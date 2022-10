High school girls soccer: 6A/5A/4A/3A/2A state tournament scores and schedules

©istockphoto.com/ChaNaWiT

Class 6A

UHSAA Bracket

Note: Top eight seeds receive first-round bye, No. 1 Lone Peak, No. 2 American Fork, No. 3 Mountain Ridge, No. 4 Roy, No. 5 Farmington, No. 6 Pleasant Grove, No. 7 Davis, No. 8 Syracuse

First round (Oct. 6)

No. 16 Clearfield 2, No. 17 Herriman 0

No. 9 Layton 8, No. 24 Granger 0

No. 13 Riverton 3, No. 20 Weber 1

No. 12 Bingham 2, No. 21 Westlake 2 | Bingham advances on PKs 3-2

No. 15 Corner Canyon 2, No. 18 West 0

No. 23 Copper Hills 2, No. 10 Kearns 1

No. 19 Fremont 7, No. 14 Hunter 1

No. 11 Skyridge 9, No. 22 Taylorsville 1

Second round (Oct. 11)

No. 1 Lone Peak 4, No. 16 Clearfield 1

No. 9 Layton 1, No. 8 Syracuse 1 | Layton advanced on PKs 4-2

No. 4 Roy 3, No. 13 Riverton 2

No. 5 Farmington 4, No. 12 Bingham 0

No. 2 American Fork 6, No. 15 Corner Canyon 3

No. 7 Davis 8, No. 23 Copper Hills 0

No. 19 Fremont 2, No. 3 Mountain Ridge 1

No. 11 Skyridge 9 1, No. 6 Pleasant Grove 0

Quarterfinals (Oct. 13)

No. 9 Layton at No. 1 Lone Peak, 4 p.m.

No. 5 Farmington at No. 4 Roy, 4 p.m.

No. 7 Davis at No. 2 American Fork, 4 p.m.

No. 19 Fremont at No. 11 Skyridge, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

UHSAA Bracket

Note: Top eight seeds receive first-round bye, No. 1 Bonneville, No. 2 Stansbury, No. 3 East, No. 4 Olympus, No. 5 Cedar Valley, No. 6 Timpanogos, No. 7 Maple Mountain, No. 8 Bountiful

First round (Oct. 6)

No. 16 Lehi 2, No. 17 Murray 1

No. 9 Northridge 2, No. 24 Box Elder 2 | Box Elder advances on PKs 6-5

No. 20 Brighton 3, No. 13 Springville 1

No. 21 Mountain View 2, No. 12 Woods Cross 2 | Mountain View advances on PKs 4-2

No. 15 Viewmont 2, No. 18 Uintah 1

No. 10 Skyline 2, No. 23 Salem Hills 0

No. 19 Timpview 5, No. 14 Hillcrest 0

No. 11 Alta 5, No. 22 Wasatch 1

Second round (Oct. 11)

No. 16 Lehi 0, No. 1 Bonneville 0 | Lehi advances on PKs 3-1

No. 8 Bountiful 2, No. 9 Northridge 1

No. 4 Olympus 3, No. 20 Brighton 2

No. 5 Cedar Valley 2, No. 21 Mountain View 2 | Cedar Valley advances on PKs 3-1

No. 2 Stansbury 4, No. 15 Viewmont 2

No. 10 Skyline 0, No. 7 Maple Mountain 0 | Skyline advances on PKs 5-4

No. 3 East 2, No. 19 Timpview 1

No. 6 Timpanogos 3, No. 11 Alta 2

Quarterfinals (Oct. 13)

No. 16 Lehi at No. 8 Bountiful

No. 5 Cedar Valley at No. 5 Olympus

No. 10 Skyline at No. 2 Stansbury

No. 6 Timpanogos at No. 3 East

Class 4A

UHSAA Bracket

Note: Top three seeds receive first-round bye, No. 1 Mountain Crest, No. 2 Ridgeline, No. 3 Snow Canyon

First round (Oct. 12)

No. 9 Logan 1, No. 8 Crimson Cliffs 0

No. 4 Green Canyon 8, No. 13 Pine View 0

No. 5 Desert Hills 3, No. 12 Hurricane 0

No. 7 Sky View 5, No. 10 Dixie 1

No. 6 Cedar 4, No. 11 Bear River 0

Quarterfinals (Oct. 15)

No. 9 Logan at No. 8 Crimson Cliffs, 1 p.m.

No. 5 Desert Hills at No. 4 Green Canyon, 1 p.m.

No. 7 Sky View at No. 2 Ridgeline, 1 p.m.

No. 6 Cedar at No. 3 Snow Canyon, 1 p.m.

Class 3A

UHSAA Bracket

Note: Top eight seeds receive first-round bye, No. 1 RSL Academy, No. 2 Canyon View, No. 3 Morgan, No. 4 Carbon, No. 5 Manti, No. 6 Ogden, No. 7 Juan Diego, No. 8 Delta, No. 9 Juab, No. 10 Richfield, No. 11 Union, No. 12 Judge Memorial.

First round (Oct. 8)

No. 16 North Sanpete 4, No. 17 Providence Hall 0

No. 13 Grantsville 5, No. 20 South Summit 1

No. 15 Emery 3, No. 18 Grand 2

No. 14 Ben Lomond 8, No. 19 ALA 0

Second round (Oct. 12)

No. 1 RSL Academy 8, No. 16 North Sanpete 1

No. 8 Delta 2, No. 9 Juab 1

No. 4 Carbon 7, No. 13 Grantsville 3

No. 5 Manti 2, No. 12 Judge Memorial 0

No. 2 Canyon View 9, No. 15 Emery 0

No. 7 Juan Diego 5, No. 10 Richfield 0

No. 3 Morgan 1, No. 14 Ben Lomond 0

No. 6 Ogden 8, No. 11 Union 0

Quarterfinals (Oct. 15)

No. 8 Delta at No. 1 RSL Academy, 1 p.m.

No. 5 Manti at No. 4 Carbon, 1 p.m.

No. 7 Juan Diego at No. 2 Canyon View, 1 p.m.

No. 6 Ogden at No. 3 Morgan, 1 p.m.

Class 2A

UHSAA Bracket

Note: No. 1 seed St. Joseph receives a first-round bye.

First round (Oct. 12)

No. 8 American Heritage 8, No. 9 North Summit 0

No. 4 Millard 8, No. 13 APA West Valley 0

No. 5 Maeser Prep 10, No. 12 Utah Military Hillfield 0

No. 2 Rowland Hall 11, No. 15 San Juan 0

No. 7 Draper 3, No. 10 Beaver 2

No. 3 Waterford 11, No. 14 Gunnison Valley 0

No. 6 Parowan 5, No. 11 South Sevier 1

Quarterfinals (Oct. 15)