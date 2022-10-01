Read full article on original website
Granddad's sunken house revealed: Sister, 11, and brother, eight, are delighted to see remains of their old family farmhouse after summer drought DRAINED the reservoir which had covered it in 1964
A family has discovered the remains of their grandfather's childhood home in Wales after a summer drought exposed its long-lost foundations from deep underwater. Classical tenor Aled Wyn Davies, 48, took his two children on the pilgrimage to the farmstead of Aberbiga, mid Wales, as it was revealed for the first time in a generation.
U.K.・
travelnoire.com
British Woman Dies On Beach In Portugal After Feeling Unwell After Swimming
An unnamed British woman died on a beach in Portugal after allegedly going for a swim and feeling unwell. The tourist died on September 21 after going into the sea in Albufeira, Portugal in an Algarve resort town. The National Maritime Authority (AMN) released a statement confirming the death of the 45-year-old tourist.
Hotel of horrors where ‘Hannibal Lecter’ killer ‘ate the face’ of his victim is put up for auction for £260,000 after being turned into a nine-bedroom home despite locals wanting it demolished for good
A hotel of horrors where a young woman was brutally attacked by a 'demonic' killer who 'ate her face' is up for sale despite pleas from villagers to demolish the property. Cerys Yemm, 22, suffered 89 injuries after Matthew Williams, 34, was seen 'shoving a screwdriver in her face' in his room at the Sirhowy Arms hotel in Argoed, near Caerphilly, South Wales in November 2014.
Man, 52, arrested as boy, 10, left in hospital after falling from 100ft cliff during visit to Brighton
A MAN has been arrested after a 10-year-old boy fell from a 100ft cliff while visiting Brighton, seeing him airlifted to a London hospital. The youngster was seriously injured when he fell from near the Ovingdean cliffs around 5pm on Saturday, and still remains in St George's Hospital. Sussex police...
British couple murdered in South Africa before being thrown to crocodiles
A British couple were murdered and their bodies left in a river in South Africa in 2018, a court heard.Respected botanists Rodney Saunders, 74, and his wife Rachel, 63, spent six months a year trekking through wild mountains and forests, hunting for stock for their mail-order business, based in Cape Town.In February 2018, the couple were in a remote part of the country when they apparently vanished. Prosecutors claim they were snatched from their camp, killed then thrown off a bridge into a crocodile-infested river.Their part-eaten and badly decomposed bodies were recovered by fishermen some days later – but...
Metal detectorists uncover War of the Roses-era treasure worth thousands
A gold ring belonging to a soldier killed in one of Britain’s bloodiest civil wars has sold for £6,500 in auction after it was found by metal detectorists.Jeff Warden, 65, and his sons, Michael, 41 and Nick, 42, discovered a hoard of historic coins and rings in a field near Harrogate, North Yorkshire, in July 2020.It included a number of coins and the gold ring, which is thought to have belonged to a soldier who died in the Wars of the Roses, which lasted for 30 years from 1455.The ring, engraved with images of the holy trinity, sold for £6,500...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Experts' five ways to banish fruit flies from your home
With so many fruit fly infestations reported in households across the UK, people are being urged to follow some simple steps to get rid of them for good. The experts at GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk are offering five hacks to help catch fruit flies and prevent others from festering indoors. Although fruit flies...
BBC
World War Two US fighter cockpit found off Suffolk coast
What is left of a cockpit from a World War Two US fighter plane has been discovered off the Suffolk coast. The remains from a P-47 Thunderbolt were dragged up by a local fishing boat close to Covehithe, where three of the aircraft collided in thick cloud in 1944. It...
BBC
Sleeping in barns - homeless in the countryside
Steve Phillips' place has bare walls, no TV, and a single small sofa. But at least now he has a roof and a bed - and his name on a tenancy agreement. Aged 45, this is the first place he can call home. Steve says that after suffering abuse growing...
BBC
Rail strike: London Marathon runners face chaos
Organisers of the London Marathon say they are doing "everything we can" to help runners facing travel disruption due a planned strike by rail workers. About 40,000 participants are due to compete in the race on Sunday, with many expected to make long journeys to the capital ahead of the event.
Red squirrel trapped in Greggs shop is captured and released back into woods
A Greggs store in Perthshire has been closed after a red squirrel was trapped inside.The creature was discovered in the Atholl Road branch in Pitlochry on Saturday.It was captured and freed into the nearby Faskally woods on Tuesday evening.Greggs took to social media to share the news with followers, joking there had been a “new starter” in the Pitlochry branch.In a tweet, the bakery chain said: “Friendly locals offered their help to lure the Greggs Squirrel out.“But ultimately, if you were having a tasty sleepover in Greggs, would you leave? No, of course not.“After giving us the run around, we...
Metal detectorist celebrates as 600-year-old gold coin from reign of King Manuel I of Portugal that he unearthed in Wiltshire field sells for £20,000
A metal detectorist has sold a huge 600-year-old Portuguese gold coin he unearthed in a Wiltshire field for almost £20,000. Mick Edwards, 62, was detecting while on a trip with his wife to the village of Etchilhampton to celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary. The unique find sold for a...
tatler.com
For £30 million, Cheshire’s finest country house could be yours
The Legh family house is on the market for the first time in history. One of the finest country houses in England, Adlington Hall is nestled in the heart of Cheshire, and boasts a magnificent 1,921 acres. The Legh family is one of the best-established aristocratic families in the land....
BBC
Essex man jailed over £226m Caribbean resort scam
A fraudster who duped more than 8,000 people into investing in celebrity-backed luxury Caribbean holiday resorts in a £226m scam has been jailed. An investigation found David Ames, from Essex, used celebrity endorsements to lure people into the fraudulent scheme. The 70-year-old denied two counts of fraud by abuse...
getnews.info
AVRillo ranked among the Best UK Conveyancers
AVRillo is an award-winning conveyancing services provider serving residential and commercial clients in London. AVRillo has become one of the top-rated conveyancing lawyers providing firms in the UK due to their hard work, organized approach to solving matters, and passionate lawyers who are there to help out the clients. It is due to this approach that they have been able to make a name for themselves. They have also been ranked as Top 100 Best Workplaces’, ranked 7th in the UK’s Great Workplaces for Women, UK’s Best Trainer, and overall Best UK Conveyancers.
Wish you were pier? 19th Century waterfront home with stunning views over Pembroke Dock goes on the market for £1million
A historic waterfront home with spectacular sunset views and its own private jetty has gone on the market for £1m after previously being semi-derelict. Old Pier House is an impressive Grade II Listed property in Wales that has been a mail hub, military depot and cafe in its 190-year history.
BBC
Autistic teen 'wowed' by A11 roadworks tour in Norfolk
A roadworks-loving autistic teenager with cerebral palsy has been left amazed at being able to see one being built. Dominic, 13, from Creeting St Mary, Suffolk, was given a special tour of the A11 upgrade at Wymondham in Norfolk. He said the day out was "exciting" and "amazing". He added...
BBC
Leamington Spa veteran completes 'humbling' UK coastline run
A former soldier who has finished a coastline run around the UK for charity called the journey "humbling and eye-opening". Paul Minter, from Leamington Spa, started in March in Liverpool and returned to the city on Saturday. He covered 5,000 miles (8,046km) and raised more than £50,000 towards a residential...
U.K.・
buckinghamshirelive.com
Love Island's Davide giving away free tiramisu at Prezzo
For Brits wanting to make things official with their partners this autumn, Prezzo is giving its customers the chance to ‘get together’ over a tiramisu, served by Love Island favourite, Davide Sanclimenti. This year’s Love Island saw the series’ winner Davide Sanclimenti make things exclusive with his now girlfriend, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, after surprising her with a homemade tiramisu on the show.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Primark recalls children's plates over safety fears
Primark has recalled several children's plates over safety fears. The baby and toddler items have now been pulled from shelves. The retailer says its bunny character wooden plate, bear character wooden plate, and rainbow wooden plate "have been found to release trace amounts of lead and formaldehyde at levels higher than EU regulation permitted levels". Customers are being urged to return the products to stores for a full refund.
