Click10.com
Officials: 7 Cuban migrant deaths off Florida Keys linked to Hurricane Ian
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – The deaths of seven Cuban migrants, whose bodies have been found in or around the Florida Keys over the past week, are linked to Hurricane Ian, Local 10 News confirmed with the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s office Wednesday evening. The news comes as officials...
Search and rescue operations continue a week after Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis and President Joe Biden will both be making appearances in southwest Florida Wednesday to speak about the recovery efforts in place following Hurricane Ian. As search and rescue operations intensify one week after Hurricane Ian roared ashore on the west coast of...
Search, recovery process underway as Hurricane Ian death toll rises in Florida
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Evacuation and relief efforts continued in southwest Florida on Tuesday, as the death toll surpassed 100 from the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian. The National Guard flew power crews to Sanibel and Pine Islands to start restoring power Tuesday morning, just six days after Hurricane Ian made landfall.
Biden delivers address from Fort Myers Beach after flight over hurricane damage
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. – President Joe Biden toured Hurricane Ian’s ravaged areas on Wednesday in Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel, surveying storm damage by helicopter as he pledged that federal, state, and local governments will work together to help rebuild homes, businesses and lives — putting politics on mute for now.
Analyzing potential damage done by lowering our polluted canals into Biscayne Bay ahead of Hurricane Ian
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – It is the weekend after Hurricane Ian ravaged the southern Gulf Coast and while South Florida was spared from the storm’s devastation, scientists with Florida International University’s Institute of Environment are making sure water management didn’t unleash a different type of catastrophe.
Teen from hurricane-hit Florida catches HR, meets Yankees
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Braylon Sheffield, 14, of Fort Myers, Fla., shows one of the balls given to him by New York Yankees' Oswald Peraza as Sheffield is interviewed after the first baseball game of a doubleheader between the Yankees and Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Braylon caught Peraza's home run ball and they traded after the game. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Gov. Ron DeSantis holds press briefing on Hurricane Ian relief in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis received a briefing at the State Emergency Operations Center on Tuesday and will continue to travel to areas impacted by Hurricane Ian with First Lady Casey DeSantis. DeSantis spoke from the Lakes Regional Library in Fort Myers. The press conference began at...
Questions grow over timing of Hurricane Ian evacuation orders
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – The race to save the vulnerable continued days after Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida. On Monday, the U.S. Coast Guard helped rescue residents from Pine Island. The one road connecting the community to the mainland was destroyed by the storm. The only way...
