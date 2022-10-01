ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live Oak, TX

Copperas Cove High School closes after gas line hit

Copperas Cove (FOX 44) — Copperas Cove High School closed Tuesday morning because of a gas line accident. The school district says a construction crew working at the high school inadvertently hit the gas line, causing a disruption in service. The school says students are not in any danger at this time.
Report: Cole ex Iwuchukwu suffers cardiac arrest

USC freshman basketball player Vince Iwuchukwu suffered major heart failure and collapsed during a team practice this summer, according to a CBS Sports article that was released on Sept. 29. Vince is doing light workouts now, according to their report. Vince was part of a Cole squad that won a state title in basketball back in 2020. Here's more from Max Sports, and the link to the CBS Story is below.
Wiener dog races to return to San Antonio area for Dachtoberfest

HELOTES, Texas – Speedy weenies are returning to the San Antonio area to take their turn at the track. Dachtoberfest, hosted by Diamond Dachshund Rescue of Texas, will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 12 at the Helotes Fair Grounds. The event has previously been held at Retama Park Race Track.
Friendship turns deadly for 2 young women: South Texas Crime Stories

Heather Ann Willms was enjoying life, she graduated from O’Connor High School in 2001 and had attended San Antonio College and Texas Lutheran University. She had five siblings and was admired by many friends, including Jose Baldomero Flores, who she and her family called Joe. Heather and Jose met...
Third conductor in Baylor history debuts Oct. 4

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Renowned Maestro Miguel Harth-Bedoya is set to make his debut as only the third conductor in Baylor University history. Harth-Bedoya will be in the Baylor University Symphony Orchestra and Campus Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Jones Concert Hall in the Glennis McCrary Music Building. This concert is free and open to the public.
I-35 NB in Kyle closed after major crash

The crash happened near the 213 mile marker. All northbound lanes are closed as crews work to clear the scene, and traffic is being diverted to take the 213 exit, the City of Kyle tweeted.
Seguin police arrest raccoon as suspect in two power outages

SEGUIN, Texas — Seguin's power grid came under attack again on Monday, Oct. 3 after a power outage on Oct. 1 shut down electricity to nearly half of the city. Thankfully, the Seguin Police Department has announced that they have apprehended a very unique suspect. Seguin PD described the...
Local ladies seek Fair Queen’s title

(Seguin) — A half a dozen young ladies will be seeking the title of this year’s Guadalupe County Fair Queen. The contestants will be participating in this year’s 72nd Fair Queens contest set for Saturday at the Seguin Coliseum. The contest got a jump start on Sunday with the personal interview portion of the contest. On-stage events before judges get underway at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The Guadalupe County Fair runs from Oct. 5-9. A complete listing of all fair events can be found in the official Fair Catalog available at various locations around town including at Seguin Radio KWED. The radio station is located at 609 E. Court St. The fair catalog is also available online at gcfair.org.
Gruene Music & Wine Festival

Kick off the weekend at the 36th Annual Gruene Music and Wine Festival in New Braunfels, where you can check out the oldest dance hall in Texas!. Enjoy tastings from three Texas wineries and a Texas craft brewery, live music, and prize giveaways for a good cause! Proceeds benefit the United Way of Comal County. The festival continues through this Sunday, October 9th. Check out the full lineup of events.
