csengineermag.com
Schneider Electric Launches New Revit Extension, Advanced Electrical Design™, Offering More Intelligent, Unified and Connected Workflows
Advanced BIM-based electrical engineering design solution for Revit enables electrical engineers to play a leading role in designing high performance buildings for the new energy landscape. Engineers and designers can work in one environment to develop designs that adhere to local and regional codes and standards. Schneider Electric, the global...
