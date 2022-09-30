We stumbled across a Reddit sub thread comment that said, "It drives me crazy that the N and W don't correspond to the cardinal directions on the arrow correctly." Well, I'll be darned, they are right and I never gave it one thought because I don't think about stuff like that. Living in the Pacific Northwest means you sometimes have a nonchalant, carefree attitude when it comes to things like, DIRECTIONS, and LOGIC. That's one way how you can tell if someone is from Washington state without them actually saying it.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO