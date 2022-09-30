ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Japan Expels Russian Consul in Retaliation

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan ordered a Russian consul in Sapporo to leave the country by October 10 in retaliation for the expulsion of a Japanese consul in Vladivostok last month, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday. Japan's decision comes after Russia's FSB security agency said in September that it had detained...
CHINA
US News and World Report

North Korea Conducts Longest-Range Missile Test Yet Over Japan

SEOUL/TOKYO (Reuters) -Nuclear-armed North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile farther than ever before on Tuesday, sending it soaring over Japan for the first time in five years and prompting a warning for residents there to take cover. U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida spoke by phone...
WORLD
US News and World Report

EU's McGuinness Says EU Sanctions Against Russia Are Working Well

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union sanctions against Russia are working well, a top European Commissioner said on Tuesday, dismissing as Russian propaganda criticism that EU measures were ineffective and had little impact. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban criticised EU sanctions on Sept. 26, saying they had backfired. Some politicians from...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Activision#Antitrust#Video Game#Linus Business#Linus Company Microsoft#Eu#Reuters#Microsoft Corp#European Commission#Tencent#Big Tech#The European Commission
US News and World Report

Private Firms, Foundations to Deposit $1 Billion at Minority, Community Lenders-Treasury

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury will announce on Tuesday that a coalition of private firms and foundations will deposit $1 billion into minority-owned and community development financial institutions to boost their lending firepower in underserved communities. A Treasury official said the commitment by the Economic Opportunity Coalition will be...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

EU Set to Give Final Approval to New Russia Sanctions

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union is set to give its final approval for a new batch of sanctions against Russia over its war against Ukraine, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday. The measures include more restrictions in trade with Russia in steel and tech products, and...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Icahn Had Twitter Stake Worth Over $500 Million Before Musk's About-Face - WSJ

(Reuters) -Activist investor Carl Icahn amassed a Twitter stake worth more than $500 million in the past few months and made a sizable profit on Tuesday after Elon Musk proposed to go ahead with his takeover of the social media platform, the Wall Street Journal reported. Twitter shares jumped more...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Analysis-Hopes of Elusive Fed Pivot Drives Markets Higher Once Again

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors suffering through a bruising year for markets are hoping that recent signs of wobbling economic growth will force the Federal Reserve and other global central banks to take their foot off the gas in the fight against inflation, sparking sharp rebounds in stocks and bonds.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
SONY
US News and World Report

Russian Factory Activity Expands at Fastest Rate in Sept Since 2019 - PMI

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian manufacturing activity grew at its fastest rate in 3-1/2 years in September, driven by rises in production, new orders and client demand, a business survey showed on Monday, though Western sanctions continued to weigh on export business. The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose in September...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

OPEC+ Heads for Deep Supply Cuts, Clash With U.S

VIENNA/LONDON (Reuters) -OPEC+ looks set for deep cuts to its oil output targets when it meets on Wednesday, curbing supply in an already tight market despite pressure from the United States and others to pump more. The potential OPEC+ cut could spur a recovery in oil prices that have dropped...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Rate Hike Bonanza Among Major Central Banks Hits Two Decade Peak in September

LONDON (Reuters) - Major developed central banks delivered in September rate hikes at a pace and scale not seen in at least two decades, ramping up their fight against multi-decade high inflation with little let-up in sight. Central banks overseeing eight of the 10 most heavily traded currencies delivered 550...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Ukraine Opposes Belarus Bid to Lead Conflict Diamond Organisation

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Ukraine has accused Russia of trying to push its ally Belarus to the top of an international diamond certification body to protect Moscow's gems from being branded conflict diamonds following its invasion. Some members of the Kimberley Process, a coalition of governments, industry and civil society that...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Musk Says Twitter Deal Is 'Accelerant' to Creating 'Everything App'

(Reuters) - Elon Musk said on Tuesday buying Twitter Inc is an "accelerant to creating X, the everything app", after the billionaire proposed to go ahead with his original offer of $44 billion to take the social media company private. "Twitter probably accelerates X by 3 to 5 years, but...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Taiwan Taking Monthly Energy, Food Inventories in Case of China Conflict

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan has been taking monthly inventories of critical supplies like food and energy in case of a conflict with China, a government official said on Wednesday. China, which claims democratically-ruled Taiwan as its own territory, mounted war games near the island in August following a visit to...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Blackstone in Talks to Buy Emerson's Assets for up to $10 Billion - Bloomberg News

(Reuters) - Emerson Electric Co is in talks with U.S. buyout firm Blackstone Inc to sell a part of its commercial and residential solution business assets, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday citing people familiar with the matter. The deal, that could be valued between $5 billion and $10 billion, would...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

India's Modi Says Ready to Contribute to Peace Efforts in Ukraine

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that his country is ready to contribute to peace efforts in the ongoing conflict with Russia that has raged for seven months. "He expressed his firm conviction that there can be no military solution...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Dollar Rebounds as Global Market Rally Fades

LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Wednesday, a day after suffering its biggest one-day drop in more than two years, as the excitement of the previous day's rally in stocks and risk-friendlier currencies wore off. The dollar index was last up 0.64% to 110.87, after tumbling 1.3% on Tuesday....
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

China Has 'Destroyed' Tacit Agreement on Taiwan Strait - Minister

TAIPEI (Reuters) - China has destroyed a tacit agreement on military movements in the Taiwan Strait by crossing an unofficial "median line" running down the waterway, Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said on Wednesday. While acknowledging the end of the tacit understanding on the median line, Chiu told Taiwan's parliament Taiwan...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy