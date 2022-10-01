ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, PA

Brian Shaffer
3d ago

I thought hospitals were supposed to help people not cause them troubles. You going to tell me that there was no staff available with the ability to calm this man down and find out what his problem was? Apparently there was something wrong.

Oil City Man Accused of Raping, Kidnapping, Threatening to Kill Woman

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is behind bars for reportedly raping, kidnapping, and threatening to kill a woman. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Jesse Joe Greenhalgh in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Friday, September 30.
OIL CITY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Crawford County Man Faces Felony Charges over Capitol Riots

A Crawford County man is facing newly filed charges that he threw a bike rack at police during the deadly Capitol attack last January. According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's office in Washington, authorities have charged 32-year old Mikhail Edward Slye of Meadville with two felony counts for allegedly assaulting, and interfering with law enforcement.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Over $2K stolen from Erie Walmart in retail theft, PSP investigating

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) –The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is investigating a retail theft that occurred on Sept. 28, 2022. According to a release, two suspects entered Walmart in Summit Township, Erie County and proceeded to the electronics department. After selecting gift cards and various electronic items, police report the suspects then targeted an inexperienced/juvenile cashier. The suspects […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Franklin Woman Accused of Providing Fake Urine Sample, Drug Possession

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin woman was arrested on Wednesday afternoon for allegedly providing a fake urine sample and possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers were requested to assist State Parole at a residence on Gibb Road, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County,...
FRANKLIN, PA
explore venango

Police: Burglars Steal Multiple Items Before Defecating on Floor

PINE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a report of burglary in which someone stole multiple items and defecated on the floor of a residence in Crawford County. According to Meadville-based State Police, the incident happened around 11:26 a.m. on Monday, October 3, at a residence in the 3500 block of Maple Drive, in Pine Township, Crawford County.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Murder Charges Filed Against Mother After 2-Year-Old Ingests Fentanyl and Dies; Grandfather Charged with Involuntary Manslaughter

OAKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Murder charges have been filed against a local woman after her two-year-old son ingested fentanyl and died. The child’s grandfather has been charged with involuntary manslaughter. According to court documents, State Police in Franklin filed the following criminal charges against 20-year-old Stevie Nicole...
OIL CITY, PA
YourErie

Police arrest suspect in Hess Ave. shooting

Erie Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that took place on Hess Avenue late last month. Roderique Thompson, 27, was arrested on Sunday, Oct. 2 after he allegedly shot two people. According to police, a 31-year-old man was shot multiple times, and a 25-year-old was shot in the calf. Those shootings took place […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Jamestown man busted for 70+ grams of meth and more during hotel room raid

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Narcotics investigators arrested a Jamestown man following the search of a hotel room. Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators along with the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, the Jamestown Police Department SWAT and other members of the Jamestown Police executed a warrant on a room at the Clarion Pointe Hotel (2800 N. Main […]
JAMESTOWN, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Motorcyclist Accused of DUI, Fleeing Police

Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Clearfield-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a 1984 Honda motorcycle due to a suspended registration near Empire Road and Hardscrabble Road, in Morris Township, Clearfield County, at 12:31 a.m. on Tuesday, September 20. Police say the motorcycle then attempted to...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Lawsuit filed against Allegheny County Jail warden

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two national civil rights groups are filing a class action lawsuit against the Allegheny County Jail warden and several county judges and officials.The Civil Rights Corps and Abolitionist Law Center said 'hundreds' of people have been unlawfully jailed for months. They claim people are being held on probation detainers even after the judge orders they be released without upfront bond.The lawyers said this has led to people losing their jobs, missing the births of their children, and being "trapped" in jail without recourse.The lawsuit claims probation detainers are the single largest driver of incarceration in the Allegheny County Jail, with about a third of those being held there due to a probation detainer against them.The groups said they'll be holding a news conference sometime today.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YourErie

Burglars ransack, defile summer camp

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A burglar or burglars stole multiple items and then defiled a summer camp in Crawford County. At about 11:26 a.m. on Oct. 3, a male victim called the Pennsylvania State Police to report that his summer camp at the 3000 block of Maple Drive in Pine Township had been burglarized. According to a […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA

