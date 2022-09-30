ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Search and rescue operations continue a week after Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis and President Joe Biden will both be making appearances in southwest Florida Wednesday to speak about the recovery efforts in place following Hurricane Ian. As search and rescue operations intensify one week after Hurricane Ian roared ashore on the west coast of...
FORT MYERS, FL
State
Florida State
Teen from hurricane-hit Florida catches HR, meets Yankees

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Braylon Sheffield, 14, of Fort Myers, Fla., shows one of the balls given to him by New York Yankees' Oswald Peraza as Sheffield is interviewed after the first baseball game of a doubleheader between the Yankees and Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Braylon caught Peraza's home run ball and they traded after the game. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
FORT MYERS, FL
#Southwest Florida#Fla#All Rights Reserved#Residents
Questions grow over timing of Hurricane Ian evacuation orders

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – The race to save the vulnerable continued days after Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida. On Monday, the U.S. Coast Guard helped rescue residents from Pine Island. The one road connecting the community to the mainland was destroyed by the storm. The only way...
ENVIRONMENT
Food for Thought: Miami Southridge Senior High serves students with school pantry

MIAMI – Miami Southridge Senior High is located in the suburb of South Miami Heights and educates nearly 2,000 students. Its home to the Spartans. But as Local 10′s Community Relations Director, Mayte Padron, discovered, some 200 of those students are fighting homelessness, and the school may be the closest thing they have to a home.
MIAMI, FL
Weather
Politics
Environment
Arizona clinic has workaround for abortion pill ban

FILE - Celina Washburn protests outside the Arizona Capitol to voice her dissent with an abortion ruling, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Phoenix. An Arizona judge ruled the state can enforce a near-total ban on abortions that has been blocked for nearly 50 years. The law was first enacted decades before Arizona became a state in 1912. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
ARIZONA STATE

