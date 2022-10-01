33 Of The Most Fabulous Family Vacation Destinations (For All Ages And Every Type Of Adventure)
If you've ever planned a family vacation, you probably know that it's no easy feat and there are plenty of factors to consider. So, we asked the BuzzFeed Community for help and rounded up a list of the best destinations perfect for your next family getaway.
1. Take in nature at its finest in Sunriver, Oregon
2. Take a multi-generational trip to Spring Lake, New Jersey
3. Explore the STEM-focused museums (and gorgeous beaches) of San Diego, California
4. Take an activity-filled trip to Glenwood Springs, Colorado
5. Or explore the beautiful Smoky Mountains in Gatlinburg, Tennessee
6. Head over to Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin
7. Hike your hearts out in the Canadian Rockies
8. Embark on a road trip through Eastern Canada
9. Visit spectacular national parks on a cross-country road trip
10. Get back to nature in Black Hills, South Dakota
11. Bicycle around the streets of Amsterdam
12. Explore Riviera Maya on Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula
13. Set your watches to island time in Guam
14. See the natural beauty of Lake Bohinj, Slovenia
15. Kick up your heels and relax on the island of Saint Croix
16. Soak up the sights and sounds of the Rio Negro in the Amazon Rainforest, Brazil
17. Relax your days away in Jibacoa, Cuba
18. Experience amazing food and beaches in Curaçao
19. Seek thrills at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio
20. Book a stay at the Atlantis Bahamas
21. Explore the mountain town of Red River, New Mexico
22. Take in the castles, churches, and catacombs around Paris
23. Hang with the fam at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida
24. Enjoy the great outdoors at Nitmiluk National Park in the Northern Territory, Australia
25. Soak up the sun in Belize
26. Entertain the whole family in Japan
27. Traverse around Boulder, Colorado
28. Spend a weekend on the lake in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho
29. Seek out kid-friendly activities both indoors and out in Gothenburg, Sweden
30. Hit up the interactive museums and scenic beaches of Los Angeles
31. Gawk at the otherworldly beauty of Reykjavík, Iceland
32. Explore the underrated city of St. Louis, Missouri (where you'll find all kinds of free activities)
33. Check out the educational-meets-entertaining sites in Chicago.
This post contains content from Jessie Gaynor, Michele Bird, and Louise Khong. It was compiled by Laura Frustaci.
