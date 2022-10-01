Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Enchanted Rock will be closed periodically this fall and winter to allow permitted hunts
SAN ANTONIO – The Enchanted Rock State Natural Area will be closed for several days this fall and winter to allow hunters to use the property. During these days, which will happen periodically through February, only permitted hunters will be allowed at the park, according to a Facebook post.
Butterfly swarms are invading Central Texas; they’re not the usual butterflies
What's the deal with all the butterflies? KXAN viewers have been reaching out, wondering about the increase in butterflies in Central Texas this fall.
$26M Hill Country ranch offers one of the highest views in Gillespie County
The ranch is nearly 3,500 acres in size.
Wurstfest returns to New Braunfels for 61st year, starting Nov. 4
The annual festival celebrates the city’s heritage with sausage and other food, music, dancing and lots of beer.
One Of The World's Longest Light Tunnels Is Returning To Texas This Year
The light show will return this holiday season.
365thingsaustin.com
Gruene Music & Wine Festival
Kick off the weekend at the 36th Annual Gruene Music and Wine Festival in New Braunfels, where you can check out the oldest dance hall in Texas!. Enjoy tastings from three Texas wineries and a Texas craft brewery, live music, and prize giveaways for a good cause! Proceeds benefit the United Way of Comal County. The festival continues through this Sunday, October 9th. Check out the full lineup of events.
3 new food, drink spots coming soon to San Antonio's Bandera Road
Bandera Road residents are in for a treat.
KVUE
Elon Musk's tunneling company wants to dump thousands of gallons of treated wastewater into Texas waterways
AUSTIN, Texas — New filings show Elon Musk’s tunneling company has requested to dump more than 140,000 gallons of treated wastewater per day into the Colorado River near its property in Bastrop. Gapped Bass LLC, a company affiliated with top executives at The Boring Company, is asking the...
Raccoon causes power outage in Seguin
SEGUIN, Texas — Everybody knows that raccoons can cause a lot of damage to your property, but one in Seguin caused the power to go out for a couple of hours. The Seguin Police Department said that the pesky critter made its way into a substation transformer resulting in the outage around midnight Saturday.
Guess the rent of this 3-bedroom home in the sweeping Texas Hill Country
How much would you pay per month for this view?
Plans Revealed For New Texas Bar With Ferris Wheel
The highly-anticipated spot will also be available for private events.
mysoutex.com
Goliad attorney rescues man trapped in oil tank
Ashford Taylor was ready to enjoy a post-game meal with family and friends. Taylor and his wife, Shelby, and sons, Luke and Brady, were about the enter a Kenedy restaurant after watching his sons’ Goliad Youth Sports League football teams play on Aug. 27. “My wife and sons kind...
City is guiding development with utility districts
The Flying W Municipal Utility District, which would sit between the extra-territorial jurisdictions of New Braunfels and San Marcos along FM 1102 and Watson Lane, is one of the many proposed utility districts brought before city council this year. (Courtesy city of New Braunfels) In the past three years, at...
Candy-looking creature spotted along San Antonio River Walk
It can be mistaken for pink bubble gum.
KENS 5
More than 100 pets arrive at San Antonio Humane Society from Florida
Little Bud! More than 100 pets have arrived from Florida and are now at the San Antonio Human Society.
'I could stay here forever': Growing number of musicians leaving Austin and moving to Lockhart
LOCKHART, Texas — Lockhart is known as the official Barbeque Capital of Texas, but it's quickly making a name for itself as a haven for musicians who are leaving Austin. While you can smell brisket in the air on any given day in the town square, you may also hear the strumming of a guitar. It is a sound becoming more common around town as more and more Austin musicians keep getting drawn to the small town.
KSAT 12
What is actually recycled in San Antonio? KSAT Explains
It’s a question that might start a household debate; what can be recycled and what can’t?. San Antonio is the seventh largest city in the U.S., meaning we produce a lot of trash. However, two local recycling facilities are making a significant dent in the amount of recyclable material that ends up in landfills.
Texas Rangers helping to investigate what happened to missing Bandera County residents
SAN ANTONIO — Authorities in a South Texas community where multiple people were reported missing in recent months say state-level law enforcement is now assisting with some of those investigations. According to Matt King, chief deputy with the Bandera County Sheriff's Office, the Texas Rangers are looking into the...
Comal County aims to solve staffing struggle
The funding includes 8% pay increases for all county employees (excluding elected officials) and an additional $5,000 pay increase. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The fiscal year 2022-23 budget, totaling more than $134.9 million, was adopted by the Comal County Commissioners Court on Aug. 18. The largest portions of the budget will go toward public safety, general government funds, and corrections and rehabilitation.
seguintoday.com
Thousands expected in town for Seguin Marching Festival
(Seguin) – The Seguin Matador Band is preparing to host its largest marching festival. The high school band this Saturday will be welcoming 16 bands from across the state for its fifth annual marching contest at Matador Stadium. Band Director Marc Telles says the bands represent a good portion...
