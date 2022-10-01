Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania Almanac
Fall events planned at Pennsylvania Trolley Museum
The Pennsylvania Trolley Museum will be hosting events for fall, including a new "Trick or Trolley" event, along with its annual Pumpkin Patch Trolley. During the Pumpkin Patch Trolley, from Friday, Oct. 21, to Sunday, Oct. 23, children can select a pumpkin from the pumpkin patch, then decorate it. There will be children's games and complimentary fall-themed refreshments. Visitors can also wear their favorite costumes. The last trolley of the day will leave for the pumpkin patch at 3:30 p.m.
PhillyBite
Best Bike Shops in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - There are several great bike shops throughout the state of Pennsylvania. For instance, Bicycle Shop in State College has been providing excellent service and quality parts for over the years. Its staff is highly trained and committed to providing honest and efficient service. Our staff picks for the "Best Bike Shops in PA are listed below."
PhillyBite
Where Are Pennsylvania Best Spas
Philadelphia, PA - For a luxurious spa experience, head to Pennsylvania. The state boasts some of the most luxurious spas in the country. For the ultimate spa experience, try one of Pennsylvania's best spa hotels. Inns like the Buhl Mansion Guesthouse & Spa are perfect for a romantic getaway. It offers exclusive spa services and even special packages for bachelorette parties. Its facilities include monsoon showers, saunas, and steam rooms. Plus, you can receive a discount if you book a minimum number of services.
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Announces Boating Facility Grant Applications are Open
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) announced the next round of Boating Facility Grants to help communities capitalize on the surge in new boating activity. The grant program provides grants for planning, acquisition, development, expansion, and rehabilitation of public boating facilities located on the waters of the Commonwealth. The...
Pennsylvania Dutch Foods: Classic, Popular Dishes Within The Regional Cuisine
Pennsylvania Dutch Foods are often described as a regional fare where the dishes are praised for their use of local, seasonal produce, often with a combination of sweet and sour. Most of all, the meals are known for bringing comfort. Good for the soul, kind of foods.
PhillyBite
Where are The Best Pennsylvania Furniture Stores
- If you are looking for furniture that fits the modern style, you've come to the right place. With over 200 different brands to choose from, you're sure to find something that suits your home's decor. Here are some places you may want to check out. Located in Arch Street, Fryburg, Grossman Furniture is a historic building that offers modern and artistic pieces for your home. You'll find everything from modern couches to rustic wood accent tables.
Pennsylvania Is Home To The Best Small City In America, Website Says
Nearly half of the US population says they’d prefer to live in a suburban area, so the personal-finance website WalletHub conducted a research study about 2022’s Best Small Cities in America, which it released on Tuesday, Oct. 4. To help Americans put down roots in places offering good...
Clearance sale on spirits at Pennsylvania liquor stores
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A big sale is hitting Fine Wine and Spirits shops across the commonwealth!. It's labeled as a clearance sale, and it includes well-known brands of your favorite wines and liquors. More than 50 percent has been slashed from the price tags of more than 3,300 bottles...
Pennsylvania SPCA begins accepting animals affected by Hurricane Ian
PHILADELPHIA — The Pennsylvania SPCA has teamed up with the Greater Good Charities to accept a transport of animals affected by Hurricane Ian. The animals, which include both dogs and cats, arrived from Florida at the PSPCA's Erie Avenue headquarters on Sunday, the organization said. In total, the shelter...
PhillyBite
Best Golf Courses in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking to play golf in Pennsylvania, there are several great options. These include Oakmont in Oakmont, Merion in Ardmore, Aronimink in Newtown Square, and Fox Chapel in Pittsburgh. All are worth a visit. In addition to the ones listed here, there are also many other courses in the state that you might want to check out.
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Announce Commissioned Officer Promotions
HARRISBURG, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police announced that 43 members promoted to the rank of major, captain or lieutenant were recognized at promotion ceremonies on September 22 and September 30. Michael T. Carroll Promoted to Major. Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick promoted Michael T. Carroll to major and...
State Liquor Stores Offering Half-Price Wine And Spirits
October marks the beginning of the crescendo of holidays that fall upon us in the final quarter of the year. Yet, this October, we have an extra cause for celebration because the Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores across Pennsylvania will sell select wines and spirits for half their retail value!
Pa. golfer killed by falling tree limb: report
A Berks County golfer was killed last week after being struck by a falling tree limb, the Reading Eagle is reporting. The improbable tragedy occurred Sept. 26 at the Manor Golf Course in Spring Township, according to the Eagle, citing Berks County Coroner John Fielding. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel,...
Deer season dates announced
Pennsylvania’s statewide archery white-tailed deer season opened statewide last weekend and runs to Nov. 18, 2022. The regular deer season begins Dec. 26, 2022 and runs Jan. 16, 2023. Archery hunters may use long, recurve or compound bows. Bows must have a draw weight of at least 35 pounds...
3 Towns in Pennsylvania That Are Perfect for a Weekend Getaway
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some amazing towns for a weekend getaway in Pennsylvania, you might want to consider the following places.
This Is The Best Grocery Store In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
thebrownandwhite.com
Pennsylvania is getting ‘charged up’ about clean transportation
The Biden Administration awarded Pennsylvania $25.4 million to invest in clean transportation and electric vehicle infrastructure. The federal funding is provided as part of the new Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Pennsylvania is one of the first states to receive this funding from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program. The program will provide Pennsylvania with more than $170 million over the next five years.
Phillymag.com
Drink Local: The Case for Pennsylvania Wine
Why buy wine from California at the state store when you can go to your backyard and support a family that’s producing world-class wines?. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. When you think of Pennsylvania, wine likely doesn’t come to...
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania’s ‘Absolutely Best’ Nachos Are At This Place
Nachos are the kind of food that goes well with almost anything. No matter what the main course is, nachos are always a sure fire way to kick off a great meal, or you can just eat them on their own as the main dish. That’s not to mention that you can make nachos for meat lovers or go vegetarian, as they are very versatile. Regardless, thankfully, here in Pennsylvania we have a ton of great spots to get nachos.
PhillyBite
Best Tattoo Parlors in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania has some great parlors if you're considering getting a tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works is a great choice for a custom tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works offers a variety of tattoo styles, including Japanese, black & grey, and cover-up tattoos. Gypsy Tattoo Parlor in Pittsburgh. If you're in Pittsburgh and looking...
