NextMeasure puts users first with unmatched speed, ease, and universal compatibility. NextMeasure, the metrology software company that puts the user experience first, has launched their free universal software platform. The platform is ideal for analysis and inspection applications using measurement points and point clouds from a wide array of input formats and associated CAD files. Fast, reliable and compatible with all sensors and portable devices, the solution is the most user-friendly in the metrology industry for design, manufacturing and quality control whenever and wherever a company needs it.

SOFTWARE ・ 22 HOURS AGO