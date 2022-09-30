ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 0

Related
The Blade

Editorial: Vaping needs stricter regulations

Despite the proven health risks in vaping — inhaling misted nicotine — e-cigarette companies have marketed it as a healthier alternative to cigarettes. But there’s nothing healthy about vaping. It exposes users to cancer-causing chemicals and metals that are toxic to their lungs, as well as seriously addictive levels of nicotine. Users may experience mood swings, coughing, wheezing, nausea, vomiting, headache, and dizziness. Over the past two decades, unregulated marketing has boosted vaping among young people. Juul, owned in part by tobacco giant Altria, has marketed aggressively in supermarkets, convenience stores, and on social media. Particularly pernicious is its targeting the advertising of sugary, sweet-flavor pods directly to minors.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

In abortion memo released to employees, the University of Idaho is right — and wrong

A digital billboard truck advertising reproductive health care options traveled around Moscow and parked in front of the University of Idaho Administration Building on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The organization ran the ads in Moscow after the university released a memo to staff and employees reminding them of an Idaho law that UI says prohibits state employees from promoting birth control and abortion to prevent pregnancy. (Anteia Elswick for the Idaho Capital Sun)
IDAHO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Hoosiers with commercially-held loans might not qualify for federal student debt relief

Some Hoosiers may no longer qualify for President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan after federal officials quietly changed the eligibility qualifications late last week. The U.S. Department of Education indicated Thursday that privately held loans will not be forgiven. That means borrowers who took out Federal Family Education Loans (FFELs), or Perkins Loans, are not eligible.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Stack
newsfromthestates.com

Judge rejects attempt to divert public tax dollars to private education

A federal judge has dismissed a legal challenge to Michigan’s constitutional prohibition on using public funds for private education. The decision, released Friday by U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker in Michigan’s Western District, rejected the argument advanced by the free-market Mackinac Center Legal Foundation that Michigan’s prohibition on such expenditures violated the U.S. Constitution.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy