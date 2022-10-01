ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubois, PA

abc23.com

Police Searching for Blair County Man

Altoona police are searching for a Blair County man accused of stealing a vehicle early Monday morning and then fleeing on foot across Interstate 99 after being stopped by authorities. Police say 36-year-old Travis Pfahler allegedly stole a vehicle, around 6 a.m. Monday, that was reportedly “warming up” outside a...
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

Pleasant Gap Man Sentenced

A Pleasant Gap man, who police say was helping to take care of three kids in a home that was described as having deplorable and dangerous living conditions, is facing more jail time. Ryan Diricco was sentenced in Centre County court Monday from an incident earlier this year where police...
PLEASANT GAP, PA
explore venango

Oil City Man Accused of Raping, Kidnapping, Threatening to Kill Woman

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is behind bars for reportedly raping, kidnapping, and threatening to kill a woman. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Jesse Joe Greenhalgh in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Friday, September 30.
OIL CITY, PA
abc23.com

State College Rape Case Delayed

Authorities in Centre County say the trial has been delayed for a former State College psychologist accused of raping a child. Jury selection was originally scheduled for Monday for Richard Lenhart who was charged last year by the state attorney general’s office with sexually assaulting a child. The victim...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Prisoner reportedly attacks guard during intake

Lock Haven, Pa. — A prisoner attacked a guard, punching him several times in the head before grabbing his throat, police say. Nathaniel Lee Baney, 23, was brought into the Clinton County Correctional Facility, 58 Pine Mountain Road, on Sept. 8 around 10:30 p.m. While in the intake area of the prison, a guard tried to help Baney put on a suicide smock, but Barney allegedly became combative. Baney pushed...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Franklin Woman Accused of Providing Fake Urine Sample, Drug Possession

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin woman was arrested on Wednesday afternoon for allegedly providing a fake urine sample and possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers were requested to assist State Parole at a residence on Gibb Road, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County,...
FRANKLIN, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Motorcyclist Accused of DUI, Fleeing Police

Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Clearfield-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a 1984 Honda motorcycle due to a suspended registration near Empire Road and Hardscrabble Road, in Morris Township, Clearfield County, at 12:31 a.m. on Tuesday, September 20. Police say the motorcycle then attempted to...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Police: Area Man Busted Transporting Weed He Intended to Sell

BARKEYVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing various charges after he was busted with marijuana that police say he intended to sell for “illegal profit.”. Nicholas Kaleel Cannone, of Hermitage, is facing the following charges:. Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony.
HERMITAGE, PA
fox8tv.com

Curwensville Home Explosion

Officials with the Clearfield Fire Department say investigators suspect that a gas leak is to blame for a Monday afternoon fire and explosion at a home in Curwensville. Fire officials say no injuries were reported in the incident as the residents were not home at the time. An official cause...
CURWENSVILLE, PA
explore venango

Franklin Man Arrested After Allegedly Refusing to Leave UPMC Northwest

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man was arrested for trespassing and disorderly conduct after he refused to leave UPMC Northwest. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 67-year-old Timothy P. Radabaugh in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on September 21.
FRANKLIN, PA
abc23.com

Cambria County Man Arrested for Drug Theft

Authorities with the East Taylor Township Police Department say a Johnstown man is facing numerous felonies after admitting to stealing more than $30,000 worth of prescription narcotics from a local pharmacy where he was employed. Police say Matthew Miller, 48, was recently fired from his job at Martella’s Pharmacy after...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA

