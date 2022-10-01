Read full article on original website
Related
csengineermag.com
Tando Architectural Sill and Sill Corner Featured in Professional Remodeler’s Top 100 Products of 2022
Tando®, a brand of Derby Building Products, is featured in Professional Remodeler Magazine‘s Top 100 Products of 2022 in the Exterior category for its Architectural Sill and Sill Corner. Professional Remodeler’s prestigious Top 100 highlights the industry’s best building materials, tools, fixtures, fittings and finishes by tallying which products garnered the most audience engagement over the last 12 months.
csengineermag.com
RCM Thermal Kinetics Announces Grand Opening of its New Innovation and Test Center
RCM Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RCMT), a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced engineering, specialty health care, and information technology services, today provided an update on Thermal Kinetics, a group within the Process & Industrial business unit of RCM’s Engineering Services division.
csengineermag.com
Schneider Electric Launches New Revit Extension, Advanced Electrical Design™, Offering More Intelligent, Unified and Connected Workflows
Advanced BIM-based electrical engineering design solution for Revit enables electrical engineers to play a leading role in designing high performance buildings for the new energy landscape. Engineers and designers can work in one environment to develop designs that adhere to local and regional codes and standards. Schneider Electric, the global...
csengineermag.com
bp awards Wood multi-region contract to support efficient and safe energy production
Wood, the global consulting and engineering company, has been awarded a multi-region engineering services contract by bp to support efficient and safe energy production through the provision of asset repairs, modifications and enhancements. The five-year reimbursable contract, valued at around $350m, will be delivered via agile working methods to optimise...
IN THIS ARTICLE
csengineermag.com
NextMeasure launches free 3D measurement software
NextMeasure puts users first with unmatched speed, ease, and universal compatibility. NextMeasure, the metrology software company that puts the user experience first, has launched their free universal software platform. The platform is ideal for analysis and inspection applications using measurement points and point clouds from a wide array of input formats and associated CAD files. Fast, reliable and compatible with all sensors and portable devices, the solution is the most user-friendly in the metrology industry for design, manufacturing and quality control whenever and wherever a company needs it.
Comments / 0