ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Cybercriminals behind Los Angeles Unified School District ransomware attack release hacked data, superintendent says

By Raja Razek, Taylor Romine, Ray Sanchez
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

5 steps to prevent a ransomware attack

Ransomware attacks can be enormously costly for businesses. In 2021, the average ransom that businesses paid to recover their data was more than $800,000 (opens in new tab). On top of that, it can take years for companies to recover from the negative reputational impact of losing data because of a ransomware attack.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

LAUSD confirms that data has been released in cyberattack

The Los Angeles Unified School District Sunday confirmed that data has been released following a cyberattack. "Unfortunately, as expected, data was recently released by a criminal organization," said Los Angeles Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho in a Tweet Sunday. "In partnership with law enforcement, our experts are analyzing the full extent of this data release." On Sept. 3, hackers breached LAUSD's digital infrastructure through a massive cyberattack and disrupted access to some of its computer systems including email. After the breach, officials said that none of their critical business systems such as employee healthcare or payroll were impacted. Additionally, officials said safety and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Gizmodo

Hackers Leak 500 GB of Data Stolen From Los Angeles School District

Last month, the ransomware gang Vice Society, hacked the Los Angeles Unified School District, the second largest in the country, leaving the computer system paralyzed. Two weeks after the initial attack, the perpetrators demanded money for the return of the stolen data. Now, Vice Society has followed through on its...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TechCrunch

NetWalker ransomware affiliate sentenced to 20 years in prison

Sebastien Vachon-Desjardins, a 34-year-old from Quebec, was sentenced in a Florida court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to charges related to his involvement in the prolific NetWalker ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) operation. Vachon-Desjardins operated as an affiliate for NetWalker, where it is believed he conducted a number of U.S. companies and at least 17 Canadian entities.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles Schools#Education And Technology#Fbi#Lausd
The Veracity Report

Trump Wins Again as Judge Agrees Significant Harm Was Done in Raid - We Have the Full Written Decision

Florida judge agrees that the appointing of a special master to oversee documents taken from Mar-a-Lago is the correct course of action since obvious harm was done. A federal judge on Monday granted former President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a special master to review the trove of documents seized during the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago last month, saying some of the materials were medical or tax-related.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Public Safety
People

First Politician Involved in Jan. 6 Capitol Riots Is Removed from Office Following Judge's Ruling

The ruling is the first time a judge officially labeled the Jan. 6 events as an "insurrection" and is the first time the Constitution has been used to remove someone in office since 1869 Cuoy Griffin, an Otero County, New Mexico, commissioner and founder of Cowboys for Trump, has been removed from office and disqualified from any future public office positions due to his involvement in the Jan. 6 capitol riots. The decision was made final on Tuesday by New Mexico Judge Francis Matthew, court documents reveal. The...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
Daily Mail

Moment dozens of illegal immigrants dressed in camouflage use rope to scale Arizona border wall to add to 500,000 'gotaways' who have not been caught trying to cross into the US this year

Dozens of migrants dressed in camouflage were filmed scaling the border wall along Naco, Arizona, adding to 500,000 'gotaways' who've entered the US so far this year. The footage, captured by Fox News reporters, shows the immigrants climbing over a wall in Naco, as they use a rope to slowly descend past barbed wire before running off into US soil.
ARIZONA STATE
MilitaryTimes

Man who joined the Army under fake name 37 years ago avoids prison

In 1985, DeLeo Barner was desperate to reenlist in the Army. After having been dismissed from the service in 1984 for minor misconduct, Barner returned to his native St. Louis and became terrified of succumbing to violence there, his lawyers said. In his first three weeks back in the city, two of his friends died from gun violence.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
169K+
Post
990M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy