33 Of The Most Fabulous Family Vacation Destinations (For All Ages And Every Type Of Adventure)

By Laura Frustaci
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YvXkW_0iI7sIlJ00

If you've ever planned a family vacation, you probably know that it's no easy feat and there are plenty of factors to consider. So, we asked the BuzzFeed Community for help and rounded up a list of the best destinations perfect for your next family getaway.

1. Take in nature at its finest in Sunriver, Oregon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03tj9Y_0iI7sIlJ00

" It has kayaking, horseback riding, pools, stargazing, and beautiful views! We go every year and get the chalets; they have a full kitchen and enough room for the five of us. It's everyone's favorite!"

—Brigi Starr, Facebook

For more, check out 21 Awesome Things To Do When You Go To Oregon

Michael B. Hume / Getty Images/500px

2. Take a multi-generational trip to Spring Lake, New Jersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YxpXw_0iI7sIlJ00

"My family always does a major vacation (about 18 people total) with my aunt, uncle, cousins, and their kids who range in age from a few months to 7 years old. The best one we do is a long weekend at The Breakers in Spring Lake during summer. The hotel has restaurants, a pool, and the beach, and the town is super walkable. Plus, it's a short drive away from an aquarium, the boardwalk, and lots of other fun activities!"

skipnees

Denistangneyjr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Explore the STEM-focused museums (and gorgeous beaches) of San Diego, California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KZMcU_0iI7sIlJ00

" Balboa Park in San Diego has lots of great attractions for kids. The main attraction is, of course, the San Diego Zoo , but the park’s many museums are definitely worth checking out, and it takes more than a few days to see them all. There’s something for every kid. I especially recommend the Model Railroad Museum , which is easy to miss, but kids love it! The Fleet Science Center is also super kid-friendly."

sarahm461ad99e9

The USS Midway Museum is also a great choice, especially for airplane-obsessed kiddos. And, of course, there are plenty of beaches to explore!

Georgejason / Getty Images, F11photo / Getty Images

4. Take an activity-filled trip to Glenwood Springs, Colorado

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3twHNp_0iI7sIlJ00

"We went with seven people ranging in age from 16 to 50, and everyone had a blast. We hiked, took a day trip to Aspen, went white water rafting, visited an amusement park on a mountain — it was awesome! Maybe not for little kids, but for teens and adults, it’s a bucket list vacation for sure."

erinb490c791aa

Dawn Wilson Photography / Getty Images

5. Or explore the beautiful Smoky Mountains in Gatlinburg, Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cs6cP_0iI7sIlJ00

"The Smoky Mountains in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. We take the kids every year and we always have such a great time. There’s lots of stuff for kids, but also stuff to do as a couple. Plus the mountains are just breathtaking."

k407af6697

For kid-friendly hiking in the Smoky Mountains, try the Gatlinburg Trail . For a little more adrenaline, there's the Rowdy Bear Mountain Coaster — a gravity-propelled cart through the mountains. And when I have kids, I will for sure be taking them to the Salt and Pepper Shaker Museum .

Seanpavonephoto / Getty Images

6. Head over to Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cbL5l_0iI7sIlJ00

"When my sister and I were kids, our parents took us to Wisconsin Dells every summer for about 10 years. We'd road trip up from northern Minnesota — it was always so much fun! There are so many activities there for every age. We went again as adults a few years ago with more family and friends, and we are trying to plan another trip back!"

pandabear14

Wirepec / Getty Images

7. Hike your hearts out in the Canadian Rockies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q6yRN_0iI7sIlJ00

" We took the kids camping in both Banff and Jasper National Parks and had an amazing time. There's much to see and do every day, and there are amazing hikes everywhere."

jodis4d616cdd9

If you need more convincing, here are 21 Reasons Why Everyone Should Visit The Canadian Rockies This Summer .

Francesco Riccardo Iacomino / Getty Images

8. Embark on a road trip through Eastern Canada

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lnl1C_0iI7sIlJ00

"The most fun we've had is a road trip through Eastern Canada. The kids absolutely loved Toronto, Niagara, and Montreal. "

—Jordan Lacy, Facebook

While you're there, dig into 17 Delicious Junk Foods You Need To Eat In Toronto .

Albertpego / Getty Images

9. Visit spectacular national parks on a cross-country road trip

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EHZHL_0iI7sIlJ00

"My family has been taking cross-country road trips since I was young. When I was 13 we did a month-long trip to Mount Rushmore, Yellowstone National Park, and Glacier National Park. Get your kids outside to see how many amazing places the US has!"

alexandrakohr97

To help plan your route, here are 31 Road Trips You Should Take If You're On A Budget .

Jeanmariebiele / Getty Images, Morningdewphotography / Getty Images

10. Get back to nature in Black Hills, South Dakota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kluj1_0iI7sIlJ00

"There is something for everyone — kids, grownups, nature enthusiasts, city folk, etc. The scenery is beyond gorgeous, the people are friendly, and there's a burgeoning winery scene. Lots of cabins for rent but also a full range of lodging options. It is one of my favorite places in the world!"

—Nikki Leach Holland, Facebook

Eifel Kreutz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

11. Bicycle around the streets of Amsterdam

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TtRWq_0iI7sIlJ00

"Amsterdam is a city made for kids. Great museums (especially the National Maritime Museum ), easy to get around, locals are kid-friendly, food is good, English is widely spoken, and a lovely countryside outside of the city waiting to be explored."

b47259a7e0

You can also find greenery in the middle of the city at the Vondelpark , explore on bikes (you can even rent a bakfiet , a bicycle with a box at the front where kids can sit), visit the Amsterdam Royal Zoo , or — for slightly older kids — visit the Anne Frank House .

Dennisvdw / Getty Images

12. Explore Riviera Maya on Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aQPiz_0iI7sIlJ00

"Check out the Mayan ruins, swim in cenotes, explore caves, snorkel with sea turtles and stingrays, and go deep sea-fishing. Not to mention there are lots of all-inclusive resorts that have tons of stuff for the kids to do ."

—Todd Gay, Facebook

For more tips, check out Here's Why Tulum Is The Perfect Long-Weekend Getaway .

Asmithers / Getty Images

13. Set your watches to island time in Guam

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zoa1C_0iI7sIlJ00

"My family (myself, my husband, and toddler) went to Guam last year — we live in Japan so it’s an easy three-hour flight. It’s a small island; you can drive from one end to the other in about an hour . But man, is it beautiful! It's so tropical, like a mini Hawaii. I definitely recommend going if you have the chance!"

stephanieb4ec469660

Segawa7 / Getty Images, Yagi-studio / Getty Images

14. See the natural beauty of Lake Bohinj, Slovenia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GvHL7_0iI7sIlJ00

"It's beautiful in winter, and the ski center has a gondola with a view over the lake the entire way up. Also the sunsets in Lake Bohinj are just gorgeous. "

amywinchester

buzzfeed.com

15. Kick up your heels and relax on the island of Saint Croix

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0elV9v_0iI7sIlJ00

"It has all the beauty and culture of the Caribbean but less traffic than Saint John and other surrounding islands ."

katier4c75c4cd2

Napa74 / Getty Images, Juliehewitt / Getty Images

16. Soak up the sights and sounds of the Rio Negro in the Amazon Rainforest, Brazil

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kh3Uv_0iI7sIlJ00

"We went fishing for piranha, fed pink dolphins, and spotted black caimans, sloths, and giant spiders. You can stay in individual bungalows on a protected reserve that is extremely respectful and diligent of their impact. It's staffed by locals who have mastered multiple languages to accommodate tourists, while preserving their lands and earning a comfortable wage. It's the most spectacular place I’ve ever been. "

kristennicolet2

Another must-read before you go: 14 Brazilian Dishes To Try While You're Visiting .

Barbaraaaa / Getty Images

17. Relax your days away in Jibacoa, Cuba

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q8TbC_0iI7sIlJ00

"Our go-to holiday spot is a beautiful, oceanside all-inclusive resort nestled between mountains. There's a botanical garden close by, and Santa Cruz del Norte is just 20 minutes by taxi and has a market, stunning architecture, and some of the friendliest people you could hope to meet. We go to Havana every few trips (it's only an hour drive), and there are so many historic, cultural, and architectural sites that we still see new things each time we visit ."

—Aryn Murray, Facebook

Almost ready to go? Here's What To Know Before Planning A Trip To Cuba .

Yamil Lage / AFP via Getty Images

18. Experience amazing food and beaches in Curaçao

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xyXSF_0iI7sIlJ00

"My parents took my sister and me on a trip to Curaçao, and it was the best vacation ever! I recommend it for families with teens. There were amazing places to shop and delicious places to eat everywhere . Also, the beaches are stunning!"

sammyk199

Jan-schneckenhaus / Getty Images

19. Seek thrills at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zETO1_0iI7sIlJ00

" Cedar Point is where our family loves to go. There are rides for little kids in addition to huge roller coasters, a luxurious hotel, and a pretty beach. You need more than one day to experience it all."

benb4267193d3

Ali Majdfar / Getty Images

20. Book a stay at the Atlantis Bahamas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qVHUA_0iI7sIlJ00

"The resort is so family-friendly and fun, not to mention breathtakingly beautiful. There’s a huge water park, a massive underground aquarium, and, of course, the ocean just steps from your hotel room. My two girls loved our trip there."

carlys466cc18b4

Pola Damonte Via Getty Images / Getty Images

21. Explore the mountain town of Red River, New Mexico

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ks49G_0iI7sIlJ00

"Red River, set in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains just 40 minutes from Taos, is my family’s go-to spot. We always go during off-season when travel is more affordable, and there is still so much to do. Family activities include shopping, hiking, horseback riding, fishing, etc. And the views are incredible."

Merri Beth Purdin

J. Michael Jones / Getty Images

22. Take in the castles, churches, and catacombs around Paris

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39UfaW_0iI7sIlJ00

"When my daughters were 8 and 10 we went to France with extended family. They were the perfect age to appreciate that the home of Nicolas Flamel (of Harry Potter fame) was right down the street from our rental house, and we also visited the Cluny Museum of medieval art and history and saw Flamel's tombstone and some of the original Unicorn tapestries that formed the basis of the hangings in the Gryffindor Common Room. My kids got to sail model boats on the pond at Luxembourg Gardens .

We did a side trip to Bayeux to visit the tapestry, and the museum there has a special audio tour geared especially for kids to understand the Norman Conquest of England. I genuinely thought my kids would have a hard limit of castles and churches but was surprised to discover that there was no limit. The Catacombs of Paris were probably the single weirdest and most surprising thing my kids loved at that age. Bring a light jacket — it gets chilly down there and they won't want to rush through it just because they're cold."

Patti Nichols

The Parc de la Villette is also a great place to stroll with kids. While you're there, you can pop into La Cite des Sciences et de L'lndustrie , an interactive science museum. Oh, and I hear the Louvre is pretty cool, too.

Sean3810 / Getty Images

23. Hang with the fam at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oSflS_0iI7sIlJ00

"There is always magic there for you and your kids, no matter the age."

sophieh4da764e2b

Roberto Machado Noa / LightRocket via Getty Images

24. Enjoy the great outdoors at Nitmiluk National Park in the Northern Territory, Australia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bFynv_0iI7sIlJ00

"It's truly a hidden gem and one of the most beautiful places on earth. There are so many things to do, but the most famous site is Katherine Gorge, a system of deep gorges carved in ancient sandstone. There are also natural hot springs that are just gorgeous. Edith Falls is another highlight."

EW6381

buzzfeed.com

25. Soak up the sun in Belize

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0veAFO_0iI7sIlJ00

"Belize is by far the coolest place I’ve ever been with my family. There's the beautiful turquoise ocean, reefs full of marine life, lush jungle, and impressive ruins. It’s less main stream feeling than a place like Mexico, which instills in travelers a sense of adventure. Plus the locals are so nice. Every place we stayed was awesome in its own way, and each offered so many unique, family-friendly experiences from cave tubing and snorkeling to exploring the cute towns."

gabriella0345

"Belize is by far the coolest place I've ever been with my family. It's less mainstream feeling than Mexico, which gave us a sense of adventure, and the people are SO nice. Every place we stayed was awesome in its own way and offered so many unique experiences that our whole family enjoyed , especially cave tubing, snorkeling and exploring the cute towns!"

gabriella0345

gabriella0345

Jorge FernÃƒÂ¡ndez / LightRocket via Getty Images

26. Entertain the whole family in Japan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q7h7B_0iI7sIlJ00

"The cities are amazing, the landmarks are gorgeous, and my parents could relax, even with four toddlers there. The food was the best I have ever had. There's really something for everyone."

fire_breathing_bitch_queen

Photography By Zhangxun / Getty Images

27. Traverse around Boulder, Colorado

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SKqam_0iI7sIlJ00

"My family traveled to Boulder, and we went whitewater rafting, hiked a lot, and explored downtown. The beautiful and happening downtown area was my favorite...in fact, I’m thinking of going to college there!"

allisonistired

Lightvision, Llc / Getty Images

28. Spend a weekend on the lake in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eSUHw_0iI7sIlJ00

"We have a lake cabin up in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. It’s been in the family for decades, and we go up every summer. It’s hands down my favorite place in the world and a perfect destination for families."

hendersonstella324

Wolfgang Kaehler / LightRocket via Getty Images

29. Seek out kid-friendly activities both indoors and out in Gothenburg, Sweden

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pNVOz_0iI7sIlJ00

"It’s super safe and clean. Almost everyone speaks English, so if your kid runs off they can ask for help. The food is amazing and the parks are incredible. The Kungsparken especially is amazing. Also the public transportation cannot be beat."

emilyl4e9eea059

Gothenburg is the second largest city in Sweden. In addition to the Kungsparken (a park in the city center), it's also home to the Universeum , a children's science museum that includes an aquarium and indoor rainforest (among other things), and the Lisebergs Nojespark , one of Scandinavia's most-visited amusement parks. You can also take a boat tour of the Archipelago of Gothenburg , or — for older kids — a guided kayak tour. This place sounds like every kid's dream, tbh.

Leonid Andronov / Getty Images, Mikdam / Getty Images

30. Hit up the interactive museums and scenic beaches of Los Angeles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VWvaI_0iI7sIlJ00

"Los Angeles is great for kids! The Getty Museum has a fun area for younger children, a beautiful garden and scenery and so many outdoor sculptures. Ours loved riding the white train all the way to the top. The Natural History Museum is so amazing! There are so many interactive exhibits, and depending on the season, they may have a visiting butterfly or spider enclosure set up. It’s adjacent to the Rose Garden at USC’s campus .

The NHMLA is also walking distance to the Space Shuttle Endeavor at the California Science Center , and the California African American Museum . La Brea Tar Pits is uniquely cool, no other place like it! Our kids loved learning about saber-tooth cats, antique bison, giant sloths, and dire wolves. The Tar Pits are next door to LACMA (an enormous art museum and home to the famous street lights).

Travel Town is a mostly outdoor museum, great for smaller children (especially if they’re obsessed with trains). That place is free and has free parking. It’s a short drive to the Griffith Observatory (which is also free but always insanely busy) and the LA Zoo . Not to mention there is the Santa Monica Pier and many beautiful beaches!"

lindseys402eb48d9

Zarnell / Getty Images, Superjoseph / Getty Images

31. Gawk at the otherworldly beauty of Reykjavík, Iceland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2if89Q_0iI7sIlJ00

"Internationally, I’m saying Iceland. It’s an incredibly beautiful country with a very low crime rate, and the majority of natives speak English. Easy to navigate, fun to explore, magical place."

aimeed6

"Iceland is incredibly kid-friendly. From the wide-open spaces for adventures to the many family-friendly hot springs , Iceland is where its at. Plus the country is incredibly safe, so you don’t have much to worry about. An added bonus is that most of the stuff, like looking at incredible waterfalls , is free."

sarahp76

In addition to the myriad kid-friendly outdoor activities in Iceland, Reykjavík is home to the National Museum of Iceland and the Arbaer Open Air Museum (which re-creates periods in Iceland's history). There are tons of day trips you can take from Reykjavík, as Iceland is only about the size of Kentucky!

Marcelstrelow / Getty Images, Patpongs / Getty Images

32. Explore the underrated city of St. Louis, Missouri (where you'll find all kinds of free activities)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GlEsG_0iI7sIlJ00

"This may seem like a strange answer, but I have to say that the best place we have ever travelled with our kid is St. Louis. We visited family there earlier this year. There is SO MUCH free stuff to do with your kids, including the world-class zoo , a great art museum (our kid loved the display of medieval weapons), Grant's Farm (think a huge petting zoo with free beer for the parents), and the Anheuser-Busch Brewery tour , where you get up close and personal with the famous clydesdales. All completely FREE.

We were also there during Shakespeare in the Park, which takes place in beautiful Forest Park and includes knife jugglers and other fun things for the kids. It's also, you guessed it, free! The only attraction we spent money on was the City Museum , which sounds boring but is seriously one of the coolest things I have ever seen in my life. We can't wait to go back next year. The Botanical Garden looks incredible, but we didn't have time to see it on the last trip. Apparently they also have a free concert series there during the summer. Yeah. Step it up with the free family-friendly activities, all other cities."

NC89

F11photo / Getty Images

33. Check out the educational-meets-entertaining sites in Chicago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nEDmZ_0iI7sIlJ00

"Chicago can be a great spot for kids. I just managed to bring a five- and two-year-old throughout the city. There are so many great kid friendly options: Millennium Park , the Shedd Aquarium , Lincoln Park Zoo , and Michigan Avenue (for the Lego and American Girl stores). Not to mention it's a great city to walk and explore!"

—Anna Elizabeth, via Facebook

Rudybalasko / Getty Images, msichicago / Via instagram.com

Your kids after this vacation:

Fox / Via giphy.com

Some submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.

This post contains content from Jessie Gaynor, Michele Bird, and Louise Khong. It was compiled by Laura Frustaci.

