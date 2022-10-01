Read full article on original website
Brian Shaffer
3d ago
I thought hospitals were supposed to help people not cause them troubles. You going to tell me that there was no staff available with the ability to calm this man down and find out what his problem was? Apparently there was something wrong.
Reply(7)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Woman accused of hitting victim with car arrested on warrant
An Akron woman accused of hitting a woman with her car in September was arrested Monday on a warrant for felonious assault.
explore venango
Oil City Man Accused of Threatening to Burn House Down; Assaulting Police Officer
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is in jail for allegedly threatening to burn his father’s house down and assaulting a police officer during a domestic dispute in Oil City. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed the following criminal charges against 28-year-old Austin...
erienewsnow.com
Troopers: Crawford County Burglary Suspect Defecated on Floor Before Leaving
The suspect in a Crawford County burglary defecated on the floor before taking off, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It was reported Monday morning at a residence in the 3500 block of Maple Dr. in Pine Township. The suspect broke two windows before using a third to get inside the...
explore venango
Oil City Man Accused of Raping, Kidnapping, Threatening to Kill Woman
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is behind bars for reportedly raping, kidnapping, and threatening to kill a woman. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Jesse Joe Greenhalgh in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Friday, September 30.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missing Allegheny County woman had PFA order against boyfriend, prime suspect in her disappearance
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Channel 11 got hold of a copy of the PFA, protection from abuse order, Darlene Harbison got against her ex-boyfriend Eric Gibbs less than five months before she mysteriously disappeared. The PFA includes chilling details in Harbison’s own words which a judge signed off, indicating...
wtae.com
Armstrong County driver charged after speeding through work zone, hitting man with vehicle
SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An Armstrong County man is facing several charges, including aggravated assault by vehicle, after allegedly hitting a man in a work zone with his car and then getting out of the vehicle and striking another man who tried to stop him from running off. Ronald...
erienewsnow.com
Crawford County Man Faces Felony Charges over Capitol Riots
A Crawford County man is facing newly filed charges that he threw a bike rack at police during the deadly Capitol attack last January. According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's office in Washington, authorities have charged 32-year old Mikhail Edward Slye of Meadville with two felony counts for allegedly assaulting, and interfering with law enforcement.
Police charge man with injuring 2 workers in construction-zone crash in Armstrong County
A Cowansville man faces a host of charges after state police say he sped through an active work zone in Armstrong County and injured two construction workers in late September. State police charged Ronald S. Wiegand Jr., 19, of Cowansville on Monday with aggravated assault by vehicle, reckless endangering, simple...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Over $2K stolen from Erie Walmart in retail theft, PSP investigating
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) –The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is investigating a retail theft that occurred on Sept. 28, 2022. According to a release, two suspects entered Walmart in Summit Township, Erie County and proceeded to the electronics department. After selecting gift cards and various electronic items, police report the suspects then targeted an inexperienced/juvenile cashier. The suspects […]
beavercountyradio.com
New Galilee Man With Warrant Leaves Hospital Before Police Arrive to Arrest Him
(New Castle, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were call to UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle on Friday, September 30, 2022, at 5:17 PM because 31-year-old John Dierfield of New Galilee was there and the involved knew that he had an active warrant for his arrest.
explore venango
Franklin Woman Accused of Providing Fake Urine Sample, Drug Possession
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin woman was arrested on Wednesday afternoon for allegedly providing a fake urine sample and possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers were requested to assist State Parole at a residence on Gibb Road, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County,...
explore venango
Police: Burglars Steal Multiple Items Before Defecating on Floor
PINE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a report of burglary in which someone stole multiple items and defecated on the floor of a residence in Crawford County. According to Meadville-based State Police, the incident happened around 11:26 a.m. on Monday, October 3, at a residence in the 3500 block of Maple Drive, in Pine Township, Crawford County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
explore venango
Murder Charges Filed Against Mother After 2-Year-Old Ingests Fentanyl and Dies; Grandfather Charged with Involuntary Manslaughter
OAKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Murder charges have been filed against a local woman after her two-year-old son ingested fentanyl and died. The child’s grandfather has been charged with involuntary manslaughter. According to court documents, State Police in Franklin filed the following criminal charges against 20-year-old Stevie Nicole...
explore venango
Oil City Man Arrested for Leaving Sick Child in Vehicle While Eating in Restaurant
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of an incident that led to the arrest of a local man after he reportedly left his ill and sleeping child in the car while eating at a restaurant in Cranberry Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers were...
Police arrest suspect in Hess Ave. shooting
Erie Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that took place on Hess Avenue late last month. Roderique Thompson, 27, was arrested on Sunday, Oct. 2 after he allegedly shot two people. According to police, a 31-year-old man was shot multiple times, and a 25-year-old was shot in the calf. Those shootings took place […]
Target 11: Student who allegedly raped teacher accused of previous assault
PITTSBURGH — Target 11 has learned that the 15-year-old student who had just transferred into Oliver Citywide Academy last week and allegedly raped a teacher inside a classroom was accused of attacking a staff member at a behavioral health center earlier this year. According to law enforcement sources, the...
Jamestown man busted for 70+ grams of meth and more during hotel room raid
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Narcotics investigators arrested a Jamestown man following the search of a hotel room. Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators along with the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, the Jamestown Police Department SWAT and other members of the Jamestown Police executed a warrant on a room at the Clarion Pointe Hotel (2800 N. Main […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Motorcyclist Accused of DUI, Fleeing Police
Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Clearfield-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a 1984 Honda motorcycle due to a suspended registration near Empire Road and Hardscrabble Road, in Morris Township, Clearfield County, at 12:31 a.m. on Tuesday, September 20. Police say the motorcycle then attempted to...
Lawsuit filed against Allegheny County Jail warden
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two national civil rights groups are filing a class action lawsuit against the Allegheny County Jail warden and several county judges and officials.The Civil Rights Corps and Abolitionist Law Center said 'hundreds' of people have been unlawfully jailed for months. They claim people are being held on probation detainers even after the judge orders they be released without upfront bond.The lawyers said this has led to people losing their jobs, missing the births of their children, and being "trapped" in jail without recourse.The lawsuit claims probation detainers are the single largest driver of incarceration in the Allegheny County Jail, with about a third of those being held there due to a probation detainer against them.The groups said they'll be holding a news conference sometime today.
Burglars ransack, defile summer camp
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A burglar or burglars stole multiple items and then defiled a summer camp in Crawford County. At about 11:26 a.m. on Oct. 3, a male victim called the Pennsylvania State Police to report that his summer camp at the 3000 block of Maple Drive in Pine Township had been burglarized. According to a […]
Comments / 8