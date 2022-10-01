ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Almanac

Fall events planned at Pennsylvania Trolley Museum

The Pennsylvania Trolley Museum will be hosting events for fall, including a new "Trick or Trolley" event, along with its annual Pumpkin Patch Trolley. During the Pumpkin Patch Trolley, from Friday, Oct. 21, to Sunday, Oct. 23, children can select a pumpkin from the pumpkin patch, then decorate it. There will be children's games and complimentary fall-themed refreshments. Visitors can also wear their favorite costumes. The last trolley of the day will leave for the pumpkin patch at 3:30 p.m.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

Best Bike Shops in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - There are several great bike shops throughout the state of Pennsylvania. For instance, Bicycle Shop in State College has been providing excellent service and quality parts for over the years. Its staff is highly trained and committed to providing honest and efficient service. Our staff picks for the "Best Bike Shops in PA are listed below."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

Where Are Pennsylvania Best Spas

Philadelphia, PA - For a luxurious spa experience, head to Pennsylvania. The state boasts some of the most luxurious spas in the country. For the ultimate spa experience, try one of Pennsylvania's best spa hotels. Inns like the Buhl Mansion Guesthouse & Spa are perfect for a romantic getaway. It offers exclusive spa services and even special packages for bachelorette parties. Its facilities include monsoon showers, saunas, and steam rooms. Plus, you can receive a discount if you book a minimum number of services.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
erienewsnow.com

Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Announces Boating Facility Grant Applications are Open

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) announced the next round of Boating Facility Grants to help communities capitalize on the surge in new boating activity. The grant program provides grants for planning, acquisition, development, expansion, and rehabilitation of public boating facilities located on the waters of the Commonwealth.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

Where are The Best Pennsylvania Furniture Stores

If you are looking for furniture that fits the modern style, you've come to the right place. With over 200 different brands to choose from, you're sure to find something that suits your home's decor. Here are some places you may want to check out. Located in Arch Street, Fryburg, Grossman Furniture is a historic building that offers modern and artistic pieces for your home. You'll find everything from modern couches to rustic wood accent tables.
EPHRATA, PA
PhillyBite

Best Golf Courses in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking to play golf in Pennsylvania, there are several great options. These include Oakmont in Oakmont, Merion in Ardmore, Aronimink in Newtown Square, and Fox Chapel in Pittsburgh. All are worth a visit. In addition to the ones listed here, there are also many other courses in the state that you might want to check out.
OAKMONT, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Announce Commissioned Officer Promotions

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police announced that 43 members promoted to the rank of major, captain or lieutenant were recognized at promotion ceremonies on September 22 and September 30. Michael T. Carroll Promoted to Major. Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick promoted Michael T. Carroll to major and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

State Liquor Stores Offering Half-Price Wine And Spirits 

October marks the beginning of the crescendo of holidays that fall upon us in the final quarter of the year. Yet, this October, we have an extra cause for celebration because the Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores across Pennsylvania will sell select wines and spirits for half their retail value!
PennLive.com

Pa. golfer killed by falling tree limb: report

A Berks County golfer was killed last week after being struck by a falling tree limb, the Reading Eagle is reporting. The improbable tragedy occurred Sept. 26 at the Manor Golf Course in Spring Township, according to the Eagle, citing Berks County Coroner John Fielding. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
fcfreepress

Deer season dates announced

Pennsylvania's statewide archery white-tailed deer season opened statewide last weekend and runs to Nov. 18, 2022. The regular deer season begins Dec. 26, 2022 and runs Jan. 16, 2023. Archery hunters may use long, recurve or compound bows. Bows must have a draw weight of at least 35 pounds...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thebrownandwhite.com

Pennsylvania is getting 'charged up' about clean transportation

The Biden Administration awarded Pennsylvania $25.4 million to invest in clean transportation and electric vehicle infrastructure. The federal funding is provided as part of the new Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Pennsylvania is one of the first states to receive this funding from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program. The program will provide Pennsylvania with more than $170 million over the next five years.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Phillymag.com

Drink Local: The Case for Pennsylvania Wine

Why buy wine from California at the state store when you can go to your backyard and support a family that's producing world-class wines?. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. When you think of Pennsylvania, wine likely doesn't come to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania's 'Absolutely Best' Nachos Are At This Place

Nachos are the kind of food that goes well with almost anything. No matter what the main course is, nachos are always a sure fire way to kick off a great meal, or you can just eat them on their own as the main dish. That's not to mention that you can make nachos for meat lovers or go vegetarian, as they are very versatile. Regardless, thankfully, here in Pennsylvania we have a ton of great spots to get nachos.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

Best Tattoo Parlors in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania has some great parlors if you're considering getting a tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works is a great choice for a custom tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works offers a variety of tattoo styles, including Japanese, black & grey, and cover-up tattoos. Gypsy Tattoo Parlor in Pittsburgh. If you're in Pittsburgh and looking...
PITTSBURGH, PA

