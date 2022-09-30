Read full article on original website
Is it Legal to Wear Earbuds While Driving in Washington?
I was driving on the 240 Bypass in Richland yesterday and saw a dude one car over with earbuds in. I thought it was against the law! My father always told me that it was illegal to drive with headphones on. He said it's important to hear everything around you, emergency vehicles, oncoming traffic, etc. And so, I always thought it was illegal to drive with earbuds everywhere. I had to do some investigating.
Washington: Can You Really Bury Your Spouse In The Yard?
A friend of my wife was talking about how they are going to bury their husband in the back yard and my ears perked up. Can she really do that? If I had overheard my wife talking about this to her friends about me I might make this crazy face?
Why Were Ted Bundy’s Ashes Scattered in Washington’s Cascade Mountains?
Ted Bundy was one of the evilest people to have ever walked the face of this earth. He was calculating, manipulative, callous, egotistical, bloodthirsty, and deceitful; and he showed no remorse for the pain he brought to countless families. In a lot of ways, Ted Bundy is the face of evil, the tingle you feel down your spine on a dark night.
Walmart in Washington State Makes a Huge Return Policy Change That You’ll Like
Walmart Has A New Return Policy In Washington State That Started October 1st. Washington State Walmart shoppers as Walmart is changing its return policies which might be great for holiday shoppers. Walmart is generally pretty good with returns but now it looks like the superstore is making changes to its...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
9 Ways to Say You’re From Washington State Without Saying It
We stumbled across a Reddit sub thread comment that said, "It drives me crazy that the N and W don't correspond to the cardinal directions on the arrow correctly." Well, I'll be darned, they are right and I never gave it one thought because I don't think about stuff like that. Living in the Pacific Northwest means you sometimes have a nonchalant, carefree attitude when it comes to things like, DIRECTIONS, and LOGIC. That's one way how you can tell if someone is from Washington state without them actually saying it.
Yakima Drivers See Another Spike in Gas Prices
Drivers in Central and Eastern Washington are seeing another spike in gas prices this week. Officials at GasBuddy says average gasoline prices in Yakima have risen 38.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.01 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. Prices in...
Where Is Iced Earth’s Jon Schaffer? D.C. Attorney General Still Searching for Guitarist
It appears Iced Earth frontman Jon Schaffer is nowhere to be found at the moment as the Washington, D.C. Attorney General continues to search for the guitarist related to his role in the January 6 Capitol Riots. According to a new article in The Republic, court process servers have been...
Tri-Cities Gathers to Honor WSP Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr., Shot on the Job
Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. was escorted home from Harborview Medical Center to Walla Walla on Sunday. Police Officers and the public gathered to show support for the trooper who was shot in the line of duty on September 22nd. After an ambush in Walla Walla, Atkinson drove himself to a nearby hospital. He was transferred to Harborview for further care. After 10 days, he was able to return home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Tv Series may be based on Famous Mels Hole in Washington
If you live in Washington, or Eastern Washington, there's a chance you've heard the story of Mels Hole. Back in the '70s, a man called into a local Yakima radio station, claiming to have a supernatural hole on his property. Over time people became suspicious of his findings. He had claimed animals had died on the property and been pushed into the hole only to be back to life the following day roaming his land.
Can You Name Washington’s Most Notorious Serial Killer? It Wasn’t Ted Bundy
If you ask most people to name a notorious serial killer, chances are they'll say Ted Bundy. But did you know that Bundy wasn't the only prolific serial killer in Washington State? In fact, there was another serial killer who claimed more victims than Bundy did. Ted Bundy Wasn't The...
