Japan Expels Russian Consul in Retaliation
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan ordered a Russian consul in Sapporo to leave the country by October 10 in retaliation for the expulsion of a Japanese consul in Vladivostok last month, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday. Japan's decision comes after Russia's FSB security agency said in September that it had detained...
Russia: Annual Grain Harvest to Grow 5 Million Tonnes Thanks to 'New Territories'
LONDON (Reuters) - Russia's grain harvest is set to grow by about 5 million tonnes a year thanks to its incorporation of four Ukrainian territories, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Tuesday. "Considering the arable land that exists there, I think at least 5 million tonnes of grain will be...
North Korea Conducts Longest-Range Missile Test Yet Over Japan
SEOUL/TOKYO (Reuters) -Nuclear-armed North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile farther than ever before on Tuesday, sending it soaring over Japan for the first time in five years and prompting a warning for residents there to take cover. U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida spoke by phone...
EU's McGuinness Says EU Sanctions Against Russia Are Working Well
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union sanctions against Russia are working well, a top European Commissioner said on Tuesday, dismissing as Russian propaganda criticism that EU measures were ineffective and had little impact. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban criticised EU sanctions on Sept. 26, saying they had backfired. Some politicians from...
Private Firms, Foundations to Deposit $1 Billion at Minority, Community Lenders-Treasury
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury will announce on Tuesday that a coalition of private firms and foundations will deposit $1 billion into minority-owned and community development financial institutions to boost their lending firepower in underserved communities. A Treasury official said the commitment by the Economic Opportunity Coalition will be...
EU Set to Give Final Approval to New Russia Sanctions
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union is set to give its final approval for a new batch of sanctions against Russia over its war against Ukraine, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday. The measures include more restrictions in trade with Russia in steel and tech products, and...
Icahn Had Twitter Stake Worth Over $500 Million Before Musk's About-Face - WSJ
(Reuters) -Activist investor Carl Icahn amassed a Twitter stake worth more than $500 million in the past few months and made a sizable profit on Tuesday after Elon Musk proposed to go ahead with his takeover of the social media platform, the Wall Street Journal reported. Twitter shares jumped more...
Analysis-Hopes of Elusive Fed Pivot Drives Markets Higher Once Again
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors suffering through a bruising year for markets are hoping that recent signs of wobbling economic growth will force the Federal Reserve and other global central banks to take their foot off the gas in the fight against inflation, sparking sharp rebounds in stocks and bonds.
Russian Factory Activity Expands at Fastest Rate in Sept Since 2019 - PMI
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian manufacturing activity grew at its fastest rate in 3-1/2 years in September, driven by rises in production, new orders and client demand, a business survey showed on Monday, though Western sanctions continued to weigh on export business. The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose in September...
OPEC+ Heads for Deep Supply Cuts, Clash With U.S
VIENNA/LONDON (Reuters) -OPEC+ looks set for deep cuts to its oil output targets when it meets on Wednesday, curbing supply in an already tight market despite pressure from the United States and others to pump more. The potential OPEC+ cut could spur a recovery in oil prices that have dropped...
Rate Hike Bonanza Among Major Central Banks Hits Two Decade Peak in September
LONDON (Reuters) - Major developed central banks delivered in September rate hikes at a pace and scale not seen in at least two decades, ramping up their fight against multi-decade high inflation with little let-up in sight. Central banks overseeing eight of the 10 most heavily traded currencies delivered 550...
Ukraine Opposes Belarus Bid to Lead Conflict Diamond Organisation
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Ukraine has accused Russia of trying to push its ally Belarus to the top of an international diamond certification body to protect Moscow's gems from being branded conflict diamonds following its invasion. Some members of the Kimberley Process, a coalition of governments, industry and civil society that...
Japan Won't Rule Out Counterattack Capabilities to Strengthen Defence, Minister Says
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan won't rule out any options, including counterattack capabilities, as it looks to strengthen its defences in the face of repeated missile launches from North Korea, Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada said on Tuesday. "In light of this situation, we will continue to examine all options - including...
Musk Says Twitter Deal Is 'Accelerant' to Creating 'Everything App'
(Reuters) - Elon Musk said on Tuesday buying Twitter Inc is an "accelerant to creating X, the everything app", after the billionaire proposed to go ahead with his original offer of $44 billion to take the social media company private. "Twitter probably accelerates X by 3 to 5 years, but...
Taiwan Taking Monthly Energy, Food Inventories in Case of China Conflict
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan has been taking monthly inventories of critical supplies like food and energy in case of a conflict with China, a government official said on Wednesday. China, which claims democratically-ruled Taiwan as its own territory, mounted war games near the island in August following a visit to...
Blackstone in Talks to Buy Emerson's Assets for up to $10 Billion - Bloomberg News
(Reuters) - Emerson Electric Co is in talks with U.S. buyout firm Blackstone Inc to sell a part of its commercial and residential solution business assets, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday citing people familiar with the matter. The deal, that could be valued between $5 billion and $10 billion, would...
India's Modi Says Ready to Contribute to Peace Efforts in Ukraine
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that his country is ready to contribute to peace efforts in the ongoing conflict with Russia that has raged for seven months. "He expressed his firm conviction that there can be no military solution...
Dollar Rebounds as Global Market Rally Fades
LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Wednesday, a day after suffering its biggest one-day drop in more than two years, as the excitement of the previous day's rally in stocks and risk-friendlier currencies wore off. The dollar index was last up 0.64% to 110.87, after tumbling 1.3% on Tuesday....
China Has 'Destroyed' Tacit Agreement on Taiwan Strait - Minister
TAIPEI (Reuters) - China has destroyed a tacit agreement on military movements in the Taiwan Strait by crossing an unofficial "median line" running down the waterway, Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said on Wednesday. While acknowledging the end of the tacit understanding on the median line, Chiu told Taiwan's parliament Taiwan...
