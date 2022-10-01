ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Love Island's Davide giving away free tiramisu at Prezzo

For Brits wanting to make things official with their partners this autumn, Prezzo is giving its customers the chance to ‘get together’ over a tiramisu, served by Love Island favourite, Davide Sanclimenti. This year’s Love Island saw the series’ winner Davide Sanclimenti make things exclusive with his now girlfriend, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, after surprising her with a homemade tiramisu on the show.
94% of BuckinghamshireLive readers don't think HS2 will benefit the county

An overwhelming majority of BuckinghamshireLive readers do not think HS2 will benefit the county. The controversial high-speed rail project is well underway with work taking place throughout the county, despite local concerns. The railway line is set to connect Birmingham and London and will travel through The Chalfonts, Central Chilterns,...
Full list of hottest curries from Deliveroo to celebrate National Curry Week

One of the most popular dishes in the UK is curry, so it is only fitting that this popular food loved by Brits gets a full week of celebration. National Curry Week which runs until Sunday October 9, gives curry fans an excuse to dive into their favourite dish and perhaps try one of the UK’s hottest curries.
Third of social care workers find their salary too low to live on

Almost a third of social care workers nationally can no longer live on their salary according to a shock report. New polling lays bare the impact of the cost of living crisis on the sector with one in seven carers saying they cannot afford to eat at least one meal a day.
High Wycombe student, 18, dies after drinking cocktail on holiday in Spain

A Buckinghamshire student due to study at one of the UK's top universities died after drinking a cocktail while on holiday, a coroner has declared. Shiv Mistry, 18, was celebrating the end of his A-Level exams in Spain when he tragically died after taking a sip of a piña colada.
Subway customer left cheesed off over 'joke' nachos and salad delivery

A Subway customer told how she was left stunned by her "absolute joke" meal - and further shocked by the response to her complaints. Gemma Myers from Redcar had ordered from her local store on the town's High Street via Uber Eats. She chose the 'Nachos Your Way' dish with...
