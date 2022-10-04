ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

How to take the 'kinky character equivalent test' that has gone viral on TikTok

By Greg Evans
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago

A new quiz called the 'kinky character equivalent test' has taken over TikTok and we're here to tell you how to play it.

Given the name of the test, it is about sex and your preferences and fetishes so prepare for the quiz to ask you some rather personal questions.

However, unlike other quizzes, the result of this one will compare you to a famous fictional characters which include Lord Voldemort, Catwoman, Spongebob Squarepants, Sherlock Holmes and even Barney the Dinosaur!

Needless to say this is quite an unusual quiz so only dive in if you want to find out something completely bizarre about yourself and be asked some odd questions which you might have never considered before.

The quiz can be found on guidedtrack.com and will take you around 15-30 minutes to complete so settle but we should stress that this quiz is strictly for adults.

Once you've completed the quiz it'll tell you which character you are the equivalent of. If you are curious how the quiz managed to find these results it will give you the option that reads: "how the scores were calculated."

Needless to say, the results have gone viral on TikTok with people sharing their hilarious results.


@u.w.u.o.w.o

#stitch with @mollyrrusso #greenscreen #quiz #funnyquiz #spicyquiz #doctorwho #doctorwhotiktok #MadeWithKeurigContest #HausLabsFoundation




@brittlesmcskittles24

#stitch with @supahjp I didn't know what I was hoping to get but I'm so happy with what I got




@sarahdeltaco

#stitch with @mollyrrusso #greenscreen oop 🫢




@imaginaryfoe

#stitch with @mollyrrusso ☹️


As reported by HITC , the quiz was created by Reddit user @AellaGirl who crafted it by asking a group of people how taboo they considered certain fetishes to be and then asked how kinky they thought certain characters were.

