Montgomery County, MD

mocoshow.com

Update on Friday Night Fire in Olney That Damaged Eight Homes and Caused $1.5M in Loses

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a 2nd alarm fire on the 3500 block of Landing Way off of Norbeck Rd near Georgia Avenue in Olney on Friday night. According to MCFRS PIO Pete Piringer, crews arrived on the scene at approximately 8pm and were able to knock down the bulk of the fire by 9pm. There were no injuries reported.
OLNEY, MD
mocoshow.com

Vehicle Driven into Home in Rockville Tuesday Morning; Driver Pronounced Dead at the Scene

Montgomery County Police have announced that one person is dead after a single vehicle collision that occurred Tuesday morning in the 100 block of Upton St. in Rockville. According to MCPD, at approximately 6:33am, “officers from the 1st District, Rockville City Police Department and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the location for the report of a suspicious situation. A Ford Mustang GT was located on the lawn of a home in the 100 block of Upton St. For reasons still under investigation, the driver of the vehicle struck a home in the 100 block of Upton St. A man, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
ROCKVILLE, MD
County
Montgomery County, MD
Local
Maryland Government
City
Olney, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Government
bethesdamagazine.com

Man dies when car crashes into Rockville home

A man died when the car he was driving crashed into a home in Rockville early Tuesday morning, according to Montgomery County police. County and Rockville police got a call for a “suspicious situation” around 6:30 a.m. in the area of Beall Avenue and Upton Street, county police said in a press release.
ROCKVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

6 people hurt after crash involving several cars, school bus in Middle River

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WBFF) — Six people were hurt after several cars, including a school bus, were involved in a crash Monday in Middle River, Baltimore County police said. The crash happened around 4 p.m. at Eastern Boulevard and Bengies Road. Police said six adults were taken to hospitals. Their injuries were described as non-life-threatening.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
Bay Net

Firefighters Respond After Tree Crashes Into House In Owings

OWINGS, Md. — At 7:05 a.m. on October 1, Command 1 (Chief Mills), Car 1 (AC Freesland), and Brush 1 (Firefighters W. Callis & K. Gray) responded for a reported tree on an occupied single-family residence off Rte. 260 in Owings. Crews arrived to find a large tree brought...
OWINGS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Bomb threat prompts Howard County Police to search River Hill High School

BALTIMORE -- Howard County police have been searching River Hill High School for evidence that one of the students has a weapon, according to school officials.Howard County officers first received a report that a student had entered the school with a gun and a bomb around 2 p.m., school officials said.Detectives are trying to determine who called to alert officers to the threat, according to school officials.No one has found evidence of actual danger during the investigation. Some students have been leaving the school following the threat, school officials said.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
News Break
WTOP

Tractor-trailer overturns, oil spilled on Beltway

A tractor-trailer overturned early Sunday morning on the Capital Beltway Inner Loop near Rockville Pike in Maryland. It happened around 4:30 a.m. according to Pete Piringer, chief spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, who said the tractor-trailer was then abandoned as there was fuel spill. As a result, three...
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division Ask for Assistance Locating Missing 15-Year-Old

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old from Silver Spring. On October 1, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m., Andy Amaya was last seen leaving his residence in the 2600 block...
SILVER SPRING, MD

