33 Of The Most Fabulous Family Vacation Destinations (For All Ages And Every Type Of Adventure)

"When my daughters were 8 and 10 we went to France with extended family. They were the perfect age to appreciate that the home of Nicolas Flamel (of Harry Potter fame) was right down the street from our rental house, and we also visited the Cluny Museum of medieval art and history and saw Flamel's tombstone and some of the original Unicorn tapestries that formed the basis of the hangings in the Gryffindor Common Room. My kids got to sail model boats on the pond at Luxembourg Gardens .

We did a side trip to Bayeux to visit the tapestry, and the museum there has a special audio tour geared especially for kids to understand the Norman Conquest of England. I genuinely thought my kids would have a hard limit of castles and churches but was surprised to discover that there was no limit. The Catacombs of Paris were probably the single weirdest and most surprising thing my kids loved at that age. Bring a light jacket — it gets chilly down there and they won't want to rush through it just because they're cold."

— Patti Nichols

The Parc de la Villette is also a great place to stroll with kids. While you're there, you can pop into La Cite des Sciences et de L'lndustrie , an interactive science museum. Oh, and I hear the Louvre is pretty cool, too.