeing Police
Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Clearfield-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a 1984 Honda motorcycle due to a suspended registration near Empire Road and Hardscrabble Road, in Morris Township, Clearfield County, at 12:31 a.m. on Tuesday, September 20. Police say the motorcycle then attempted to...
OSHP finds 106 pounds of suspected pot during local traffic stop
The Ohio State Highway Patrol seized 106 pounds of marijuana Monday at a traffic stop.
explore venango
Oil City Man Arrested for Leaving Sick Child in Vehicle While Eating in Restaurant
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of an incident that led to the arrest of a local man after he reportedly left his ill and sleeping child in the car while eating at a restaurant in Cranberry Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers were...
Pennsylvania man killed, another seriously injured in crash in McKean County
A Pennsylvania man was killed and another was seriously injured in a crash in McKean County on Monday.
explore venango
Police: Area Man Busted Transporting Weed He Intended to Sell
BARKEYVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing various charges after he was busted with marijuana that police say he intended to sell for “illegal profit.”. Nicholas Kaleel Cannone, of Hermitage, is facing the following charges:. Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony.
fox8tv.com
Curwensville Home Explosion
Officials with the Clearfield Fire Department say investigators suspect that a gas leak is to blame for a Monday afternoon fire and explosion at a home in Curwensville. Fire officials say no injuries were reported in the incident as the residents were not home at the time. An official cause...
explore venango
Franklin Man Arrested After Allegedly Refusing to Leave UPMC Northwest
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man was arrested for trespassing and disorderly conduct after he refused to leave UPMC Northwest. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 67-year-old Timothy P. Radabaugh in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on September 21.
abc23.com
Cambria County Man Arrested for Drug Theft
Authorities with the East Taylor Township Police Department say a Johnstown man is facing numerous felonies after admitting to stealing more than $30,000 worth of prescription narcotics from a local pharmacy where he was employed. Police say Matthew Miller, 48, was recently fired from his job at Martella’s Pharmacy after...
