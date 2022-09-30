Read full article on original website
Related
newsfromthestates.com
Judge rejects attempt to divert public tax dollars to private education
A federal judge has dismissed a legal challenge to Michigan’s constitutional prohibition on using public funds for private education. The decision, released Friday by U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker in Michigan’s Western District, rejected the argument advanced by the free-market Mackinac Center Legal Foundation that Michigan’s prohibition on such expenditures violated the U.S. Constitution.
Mayra Flores: Hispanic voters are pro-God and pro-family and are 'walking away' from Democrats
Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Texas., joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss why she believes the Democratic Party has abandoned Latino voters, stressing Biden's refusal to visit the border.
newsfromthestates.com
Controversy dogs Hillsdale charter schools
Screenshot from Hillsdale's 'Teaching for Virtue | K-12 Classical Education' video on the Lake Country Classical Academy website | YouTube. “The teachers are trained in the dumbest part of the dumbest colleges in the country,” said Larry Arnn, president of Hillsdale College, in late June. Hillsdale had plans to establish 50-100 charter schools in Tennessee. But sitting in the audience was Governor Bill Lee of Tennessee when Arnn made his pronouncement. Lee did not outright rebuke Arnn’s statement, but later went on to praise Tennessee teachers.
Biden heads to Florida to survey Hurricane Ian damage alongside DeSantis – live
President will speak in Fort Meyers, Florida, after seeing powerful storm’s destruction with state’s Republican governor
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newsfromthestates.com
Emerging from primary, John King urges end school-to-prison pipeline, student debt
Former U.S. Education Secretary John King Jr., second from right, offers his views on how to cut student debt during Congressional Black the Caucus Foundation’s annual legislative conference Sept. 30 in Washington, D.C. Photo by William J. Ford. Former U.S. Education Secretary John King Jr. calmly walked on stage...
Kelly leads Masters by 3 points in Arizona Senate poll
Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) currently has a three-point lead over Republican challenger Blake Masters in his state’s Senate race, according to a new CBS News/YouGov poll. The new poll, published Wednesday, found that 51 percent of likely voters surveyed said they’ll support Kelly in November’s midterm election, while 48 percent offered their support for Masters.
Comments / 0