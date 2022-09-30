ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Judge rejects attempt to divert public tax dollars to private education

A federal judge has dismissed a legal challenge to Michigan’s constitutional prohibition on using public funds for private education. The decision, released Friday by U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker in Michigan’s Western District, rejected the argument advanced by the free-market Mackinac Center Legal Foundation that Michigan’s prohibition on such expenditures violated the U.S. Constitution.
Controversy dogs Hillsdale charter schools

Screenshot from Hillsdale's 'Teaching for Virtue | K-12 Classical Education' video on the Lake Country Classical Academy website | YouTube. “The teachers are trained in the dumbest part of the dumbest colleges in the country,” said Larry Arnn, president of Hillsdale College, in late June. Hillsdale had plans to establish 50-100 charter schools in Tennessee. But sitting in the audience was Governor Bill Lee of Tennessee when Arnn made his pronouncement. Lee did not outright rebuke Arnn’s statement, but later went on to praise Tennessee teachers.
Kelly leads Masters by 3 points in Arizona Senate poll

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) currently has a three-point lead over Republican challenger Blake Masters in his state’s Senate race, according to a new CBS News/YouGov poll. The new poll, published Wednesday, found that 51 percent of likely voters surveyed said they’ll support Kelly in November’s midterm election, while 48 percent offered their support for Masters.
