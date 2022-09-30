Read full article on original website
Related
newsfromthestates.com
Emerging from primary, John King urges end school-to-prison pipeline, student debt
Former U.S. Education Secretary John King Jr., second from right, offers his views on how to cut student debt during Congressional Black the Caucus Foundation’s annual legislative conference Sept. 30 in Washington, D.C. Photo by William J. Ford. Former U.S. Education Secretary John King Jr. calmly walked on stage...
Editorial: Vaping needs stricter regulations
Despite the proven health risks in vaping — inhaling misted nicotine — e-cigarette companies have marketed it as a healthier alternative to cigarettes. But there’s nothing healthy about vaping. It exposes users to cancer-causing chemicals and metals that are toxic to their lungs, as well as seriously addictive levels of nicotine. Users may experience mood swings, coughing, wheezing, nausea, vomiting, headache, and dizziness. Over the past two decades, unregulated marketing has boosted vaping among young people. Juul, owned in part by tobacco giant Altria, has marketed aggressively in supermarkets, convenience stores, and on social media. Particularly pernicious is its targeting the advertising of sugary, sweet-flavor pods directly to minors.
newsfromthestates.com
In abortion memo released to employees, the University of Idaho is right — and wrong
A digital billboard truck advertising reproductive health care options traveled around Moscow and parked in front of the University of Idaho Administration Building on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The organization ran the ads in Moscow after the university released a memo to staff and employees reminding them of an Idaho law that UI says prohibits state employees from promoting birth control and abortion to prevent pregnancy. (Anteia Elswick for the Idaho Capital Sun)
newsfromthestates.com
Hoosiers with commercially-held loans might not qualify for federal student debt relief
Some Hoosiers may no longer qualify for President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan after federal officials quietly changed the eligibility qualifications late last week. The U.S. Department of Education indicated Thursday that privately held loans will not be forgiven. That means borrowers who took out Federal Family Education Loans (FFELs), or Perkins Loans, are not eligible.
RELATED PEOPLE
newsfromthestates.com
Judge rejects attempt to divert public tax dollars to private education
A federal judge has dismissed a legal challenge to Michigan’s constitutional prohibition on using public funds for private education. The decision, released Friday by U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker in Michigan’s Western District, rejected the argument advanced by the free-market Mackinac Center Legal Foundation that Michigan’s prohibition on such expenditures violated the U.S. Constitution.
Comments / 0