Flying Magazine
Grass-Strip Bargains: Five Taildraggers That Are Easy To Buy, Fly and Insure
Many of us were drawn to small aircraft because of the freedom they represent. As private pilots, we can fly almost whenever we want to, weather permitting, and access airports in interesting locations that are too small or out-of-the-way for airline service. Tailwheel aircraft arguably are the fullest expression of...
Flying Magazine
Sporty’s Unveils New Pilot Training Courses for 2023
Sporty's Pilot Shop has unveiled its new pilot training courses for the coming year. [Courtesy: Sporty's]. Sporty’s Pilot Shop’s 2023 lineup of pilot training courses include improved certified flight instructor (CFI) integration available on a wider range of digital platforms. The courses offered by the iconic general aviation...
Flying Magazine
Tecnam Introduces P2012 STOL To Serve Challenging, Remote Airports
Italian aircraft manufacturer Tecnam introduced the P2012 STOL, a modified version of its P2012 Traveller piston twin with enhanced short-field performance. The aircraft targets passenger and cargo service “across the most demanding commercial airports in the world,” including unimproved strips as short as 1,000 feet, the company said.
Flying Magazine
What a CFI Wants You to Know: Trimming the Aircraft Properly
In light aircraft, a manual trim wheel often works in concert with electric trim, offering the pilot options in all phases of flight. [Courtesy: FLYING staff]. One of the most distressing things a student pilot can do (from a CFI’s perspective) when they are learning to fly is to apply full power, then grab hold of the yoke or stick with both hands and yank it back during the takeoff roll. In a light training aircraft—I’m talking the single-engine Cessna, Piper, Diamond, Cirrus, various vintage designs—you do not, I repeat, do not need two hands on the control wheel for takeoff. You really don’t. That’s only for bad TV movies.
