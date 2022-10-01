Read full article on original website
Redhawk Notes: SEMO, Lindenwood battle to draw
The Southeast Missouri State women's soccer (5-5-1, 1-1-1 OVC) earned a point in the Ohio Valley Conference standings with a 0-0 draw against Lindenwood (4-6-3, 1-1-2 OVC) Sunday at Houck Field. It was the first time as conference opponents that the programs had met and the second time in program...
High School softball roundup, Oct. 1: Jackson sweeps doubleheader against Francis Howell Central
The Jackson softball team swept a road doubleheader against Francis Howell Central on Saturday, beating the Spartans 4-2, 6-1 in St. Charles, Missouri. Jackson was led offensively in the opener by freshman Madalyn Stelling who hit a solo home run. Sophomores Rilee Monighan and Jaylie Walther each had an extra-base hit with a double apiece, while classmates Kimmora Carothers and Miley Conklin each added an RBI.
Terrific play of Self and Steward drives Sikeston past Portageville
SIKESTON — The dynamic combo of Heidi Self and Reese Steward led the Sikeston volleyball team to a 3-1 victory over Portageville at the Fieldhouse on Monday, Oct. 3. Sikeston (9-15-2) defeated Portageville (14-10-1) with set scores of 25-20, 25-17, 23-25 and 25-23. “[Self] setting and [Steward] hitting from...
High School volleyball roundup, Oct. 4: Leopold wins in five sets at Woodland
Leopold (7-11-1) traveled to Woodland (6-14-1) on Tuesday and claimed a five-set 25-20, 25-22, 18-25, 20-25, 15-11 win. Senior Caroline Rhodes led the Cardinals with 22 kills, while classmate Hailey Brotherton’s 20 digs led them on defense. Junior setter Rhodie Long led with 31 assists. Leopold jumps into Mississippi...
High School volleyball roundup, Oct. 1: Meadow Heights earns silver bracket win at Perryville Tournament
The Meadow Heights Panthers (16-8) won the silver bracket championship on Saturday after finishing third in pool play, defeating Bernie, Scott City and Notre Dame of St. Louis in bracket play for the title. Junior Cheyenne Tonjum led the Panthers in the tournament with 33 kills and six blocks, while...
Elliott Shostak and Matt Chaney release book detailing history of SEMO Football
Two former members of the Southeast Missouri State football program teamed up to release a book detailing the program’s long history. Eliott Shostak and Matt Chaney’s book titled, “SEMO Football Player Stories And Program History,” released on Aug. 9. Shostak’s inspiration for the book was a...
High School cross country roundup, Oct. 1: Jackson takes first at Notre Dame Invite
All five Jackson boys runners finished inside the top 10 at the Notre Dame Invitational on Saturday as the Indians finished with a score of 27 as a team – 72 points ahead of second-place Dexter. Behind Dexter, host Notre Dame finished third, ahead of Cape Central (4), Perryville...
High School tennis roundup, Oct. 1: Saxony Lutheran’s Hillin and Haley reign in district doubles play
Saxony Lutheran took part in the individual Class 1 District 2 tournaments on Saturday, with sophomores Maggie Hillin and Abby Haley taking first place on the doubles courts as a pair. The two defeated Arcadia Valley’s Alyssa Glanzer and Elena Lara with two 6-1 games to advance to the sectional...
Babe Ruth World Series coming to Cape in 2023
Given its history of hosting top-notch baseball, of all ages, Cape Girardeau is difficult to beat when it comes to having a passion for the sport. With that in mind, Babe Ruth Baseball didn’t hesitate when deciding to relocate the 2023 World Series for 16-18-year-olds here next August. “We...
Law Enforcement Graduate Dies
(Sikeston, MO) A graduate of Fredericktown High School and the Mineral Area College Law Enforcement Program, Sikeston Department of Public Safety Officer Colt R. Tripp, is dead. A news release on the Sikeston Department of Public Safety Facebook page indicates Tripp died at his Sikeston home September 29th. Officer Tripp worked at several departments in Washington, Madison, Iron, and Jefferson Counties before coming to Sikeston in April of 2020. Officer Tripp was a member of the Special Operations Group and Crisis Intervention Team with the Sikeston DOPS. Tripp was graduate of Fredericktown High School and the Mineral Area College Law Enforcement Officer Class of 2009.
Drone12: Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Carbondale police are investigating an incident in the 700-block of Lewis Lane. Saint Francis Healthcare System is now offering a virtual urgent care. The 20th Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash will be the last. Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge repairs underway. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Repairs are underway on the Bill...
Sunshine, Hot Rods, and Good Times: Marion fall festival rolls into third year
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – It was a weekend of fun… and fundraising in Marion as folks enjoyed the 3rd Annual St. Joseph Catholic Church and Marion Knights of Columbus Fall Festival. “We’re just trying to have more community because it’s important to get out and be together, especially...
RAW VIDEO: Water main break in Cape Girardeau
Officials with the City of Cape Girardeau say a broken water main is fixed. RAW VIDEO: Cape Girardeau city leaders give update on water emergency. City leaders give an update on the water emergency in Cape Girardeau. Suspects in custody in connection with deadly Carbondale shooting. Updated: 4 hours ago.
New Catholic Social Ministries Food Pantry to begin serving community
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Catholic Social Ministries Food Pantry will begin serving the community from its new building. The new food pantry, located on S. Sprigg Street near the original location, will open on Tuesday, October 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The new building includes 6,000...
Cape Girardeau boil water advisory update
Viewer Youn Gonzales sent us this video of the water main break at Bertling and Big Bend on Monday, October 3. Golf tournament held to benefit Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E members. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Supporters gathered at the Cape Girardeau Country Club where they made their...
Person hit by semi in construction zone near Zeigler
UPDATE 9/30/22 3:32 P.M. - Emergency crews on scene say a construction employee was involved in the accident. In a statement, Laborers Local 773 said this afternoon that one of their members was involved in an accident... "We’ve learned that a member was apparently backed over by a semi this...
1 dead, 1 in custody after stabbing in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – One person is dead and another in custody after a stabbing early Tuesday morning in Paducah. Police were called about 4:45 a.m. Tuesday to Seitz and Mississippi street for a reported stabbing. Officers found a man lying in the road with numerous lacerations. He was...
Cape Girardeau police investigate Saturday shooting of juvenile
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau police are investigating after a juvenile was shot on October 1. Officers responded to the 800 block of Elm Street at At 1:56 p.m. on Saturday for a shots fired call. While officers were on the way they were advised that someone...
Missing Franklin County woman found, officials say
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — Investigators are searching for a 38-year-old woman reported missing in Franklin County, Illinois. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says it believes the woman, Tyechia L. Younglove, was last seen around 7:45 p.m. Monday in the area of Kentucky Avenue in the Logan community. Investigators say...
Suspicious vehicle investigation leads to arrest of Barlow man
An investigation of a suspicious vehicle in Paducah early Sunday morning resulted in the arrest of a Barlow man. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that they investigated a suspicious vehicle at 12:45 am, parked at Red Lobster on US 60 West. The driver, 33-year-old Thomas Marcinek, was allegedly found...
