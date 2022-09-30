ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Governor Gianforte, Butte action team discuss solutions to fentanyl crisis

BUTTE, Mont. -- One pill can kill: that's the message that the fentanyl action team in Butte is looking to share, as it combats what has been described as the community's, and the state's, biggest crisis. An epidemic that has already killed 35 Montanans and five Silver Bow County residents...
BUTTE, MT
Montana State Library Commission to vote on new logo design

The old proposal for the new design for the Montana State Library, left, next to the new proposal that the library commission will consider next week. The Montana State Library Commission will consider a new logo design after rejecting a similar design in August. The new design’s color scheme incorporates...
MONTANA STATE
Eastern district candidates face off in debate in Great Falls

Congressional candidates for Montana's Eastern District take the stage in Montana News Network's debate in Great Falls on Oct. 1, 2022. Independent congressional candidate Gary Buchanan told Incumbent Rep. Matt Rosendale that his position on firearms taxing cost him an endorsement from the Montana Sportsman Alliance. “Even the NRA, Matt,...
GREAT FALLS, MT
Interest in prevention training grows in the fight against fentanyl

MONTANA - The Montana Department of Justice announced law enforcement has seized nearly twice as much fentanyl in the first six months of 2022 that in the last three years combined. Since then, interest in getting prepared to stop an overdose is also picking up. The Missoula City-County Health Department...
MISSOULA, MT
VA to host free drive-thru flu shot clinics for veterans across Montana

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) kicks off the 2022 flu shot season next week. Enrolled Montana Veterans have multiple options to make getting a free flu shot easy. First, Veterans who are enrolled with VA healthcare will be offered flu shots at their Montana VA primary care appointments. ...
MONTANA STATE
Going-to-the-Sun Road closing for the season Oct. 16

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK - The remaining section of Going-to-the-Sun Road (GTSR) from St. Mary to Logan Pass in Glacier National Park will be closing for the season Oct. 16. The National Park Services said the GTSR closed from four-way intersection at Apgar to Logan Pass Oct. 1. The remaining section...
SAINT MARY, MT

