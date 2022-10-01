Read full article on original website
After a Child Was Left in an Apartment for Days with Deceased Parents, a Suspect Is Arrested in N.Y.
Police are still looking for two other people wanted in connection with the Aug. 21 deaths Police in Syracuse, N.Y., have arrested one of the three people they suspect was behind a brutal double-homicide that likely left a small child scarred for life. Investigators believe Alexis Sellin, 32, and Jami Crawford, 46, were shot multiple times on August 21 in their apartment, but their remains were not found until August 24. Also found in their apartment that day was their 5-year-old child, according to a Syracuse Police statement. The child...
Woman Arrested For Murder After A Patrol Officer Stops Her For Speeding
On the night of July 28th, 2021, 33-year-old Nicole Johnson was pulled over for speeding, but police ended up finding more. Nicole M Johnson was a 33-year-old from Baltimore, Maryland. She was the eldest sister to Dachelle Johnson, who had two kids, Joshlyn Johnson(7) and Larry O’Neal III (5).
Investigators looking for man suspected in gun discharge at Arundel Mills Mall
BALTIMORE -- Investigators are looking for a man in connection with the suspected accidental discharge of a gun at the Arundel Mills Mall food court over the weekend, Anne Arundel Police said. Officers responded around 3:30 p.m. Saturday to reported shots fired at the mall. Investigators said the suspect appeared to have been adjusting his pants when a concealed gun fired into the floor. No injuries were reported from the actual gunshot. Police believe the suspect fled with patrons who were running from the scene."We'll go through a process to see who he was, is he of legal age, does he have legal permits, was this an actual firearm, what exactly occurred and pursue anything if need be—if it's even pertinent," said police spokesman Lt. A.J. Gardiner on Saturday.
Baltimore County detectives investigate deadly White Marsh shooting
The Baltimore County Police Department's homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a male in White Marsh on Monday, according to authorities.The male was shot in the 8000 block of Heathrow Court around 5:45 p.m., a police department spokesperson said.The spokesperson did not provide an age range for the deceased male.
Black mother violently arrested after she called police on neighbor settles lawsuit
The city of Forth Worth, Texas, settled a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by a Black woman after she and her daughter were wrestled to the ground in a violent 2016 arrest. City officials agreed to pay $150,000 to Jacqueline Craig. The settlement will go before City Council in October for approval.
Woman Tried to End 'Tumultuous' Relationship with Boyfriend. He Allegedly Shot Her Dead in Penthouse Apartment
A New York man has been charged with murder after authorities say he shot his girlfriend who was trying to end their "tumultuous" relationship, authorities say. Mark Small, 55, is accused of shooting 39-year-old Marivel Estevez in the Minneola luxury apartment they shared. He has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Frederick man sentenced for bestiality of his dogs
A Frederick man was sentenced for acts of bestiality with a German Shepherd dog. Jason Paul Havelt, 44, from Ijamsville, pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated animal cruelty, one count of possession of a shotgun with prior conviction and one count of possession of a rifle with a prior conviction.
‘I’m Sick Of These Black Bastards’: NC Sheriff’s Abhorrently Racist Rant Recorded, Exposed By Cop
Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene was recorded saying, "I’m sick of these black bastards,” along with many other racist statements. The post ‘I’m Sick Of These Black Bastards’: NC Sheriff’s Abhorrently Racist Rant Recorded, Exposed By Cop appeared first on NewsOne.
Police are warning public of card skimmers across the District
WASHINGTON — An investigation is underway after multiple card skimmers were found in convenience stores across D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police announced Friday afternoon that they were made aware recently of three card skimmers located at stores in the 3rd, 4th, and 5th Districts. The skimmers have been collected for evidence and the active investigation is being handled by the Financial Crimes Unit.
Ex-police officer Thomas Lane lashes out on hot mic as he’s sentenced to three years for George Floyd killing
Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane has been sentenced to three years in prison as part of a plea deal on a manslaughter charge for the killing of George Floyd.Lane pleaded guilty in May to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s 2020 murder.He is currently serving 30 months in a federal prison in Colorado on separate charges for violating Floyd’s civil rights. His will serve his sentences simultaneously. Lane was caught complaining on a hot mic near the end of the sentencing hearing. “I gotta register as a predatory offender? What the f*** is that?” Lane asked his...
Three Officers To Face Trial For Death Of Third Grader Killed After Football Game
Brian Devaney, Devon Smith, and Sean Dolan, were charged in January with voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter and multiple counts of reckless endangerment. Three former police officers have been charged with killing an eight-year-old when they fired 25 shots at a moving car as a nearby crowd left a high school football game in 2021. A Philadelphia judge ruled on Monday that the three will face trial on manslaughter charges.
Man charged in rape of Gunpowder Falls State Park employee while he was manager
BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore County man was arrested Tuesday in the repeated rape and assault of a woman while he was the park manager of Gunpowder Falls State Park, police said. Michael Browning, 71, is charged with second-degree rape and second-degree assault.Investigators determined over the course of a six-month-long investigation that he had sexually assaulted the same person several times, police said. Browning was employed by the Maryland Park Service and routinely patrolled Gunpowder State Park at the time of the assaults, police said. According to charging documents received by WJZ, the alleged victim met Browning while she was a young teenager...
'I Felt Him Leave:' Penn. Mom Held Dying Son After He Was Fatally Shot Leaving Football Practice
Meredith Elizalde says she cradled her 14-year-old son Nicolas Elizalde, as he bled from the chest from an apparent gunshot wound on Tuesday As the sound of gunfire erupted outside a Philadelphia high school on Tuesday, a mother picking up her son from football practice ran toward the bullets. Speaking with WCAU-TV, Meredith Elizalde says she found her 14-year-old, Nicolas Elizalde, bleeding from the chest and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. "I heard the shooting start and I didn't know where he was, but inside as a mother...
Jayana Webb pleads not guilty to charges in case where 2 state troopers, 1 pedestrian killed during DUI crash
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The woman accused of striking and killing two Pennsylvania State troopers and a pedestrian earlier this year appeared in court on Wednesday. Jayana Webb pleaded not guilty to charges filed against her. Officials say Webb was under the influence of alcohol when she struck Troopers Martin Mack and Branden Sisca and another man in a crash on Interstate 95 in March. Eyewitness News cameras captured Webb in a solid color pink blazer along with her family leaving the CJC Wednesday morning. Her attorney says Wednesday's appearance was a pre-trial hearing where the prosecution laid out all of their discovery and they...
7 Shot, Including 5 Women, In Overnight Shootings In Baltimore
Baltimore Police are investigating after a woman was left critically injured in a double shooting in Fells Point. Officers responded to the 700 block of S. Broadway for a reported shooting just after 1 a.m. There, they found an unidentified woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Join Our Text Club To […] The post 7 Shot, Including 5 Women, In Overnight Shootings In Baltimore appeared first on 92 Q.
A New York EMT was stabbed to death while on her break in an 'unprovoked attack'
An on-duty emergency medical technician with the Fire Department of New York was stabbed to death in Queens Thursday afternoon while on break, city officials announced.
5 slain in Texas neighborhood identified; suspect charged
McGREGOR, Texas (AP) — Officials have disclosed the identities of five people killed in a Central Texas neighborhood, as well as the suspect in the slayings. The Texas Department of Public Safety said Friday that Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez, 35, of Mexico, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. More charges are pending. He was shot and wounded Thursday in a gunfight with officers at the scene where five people were found shot dead, officials said. He was treated at a hospital before being booked into the McLennan County Jail without bond. The five bodies were found at two houses in McGregor, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Waco. The DPS identified them as Monica Delgado, 38, Miguel Avila, 15, and Natallie Avila, 14, along with next-door neighbors Lorena Aviles, 47, and her daughter, Natalie Aviles, 20.
Baltimore man accused of killing girlfriend, dumping her body using shopping cart
BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore man is accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death before dumping her body beneath train tracks in South Baltimore, according to charging documents obtained by WJZ. Bruce Poole, 63, is charged with first- and second-degree murder, assault and weapon-related offenses. He confessed to killing his partner on Saturday, Sept. 17., according to the charging documents. The body of Kelly Logan was found lying under train tracks at the 2100 block of Kloman Street last Wednesday afternoon, the charging documents said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined she died by stabbing, and had multiple stab wounds to her...
Officer injured while responding to multiple-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Middle River
BALTIMORE -- Police and emergency personnel responded to a multi-car crash Monday afternoon in Middle River.The crash happened on Eastern Boulevard in Middle River around 4:05 p.m., according to the Baltimore County Police Department. It involved several vehicles, including a Baltimore County school bus, police said.Several adults were taken to local hospitals but no children were injured, police said.A Baltimore County officer en route to the crash was involved in a separate collision, according to authorities.He was transported to a local hospital with injuries that he is expected to survive, police said.The other driver involved in the collision was treated for their injuries on site, according to authorities.
At least six shot - four of them women - during violent Baltimore night
BALTIMORE -- At least six people were shot in Baltimore into early Wednesday, and police say all but two of the victims were women.Police responded to a quadruple shooting in Northeast Baltimore Tuesday night and a double shooting around 1 a.m. Wednesday.Around midnight, in the 5500 block of Bowleys Lane, three women – ages 38, 35 and 25 – were shot in the lower back. The department also said a man showed up at the hospital saying he was also shot in the back from the same shooting.They are all stable.Police spent hours investigating the shooting."They're here every day, ain't...
