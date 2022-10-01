ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon Lake, TX

365thingsaustin.com

Gruene Music & Wine Festival

Kick off the weekend at the 36th Annual Gruene Music and Wine Festival in New Braunfels, where you can check out the oldest dance hall in Texas!. Enjoy tastings from three Texas wineries and a Texas craft brewery, live music, and prize giveaways for a good cause! Proceeds benefit the United Way of Comal County. The festival continues through this Sunday, October 9th. Check out the full lineup of events.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Raccoon causes power outage in Seguin

SEGUIN, Texas — Everybody knows that raccoons can cause a lot of damage to your property, but one in Seguin caused the power to go out for a couple of hours. The Seguin Police Department said that the pesky critter made its way into a substation transformer resulting in the outage around midnight Saturday.
SEGUIN, TX
mysoutex.com

Goliad attorney rescues man trapped in oil tank

Ashford Taylor was ready to enjoy a post-game meal with family and friends. Taylor and his wife, Shelby, and sons, Luke and Brady, were about the enter a Kenedy restaurant after watching his sons’ Goliad Youth Sports League football teams play on Aug. 27. “My wife and sons kind...
KENEDY, TX
KVUE

'I could stay here forever': Growing number of musicians leaving Austin and moving to Lockhart

LOCKHART, Texas — Lockhart is known as the official Barbeque Capital of Texas, but it's quickly making a name for itself as a haven for musicians who are leaving Austin. While you can smell brisket in the air on any given day in the town square, you may also hear the strumming of a guitar. It is a sound becoming more common around town as more and more Austin musicians keep getting drawn to the small town.
LOCKHART, TX
KSAT 12

What is actually recycled in San Antonio? KSAT Explains

It’s a question that might start a household debate; what can be recycled and what can’t?. San Antonio is the seventh largest city in the U.S., meaning we produce a lot of trash. However, two local recycling facilities are making a significant dent in the amount of recyclable material that ends up in landfills.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community Impact Austin

Comal County aims to solve staffing struggle

The funding includes 8% pay increases for all county employees (excluding elected officials) and an additional $5,000 pay increase. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The fiscal year 2022-23 budget, totaling more than $134.9 million, was adopted by the Comal County Commissioners Court on Aug. 18. The largest portions of the budget will go toward public safety, general government funds, and corrections and rehabilitation.
COMAL COUNTY, TX
seguintoday.com

Thousands expected in town for Seguin Marching Festival

(Seguin) – The Seguin Matador Band is preparing to host its largest marching festival. The high school band this Saturday will be welcoming 16 bands from across the state for its fifth annual marching contest at Matador Stadium. Band Director Marc Telles says the bands represent a good portion...
SEGUIN, TX

