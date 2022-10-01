Read full article on original website
wpgxfox28.com
Looking for a Dentist Who Does Dental Implants and Three Types of Full Arch Implant Dentures?
Originally Posted On: https://www.familydentistryoffrisco.com/looking-for-a-dentist-who-does-dental-implants-and-three-types-of-full-arch-implant-dentures/. Missing teeth need to be replaced, and not just so your smile can look good again. After losing a tooth, the supporting bone tissue starts to resorb and deteriorate. Because teeth maintain jawbone density, losing a tooth can leave you with lost bone mass in your jaw as well as affect how you speak and eat. Missing teeth can also keep you from eating the healthy food your body needs at the cost of your overall health.
MedicalXpress
History of nation's first gender-affirming surgery clinic offers both a lesson and cautionary tale
An essay about the creation and subsequent closure of the nation's first gender-affirming surgery (GAS) clinic in the United States offers a unique history lesson about and cautionary tale for physicians treating transgender persons in the face of both existing institutional transphobia and renewed cultural backlash. The piece is published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
verywellhealth.com
Synthroid (Levothyroxine) - Oral
Synthroid (levothyroxine) is the first-line treatment for an underactive thyroid condition called hypothyroidism. In hypothyroidism, the thyroid gland—a small butterfly-shaped organ in the neck—does not make enough of the naturally occurring thyroid hormones thyroxine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3). When this happens, the pituitary gland in the brain makes more thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) to tell the thyroid to produce more T4 and T3.
News-Medical.net
Ophthalmologists may be able to safely cut back on having anesthesiologists during cataract surgery
Ophthalmologists may be able to safely cut back on having anesthesiologists or nurse anesthetists routinely at bedside during cataract surgery, which accounts for more than two million surgeries per year in the U.S., according to a study publishing Oct. 3 in JAMA Internal Medicine. A team of researchers from UC...

Simulation Training is Vital in Nursing Education and Addresses the Shortage of Nurses
Ebbs and flows in the need for nurses and the number of students entering nursing programs are common, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused a more severe nursing shortage than has been previously experienced. At the height of the pandemic, nursing schools suspended in-person classes and were essentially closed. At the same time, many experienced nurses chose early retirement. These factors came together to create the global nursing shortage we are currently facing.
5 Hobbies That Support Cognitive Skills and Development
In Touch has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. There are just as many aspects involved in our mental health as there are in our physical health. In fact, many of the same things that are involved in creating and nurturing physical health are also quite beneficial to our mental and cognitive development. This is true even through adulthood and into our later years in life. As such, it doesn’t matter what stage you’re in, or where you are in your journey, cognitive exercises that keep your mind sharp are important for anyone and everyone to practice. Cognitive skills are the skills that help us conduct critical thinking, problem solving, deducing, predicting, and manifest creativity. As such, they’re extremely important to start developing at a young age and the value of honing cognitive skills truly never wanes.
New Research from Pearl Offers Insight into Dental Patient Trust and Perceptions of Technology
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Pearl, the global leader in dental AI solutions, today announced the results of a survey of 597 U.S. dental patients that evaluated their trust in dental providers and their perceptions of how technology is being used in the field. Overwhelmingly, patients support the use of advanced technologies and are more likely to trust their dentist’s diagnosis if they are using artificial intelligence to assist in evaluating x-rays, according to a key finding from the Dental Patient Trust & Technology Survey report. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005032/en/ Pearl announces the results of a survey of 597 U.S. dental patients that evaluated their trust in dental providers and their perceptions of how technology is being used in the field. (Graphic: Business Wire)
infomeddnews.com
The American Diabetes Association Launches Collaborative Oral Health Campaign with Pacific Dental Services
Today, the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) announced a collaborative Oral Health campaign with Pacific Dental Services (PDS), one of the country’s leading dental support organizations. The campaign aims to increase awareness of the link between periodontal disease (gum disease) and diabetes and how oral health providers can assist patients in preventing and managing this chronic health condition.
AMA
Health care organizations urge protection for physicians and patients
WASHINGTON, DC —Today, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), American Medical Association (AMA) and Children’s Hospital Association (CHA) unite in support of physicians and hospitals who have been threatened and attacked in recent months. The groups sent a letter (PDF) to Attorney General Merrick Garland urging the Department...
Medical guidelines that embrace the humility of uncertainty could help doctors choose treatments with more research evidence behind them
Clinical guidelines greatly influence how doctors care for their patients. By providing recommendations on how to diagnose and treat particular situations, guidelines can help standardize the care patients receive. For instance, when a patient is suffering from an infection, a physician can consult the relevant guidelines to confirm that antibiotics are the appropriate treatment. Regulators, insurance payers and lawyers can also use guidelines to manage a doctor’s performance, or as evidence in malpractice cases. Often, guidelines compel doctors to provide care in specific ways. We are physicians who share a common frustration with guidelines based on weak or no evidence. We...
findingfarina.com
How Do I Choose the Best Orthodontist That I Can Actually Trust?
Are you aware of the health benefits that smiling can give? When a person smiles, they elevate their mood and boost their immune system. With this, you must practice showing your pearl white teeth more often. However, not everyone is confident to show their smiles. Studies show that 57% of...
Overlapping surgery
The idea is straightforward. A surgeon begins an operation in theatre, well the US term would be in an OR room. After performing the critical portions of the surgery, basically everything up to the closure of the wounds and removal of equipment, they would enter room 2. Here, another patient already anesthetized, with the operative field exposed (opened and prepared) would be waiting for the surgeon to again perform the critical portions of the operation. The surgeon would then return to room 1 where a third patient was awaiting their critical portions. Lather, rinse, repeat.
curetoday.com
It Helps to Have a Beautiful Center for Cancer Treatments
Of course, I want the best cancer care, but I realized that the beauty of the environment where I get it is important too. I am, like most cancer patients I know, anxious to receive the best medical care from the most knowledgeable doctors. We drive across the state or...
drugtopics.com
OTC Hearing Aids Increase Accessibility for Patients with Mild to Moderate Hearing Loss
OTC hearing aids will be available nationwide on October 17, 2022. Approximately 37.5 million Americans live with hearing loss. A pair of hearing aids can cost approximately $2,500 per device, totaling $5,000 for a pair of hearing aids––a cost rarely covered by insurance. Starting on October 17, 2022,...
drugtopics.com
Preparing to Counsel Patients on OTC Hearing Aids
OTC Hearing Aids will soon be available, but this access also comes with questions about counseling and ensuring safety. On August 16, 2022, the FDA finalized a rule that allowed for OTC hearing aids, an important move to increase access to these devices. In just a couple of weeks, OTC hearing aids will be available in many stores, including pharmacies. Now that an appointment with an audiologist may no longer be required, the pharmacist will now be the health care provider individuals are likely to turn to with questions. This final rule offers a potential new avenue to help patients, but can also lead a number of questions for pharmacists.
CNET
Take Charge of Your Dental Health With This Oral-B Electric Toothbrush for Just $60 (and Save $40)
Good oral hygiene is an important part of your overall health. We only get one set of adult teeth in our lifetimes, so it's important to take care of our pearly whites. Keeping your teeth clean includes removing dental plaque, which can eventually cause tooth decay and gum disease if they aren't addressed. A good toothbrush can help you do that.
AMA
AMA STEPS Forward® Saving Time Playbook for physicians: 3 strategies
Unnecessary tasks have introduced a heavy burden into the daily workload of physicians and other clinicians and contribute to physician burnout. Electronic health record (EHR) systems and associated tasks, in particular, have created significantly more work for physicians. This section will help you save time by:. Eliminating unnecessary tasks and...
The Bitter Reality Of The Competitive Medical Practice Landscape
Independent Physicians Are Facing Newer And Bigger Competitors In 2022; But Can They Handle The Reality?!. Illumination Initially published this article on Medium!. In August 2017, I published a short article titled "Actual Practice Management Will Require New Thinking." Within the piece, I shed light on the reality of disruptions physicians were facing and how important it was for independent medical practices to adopt new strategies to be competitive. Similarly, I tried to elaborate on how physicians needed to adjust attitudes towards the new reality.
dogster.com
Are There Side Effects of Anesthesia in Dogs?
There are many reasons that your dog may need to undergo anesthesia in her lifetime. Anesthesia has a scary reputation among pet parents, and it only takes a few Google searches to find a scary abyss of anesthesia horror stories from fellow pet parents. Even though proper anesthesia is generally very safe, the idea of our pets “going under” is nerve-racking, and side effects of anesthesia in dogs can appear concerning. Having an informed understanding of anesthesia can help you feel more comfortable for your dog’s next anesthetic procedure.
