ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
semoball.com

Redhawk Notes: SEMO, Lindenwood battle to draw

The Southeast Missouri State women's soccer (5-5-1, 1-1-1 OVC) earned a point in the Ohio Valley Conference standings with a 0-0 draw against Lindenwood (4-6-3, 1-1-2 OVC) Sunday at Houck Field. It was the first time as conference opponents that the programs had met and the second time in program...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
semoball.com

High School softball roundup, Oct. 1: Jackson sweeps doubleheader against Francis Howell Central

The Jackson softball team swept a road doubleheader against Francis Howell Central on Saturday, beating the Spartans 4-2, 6-1 in St. Charles, Missouri. Jackson was led offensively in the opener by freshman Madalyn Stelling who hit a solo home run. Sophomores Rilee Monighan and Jaylie Walther each had an extra-base hit with a double apiece, while classmates Kimmora Carothers and Miley Conklin each added an RBI.
JACKSON, MO
semoball.com

Terrific play of Self and Steward drives Sikeston past Portageville

SIKESTON — The dynamic combo of Heidi Self and Reese Steward led the Sikeston volleyball team to a 3-1 victory over Portageville at the Fieldhouse on Monday, Oct. 3. Sikeston (9-15-2) defeated Portageville (14-10-1) with set scores of 25-20, 25-17, 23-25 and 25-23. “[Self] setting and [Steward] hitting from...
PORTAGEVILLE, MO
semoball.com

High School volleyball roundup, Oct. 4: Leopold wins in five sets at Woodland

Leopold (7-11-1) traveled to Woodland (6-14-1) on Tuesday and claimed a five-set 25-20, 25-22, 18-25, 20-25, 15-11 win. Senior Caroline Rhodes led the Cardinals with 22 kills, while classmate Hailey Brotherton’s 20 digs led them on defense. Junior setter Rhodie Long led with 31 assists. Leopold jumps into Mississippi...
LEOPOLD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
Local
Missouri Football
State
Missouri State
Cape Girardeau, MO
Sports
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri College Sports
Cape Girardeau, MO
Football
Cape Girardeau, MO
College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jed Stugart
semoball.com

Babe Ruth World Series coming to Cape in 2023

Given its history of hosting top-notch baseball, of all ages, Cape Girardeau is difficult to beat when it comes to having a passion for the sport. With that in mind, Babe Ruth Baseball didn’t hesitate when deciding to relocate the 2023 World Series for 16-18-year-olds here next August. “We...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kfmo.com

Law Enforcement Graduate Dies

(Sikeston, MO) A graduate of Fredericktown High School and the Mineral Area College Law Enforcement Program, Sikeston Department of Public Safety Officer Colt R. Tripp, is dead. A news release on the Sikeston Department of Public Safety Facebook page indicates Tripp died at his Sikeston home September 29th. Officer Tripp worked at several departments in Washington, Madison, Iron, and Jefferson Counties before coming to Sikeston in April of 2020. Officer Tripp was a member of the Special Operations Group and Crisis Intervention Team with the Sikeston DOPS. Tripp was graduate of Fredericktown High School and the Mineral Area College Law Enforcement Officer Class of 2009.
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Drone12: Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Carbondale police are investigating an incident in the 700-block of Lewis Lane. Saint Francis Healthcare System is now offering a virtual urgent care. The 20th Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash will be the last. Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge repairs underway. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Repairs are underway on the Bill...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Valley Conference#Semo#American Football#The Lindenwood University#Lions#Division#Redhawks
KFVS12

RAW VIDEO: Water main break in Cape Girardeau

Officials with the City of Cape Girardeau say a broken water main is fixed. RAW VIDEO: Cape Girardeau city leaders give update on water emergency. City leaders give an update on the water emergency in Cape Girardeau. Suspects in custody in connection with deadly Carbondale shooting. Updated: 4 hours ago.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau boil water advisory update

Viewer Youn Gonzales sent us this video of the water main break at Bertling and Big Bend on Monday, October 3. Golf tournament held to benefit Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E members. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Supporters gathered at the Cape Girardeau Country Club where they made their...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wfcnnews.com

Person hit by semi in construction zone near Zeigler

UPDATE 9/30/22 3:32 P.M. - Emergency crews on scene say a construction employee was involved in the accident. In a statement, Laborers Local 773 said this afternoon that one of their members was involved in an accident... "We’ve learned that a member was apparently backed over by a semi this...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
kbsi23.com

1 dead, 1 in custody after stabbing in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – One person is dead and another in custody after a stabbing early Tuesday morning in Paducah. Police were called about 4:45 a.m. Tuesday to Seitz and Mississippi street for a reported stabbing. Officers found a man lying in the road with numerous lacerations. He was...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Missing Franklin County woman found, officials say

FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — Investigators are searching for a 38-year-old woman reported missing in Franklin County, Illinois. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says it believes the woman, Tyechia L. Younglove, was last seen around 7:45 p.m. Monday in the area of Kentucky Avenue in the Logan community. Investigators say...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Suspicious vehicle investigation leads to arrest of Barlow man

An investigation of a suspicious vehicle in Paducah early Sunday morning resulted in the arrest of a Barlow man. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that they investigated a suspicious vehicle at 12:45 am, parked at Red Lobster on US 60 West. The driver, 33-year-old Thomas Marcinek, was allegedly found...
BARLOW, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy