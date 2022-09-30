Read full article on original website
All Montana’s U.S. House of Representatives’ candidates want your vote — one asks directly
Certainly, Ryan Zinke and John Lamb want your vote. They’ve registered with the Montana Secretary of State, Republican Zinke is raising a boatload of money and clawed his way through the primary, and Libertarian Lamb is making his case to voters. Democrat Monica Tranel wants your vote too, of...
Crime, community safety become focal points in Pa. U.S. Senate race
Democratic U.S. Senate nominee John Fetterman (L) and Republican U.S. Senate nominee Mehmet Oz (R) Campaign file photos. Republican U.S. Senate nominee Mehmet Oz has attacked his Democratic opponent John Fetterman for his hoodie and tattoos, questioned his health, criticized him for dodging press questions and debates, and most recently, accused him of being “soft on crime.”
Youngkin, attorney general expect schools to follow transgender policies
High school students across Virginia including those at McLean High School walked out in protest of the governor’s revised transgender student policies on Sept. 27, 2022. Pictured is a student holding a poster that states, "The model policy is a modern travesty." (Nathaniel Cline/Virginia Mercury) As opposition to Gov....
Bill would exclude juveniles from N.J.’s three-strikes law
There is no circumstance under which a judge should be forced to sentence a 23-year-old to life without parole, said Sen. Sandra Cunningham. (Photo by Edwin Torres | New Jersey Governor's Office) Crimes juveniles commit wouldn’t count against them under the state’s “three-strikes law,” under new legislation intended to reverse...
Nessel, Dingell lead U of M rally backing abortion and voting rights ballot proposals
Elected officials and activists on Monday rallied for reproductive freedom and voting rights measures that are on the Nov. 8 ballot during an event at the Diag on University of Michigan campus. “We have to vote yes on Proposal 3,” said state Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat who is...
New Wolf admin order expands access to ‘most cost-effective form’ of naloxone
Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs Secretary Jen Smith, speaks during a press conference, which discussed the need to expand our lens of focus from opioids to fighting overall substance use disorder with the increase of polysubstance and stimulant use across the commonwealth, inside Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency in Harrisburg on Monday, October 18, 2021 (Commonwealth Media Services photo).
Lame excuses for avoiding Medicaid expansion, how to address NC’s teacher shortage, and growing political discontent: The week’s top stories on Policy Watch
1. The latest lame excuse for holding up Medicaid expansion (Commentary) For nearly a decade, North Carolina has forgone billions of federal dollars, prevented the creation of thousands of good jobs, caused multiple rural hospitals to close, and most disturbingly, condemned thousands of uninsured people to an early death by refusing to follow the lead of 38 other states by expanding Medicaid.
Protesters at Pa. House panel’s hearing on Philly crime were ‘circus animals,’ its chair says
Even as a “mother was describing the pain of searing loss after the murder of her son to this committee, at the same time, supporters of the status quo were literally holding a circus outside of the building,” the panel’s chairperson, Rep. John Lawrence, R-Chester, said Friday of the select committee’s first hearing on Sept. 29 at the Philadelphia Navy Yard.
COVID’s effect on the nursing crisis and more Va. headlines
• Releasing a new energy plan for the state, Gov. Glenn Youngkin repudiated Democrats’ clean-energy targets and said he wants an “all of the above approach” that heavily emphasizes nuclear power.—Washington Post, News & Advance. • Pressed on Fox News for a response to former President...
New nonprofit to tackle racial justice and equity issues
The board of the New Hampshire Center for Justice and Equity (from left to right): Chairman Dwight Davis, Sandeep Bikram Shaw, President Anthony Poore, Vice Chair Makiyah Moody, Dr. Jamaal Downey, Claire Holston, Secretary Jim Schachter, Dr. Susan Huard, Ignatius MacLellan, and Treasurer Troy Martin. (Courtesy of Matthew Anderson) A...
Md. advocacy groups assemble coalition to guide next governor
With a new governor set to be sworn in in 3 1/2 months, a coalition of nonprofit Maryland service providers and policy experts is organizing a policy, personnel and spending agenda to assist the new chief executive. The 2023 Project, as organizers are calling it, aims to leverage the expertise...
Libertarian David Lashar: I can overtake Dan Cox — and help defeat ‘Trumpism’
David Lashar, the Libertarian nominee for governor, greets voters at the Tawes Clambake in Crisfield last week. Photo by Bruce DePuyt. Part of the kabuki dance of being a third party candidate for political office is having to convince skeptical voters and donors that you have even a slim shot at victory.
Gov. Kim Reynolds is campaigning — against Joe Biden
Gov. Kim Reynolds is running for re-election against President Joe Biden. (Iowa Capital Dispatch photo illustration; Biden photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images; screenshot of Reynolds from Iowa PBS) One of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ biggest applause lines at her Harvest fundraiser over the weekend was her announcement that she’s suing the...
Emerging from primary, John King urges end school-to-prison pipeline, student debt
Former U.S. Education Secretary John King Jr., second from right, offers his views on how to cut student debt during Congressional Black the Caucus Foundation’s annual legislative conference Sept. 30 in Washington, D.C. Photo by William J. Ford. Former U.S. Education Secretary John King Jr. calmly walked on stage...
Attorneys to Hageman: Letter not a threat, just a plea for the rule of law
A coalition of Wyoming attorneys condemning Harriet Hageman’s false statements about the 2020 election delivered a followup letter to the congressional candidate’s law office Friday. Originally, a group of 41 legal professionals wrote Hageman, a natural resources attorney, asserting that her comments during an August candidate forum were...
NM’s gubernatorial candidates dive into police funding, homelessness, oil and gas, and more
Screenshot from the debate on Friday, Sept. 30, between Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Mark Ronchetti via KOB. The New Mexico governor went head-to-head with a former meteorologist on Friday in an Albuquerque television studio where they relayed their views and priorities for the state. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and...
Sisolak, Lombardo trade barbs over abortion rights and who loves Nevada businesses more
Gov. Steve Sisolak and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo during a debate on Oct. 2, 2022. (Photos courtesy of David Calvert/The Nevada Independent) At what is likely to be the only gubernatorial debate, Republican Joe Lombardo on Sunday stumbled to clarify his seemingly in-conflict positions on abortion rights, saying they are not at risk in Nevada but expressing support for certain restrictions that do not currently exist.
Union and UW Health trade legal arguments on nurses’ union rights
From left, UW Health CEO Alan Kaplan, UW Health nurse and union activist Colin Gillis, and Gov. Tony Evers at a news conference Sept. 12 announcing an agreement to seek a ruling about union rights for the hospital system's. (Erik Gunn | Wisconsin Examiner) One month after UW Health and...
Up for debate: Can Indiana’s religious freedom law strike down the state’s abortion ban?
One of the pending challenges against Indiana's near total abortion ban brings religious freedom into the mix. (Getty Images) Indiana’s controversial religious freedom law is at the heart of at least two ongoing lawsuits that seek to strike down the state’s near-total abortion ban, fueling debate about where to draw lines between religion and policy.
Two Iowa care center deaths raise uncomfortable questions about justice
The prosecution of Catherine Forkpa raises uncomfortable questions about justice in Iowa. (Iowa Capital Dispatch photo illustration; photo of Forkpa courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff's Office; background photo via Canva) There was a recent news update about two elderly Iowans who wandered away from different care centers last winter...
