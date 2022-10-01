Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Update on Friday Night Fire in Olney That Damaged Eight Homes and Caused $1.5M in Loses
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a 2nd alarm fire on the 3500 block of Landing Way off of Norbeck Rd near Georgia Avenue in Olney on Friday night. According to MCFRS PIO Pete Piringer, crews arrived on the scene at approximately 8pm and were able to knock down the bulk of the fire by 9pm. There were no injuries reported.
mocoshow.com
Vehicle Driven into Home in Rockville Tuesday Morning; Driver Pronounced Dead at the Scene
Montgomery County Police have announced that one person is dead after a single vehicle collision that occurred Tuesday morning in the 100 block of Upton St. in Rockville. According to MCPD, at approximately 6:33am, “officers from the 1st District, Rockville City Police Department and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the location for the report of a suspicious situation. A Ford Mustang GT was located on the lawn of a home in the 100 block of Upton St. For reasons still under investigation, the driver of the vehicle struck a home in the 100 block of Upton St. A man, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
Overnight crash with 5 tractor-trailers halts I-95 traffic near White Marsh
An overnight collision involving five tractor-trailers halts I-95 traffic for hours in Baltimore County. It happened just after 1am on the southbound side prior to White Marsh Boulevard.
foxbaltimore.com
Hours-long standoff at Silver Spring high rise ends with armed suspect in custody: Police
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — An armed man was taken into custody after barricading himself inside a Silver Spring apartment complex early Tuesday morning, Montgomery County police said. Montgomery County police responded to a call at 2:25 a.m. for multiple shots fired in the 14000 block of Castle Boulevard....
bethesdamagazine.com
Man dies when car crashes into Rockville home
A man died when the car he was driving crashed into a home in Rockville early Tuesday morning, according to Montgomery County police. County and Rockville police got a call for a “suspicious situation” around 6:30 a.m. in the area of Beall Avenue and Upton Street, county police said in a press release.
foxbaltimore.com
6 people hurt after crash involving several cars, school bus in Middle River
MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WBFF) — Six people were hurt after several cars, including a school bus, were involved in a crash Monday in Middle River, Baltimore County police said. The crash happened around 4 p.m. at Eastern Boulevard and Bengies Road. Police said six adults were taken to hospitals. Their injuries were described as non-life-threatening.
Bay Net
Firefighters Respond After Tree Crashes Into House In Owings
OWINGS, Md. — At 7:05 a.m. on October 1, Command 1 (Chief Mills), Car 1 (AC Freesland), and Brush 1 (Firefighters W. Callis & K. Gray) responded for a reported tree on an occupied single-family residence off Rte. 260 in Owings. Crews arrived to find a large tree brought...
foxbaltimore.com
River Hill High School in Howard County locked down for several hours after hoax threat
CLARKSVILLE, Md. (WBFF) — River Hill High School in Howard County was placed on lockdown Tuesday for several hours after a threat to the school, police said. By 5 p.m., police said the school had been cleared and said officers determined that the threat was a hoax. Brian Bassett,...
Bomb threat prompts Howard County Police to search River Hill High School
BALTIMORE -- Howard County police have been searching River Hill High School for evidence that one of the students has a weapon, according to school officials.Howard County officers first received a report that a student had entered the school with a gun and a bomb around 2 p.m., school officials said.Detectives are trying to determine who called to alert officers to the threat, according to school officials.No one has found evidence of actual danger during the investigation. Some students have been leaving the school following the threat, school officials said.
New Details, Video Of Wanted Hardware Store Robbers Released By Police In Montgomery County
New photos and videos have been released by police investigators in Maryland as they attempt to locate a BMW-driving duo who were caught on camera violently breaking into a Montgomery County hardware store and stealing power tools. On Monday, Oct. 3, investigators from the Montgomery County Department of Police Second...
Baltimore County detectives investigate deadly White Marsh shooting
The Baltimore County Police Department's homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a male in White Marsh on Monday, according to authorities.The male was shot in the 8000 block of Heathrow Court around 5:45 p.m., a police department spokesperson said.The spokesperson did not provide an age range for the deceased male.
arlnow.com
Cars keep crashing and flipping in the “usual spot” on the GW Parkway in Arlington
It’s almost as automatic as Steph Curry draining free throws at this point. Whenever there’s a soaking rainfall, it seems that some drivers cannot help but slide off the road at a certain bend in the northbound GW Parkway near Key Bridge, sometimes flipping their cars in the process.
fox5dc.com
Tow truck driver shot at in Annapolis during call to unlock vehicle for suspected shooter: police
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Authorities say shots were fired at a tow truck driver over the weekend in Annapolis during a call to unlock a vehicle for the suspected shooter. The shooting was reported Saturday around 3:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Royal Street. The driver told police they were...
Nottingham MD
Massive overnight crash involving 5 tractor-trailers still causing I-95 delays
WHITE MARSH, MD—A massive overnight crash in White Marsh is still causing Tuesday morning delays on Interstate 95. At around 1:15 a.m., crews responded to a crash involving five tractor-trailers and two passenger vehicles on southbound I-95 in the area of New Forge Road, according to the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company.
WTOP
Tractor-trailer overturns, oil spilled on Beltway
A tractor-trailer overturned early Sunday morning on the Capital Beltway Inner Loop near Rockville Pike in Maryland. It happened around 4:30 a.m. according to Pete Piringer, chief spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, who said the tractor-trailer was then abandoned as there was fuel spill. As a result, three...
foxbaltimore.com
Good Samaritans tackle convicted felon after he allegedly shoots someone in Adelphi
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — Good Samaritans were caught on camera tackling an armed man accused of trying to murder a man on Saturday. Montgomery County Police Department provided 7News with startling cell phone video showing the incident along Mount Pisgah Road in Adelphi. The video starts moments after,...
Harford road bridge is back open to traffic after 4 year construction project
The Harford road bridge is back open to traffic after a four-year construction project. Officials say there will be a public ceremony to celebrate sometime this fall.
Nottingham MD
Middle River woman pepper-sprayed during robbery attempt after meeting suspect on dating app, vehicle stolen in Hillendale
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a robbery, a vehicle theft, and a burglary that were reported over the past week. At just after 7:45 a.m. on Friday, September 30, someone entered a residence in the 3800-block of New Section Road in Middle River (21220) and stole a purse off of the counter.
fox5dc.com
Shooting victim dies after being dropped off at Fairfax County hospital: police
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A man is dead after being dropped off at a Fairfax County hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday morning, according to police. Fairfax County Police said the man was dropped off at the Inova Mount Vernon Hospital in Alexandria, Virginia around 8:18 a.m. on Sunday. Police said...
mocoshow.com
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division Ask for Assistance Locating Missing 15-Year-Old
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old from Silver Spring. On October 1, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m., Andy Amaya was last seen leaving his residence in the 2600 block...
