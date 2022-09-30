A reinvented Georgia Southern is coming to CCU: What you need to know about the game

Read full article on original website
myhorrynews.com
High school notebook: Horry County’s Region V-5A squads on the spot this week
Ben Hampton used his off week two Fridays ago to go see St. James play live. The Socastee coach wanted to scout some of his best competition for a playoff spot. What he saw was indicative of the seasons each of the four Class 5A teams from Horry County have had to date.
myhorrynews.com
Lake View overpowers Green Sea Floyds
Lake View scored five unanswered touchdowns, including four in the second quarter alone, in a 55-37 rout of Green Sea Floyds Monday night. “It comes down to athletes, plain and simple. They had them and we didn’t,” Trojans head coach Joey Price said. The Trojans controlled the entire...
myhorrynews.com
Bonnie J. Hucks was a Conway High School retired librarian
Funeral services for Bonnie J. Hucks, 79, were held Oct. 4 in Conway Free Will Baptist Church with the Rev. Phillip Cannon and the Rev. Raymond Haselden officiating. Burial followed in Hillcrest Cemetery. Mrs. Hucks, widow of Floyd Hucks Jr., of Reta Street, passed away Sept. 30 at her residence.
myhorrynews.com
'Coming to the country': Multiple projects planned for area just outside Conway
Paul Papp predicted the development boom would reach Party Pines Road in UCLA — Upper Conway, Lower Aynor. “Conway’s coming to the country,” he would say. The Papps have lived off this dirt road for three decades-plus. There they ride four-wheelers and occasionally find deer stealing cucumbers from their garden. Sometimes teenagers joyride or leave an occasional empty Mad Dog 20/20 bottle floating in a ditch.
myhorrynews.com
One dead in Horry County crash after HCS school bus failed to yield
A man died after he collided with an Horry County Schools school bus that failed to yield the right-of-way on S.C. Highway 9 Bypass around 6:35 a.m. Monday morning. The bus carrying seven students from HCS' Early College High School entered S.C. 9 Bypass from Cedar Branch Road while failing to yield the right-of-way to oncoming traffic, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee.
myhorrynews.com
Conway pauses $1M project for parks and recreation upgrades
Conway City Council put a pause on a $1 million project Monday that would bring improvements to Collins Park and the Billy Gardner Recreation Complex so council could further discuss the plans for the project. The city received a bid from Black Water Paving, LLC, for the two projects at...
