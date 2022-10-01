Cybercriminals behind Los Angeles Unified School District ransomware attack release hacked data, superintendent says

Read full article on original website
TechRadar
5 steps to prevent a ransomware attack
Ransomware attacks can be enormously costly for businesses. In 2021, the average ransom that businesses paid to recover their data was more than $800,000 (opens in new tab). On top of that, it can take years for companies to recover from the negative reputational impact of losing data because of a ransomware attack.
LAUSD confirms that data has been released in cyberattack
The Los Angeles Unified School District Sunday confirmed that data has been released following a cyberattack. "Unfortunately, as expected, data was recently released by a criminal organization," said Los Angeles Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho in a Tweet Sunday. "In partnership with law enforcement, our experts are analyzing the full extent of this data release." On Sept. 3, hackers breached LAUSD's digital infrastructure through a massive cyberattack and disrupted access to some of its computer systems including email. After the breach, officials said that none of their critical business systems such as employee healthcare or payroll were impacted. Additionally, officials said safety and...
Gizmodo
Hackers Leak 500 GB of Data Stolen From Los Angeles School District
Last month, the ransomware gang Vice Society, hacked the Los Angeles Unified School District, the second largest in the country, leaving the computer system paralyzed. Two weeks after the initial attack, the perpetrators demanded money for the return of the stolen data. Now, Vice Society has followed through on its...
TechCrunch
NetWalker ransomware affiliate sentenced to 20 years in prison
Sebastien Vachon-Desjardins, a 34-year-old from Quebec, was sentenced in a Florida court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to charges related to his involvement in the prolific NetWalker ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) operation. Vachon-Desjardins operated as an affiliate for NetWalker, where it is believed he conducted a number of U.S. companies and at least 17 Canadian entities.
A family of 4 is missing after being 'taken against their will' in central California, officials say
A 48-year-old man considered a "person of interest" in the kidnapping of a family of four in California is in custody, the Merced County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday. Authorities are working to confirm the man is the same suspect they released photos of on Monday, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, told CNN.
Ohio Man, Who Conned People Out of $800,000 Pretending to be African Prince, Convicted of Fraud
Daryl Robert Harrison, 44, was convicted of fraud on Friday, after pretending to be a Ghanaian prince—cue Semmi pretending to be Prince Akeem in Coming to America. Harrison called himself Prince Daryl R. Attipoe and Prophet Daryl R. Attipoe, claiming to be a minister alongside his stepfather at Power House of Prayer Ministries.
California mayor 'calls foul' as homeless people are sent to city's hotels without notice
The mayor of a San Diego suburb sounded the alarm on "Fox & Friends" Friday about homeless people being bussed to hotels in his city without his knowledge. El Cajon, California Mayor Bill Wells described a huge influx of homeless people, with some hotels becoming full due to the program.
A congressman was barred from his flight after airline staff thought his power wheelchair violated safety regulations
Airline staff said the lithium-ion batteries in his wheelchair were a safety issue, per a report. FAA and international regulations state otherwise.
Washington Examiner
FBI illegally seized $86M from owners of safe deposit boxes, court documents say
A class-action lawsuit has been filed against the U.S. government that accuses the FBI of illegally seizing the contents of 400 safe deposit boxes in Beverly Hills, California, as part of a money laundering drug operation. The raid happened in March 2021 at U.S. Private Vaults, which has since pleaded...
Trump Wins Again as Judge Agrees Significant Harm Was Done in Raid - We Have the Full Written Decision
Florida judge agrees that the appointing of a special master to oversee documents taken from Mar-a-Lago is the correct course of action since obvious harm was done. A federal judge on Monday granted former President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a special master to review the trove of documents seized during the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago last month, saying some of the materials were medical or tax-related.
FBI INCREASES REWARD OFFERED FOR CENTRAL FLORIDA MAN WANTED ON CHARGES FROM THE U.S. CAPITOL BREACH
The Federal Bureau of Investigation Tampa Field Office and the Washington, D.C. Field Office has doubled the reward being offered for Jonathan Daniel Pollock, 23, of. Lakeland, Florida. A reward of up to $30,000 is available in exchange for information. leading to his arrest and conviction. Pollock is facing federal...
US CBP officers officers stopped a woman trying to cross the border with 50 wheels of undeclared cheese under a blanket in her car. They gave her a $1,000 penalty and destroyed 100 pounds of cheese.
"Travelers can import cheese commensurate with personal consumption levels," a CBP director said. "A few wheels would generally be fine but not 60."
Portlanders are taking precautions to avoid being attacked in response to rising crime
PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland residents fear being assaulted or encountering people experiencing a mental health crisis while walking around town, according to a recent survey, but those Fox News spoke with had mixed opinions about safety in the city. "I walk around all the time and during the day...
First Politician Involved in Jan. 6 Capitol Riots Is Removed from Office Following Judge's Ruling
The ruling is the first time a judge officially labeled the Jan. 6 events as an "insurrection" and is the first time the Constitution has been used to remove someone in office since 1869 Cuoy Griffin, an Otero County, New Mexico, commissioner and founder of Cowboys for Trump, has been removed from office and disqualified from any future public office positions due to his involvement in the Jan. 6 capitol riots. The decision was made final on Tuesday by New Mexico Judge Francis Matthew, court documents reveal. The...
Mike Lindell says vendors are bailing on his MyStore platform because they don't want to be associated with an FBI investigation
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says four vendors have bailed on his MyStore e-commerce platform. Lindell told Insider these businesses "don't want to deal with MyStore" for fear of an FBI probe. Lindell's phone was seized by the FBI last week at a Hardee's drive-thru in Minnesota. MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell...
Moment dozens of illegal immigrants dressed in camouflage use rope to scale Arizona border wall to add to 500,000 'gotaways' who have not been caught trying to cross into the US this year
Dozens of migrants dressed in camouflage were filmed scaling the border wall along Naco, Arizona, adding to 500,000 'gotaways' who've entered the US so far this year. The footage, captured by Fox News reporters, shows the immigrants climbing over a wall in Naco, as they use a rope to slowly descend past barbed wire before running off into US soil.
Surveillance image identifies suspect in kidnapping of California family
Police are searching for a suspect they say kidnapped four members of a family in Merced County, California. CNN’s Stephanie Elam has the details.
MilitaryTimes
Man who joined the Army under fake name 37 years ago avoids prison
In 1985, DeLeo Barner was desperate to reenlist in the Army. After having been dismissed from the service in 1984 for minor misconduct, Barner returned to his native St. Louis and became terrified of succumbing to violence there, his lawyers said. In his first three weeks back in the city, two of his friends died from gun violence.
US Postal workers arrested in $1.3 million fraud and identity theft scheme, authorities say
Three US Postal employees are among four people arrested in connection with a $1.3 million fraud and identity theft scheme allegedly carried out in New York and New Jersey since 2018, according to the Department of Justice.
CNN
