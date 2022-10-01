Read full article on original website
Funk company to be inducted into business hall of fame
HOLDREGE — A Funk business will honored at the Phelps County Development Corporation’s annual Business Hall of Fame Banquet Oct. 27 in downtown Holdrege. Nebraska Department of Economic Development Director Tony Goins will give the keynote address, and PlanterWorx will be inducted into the PCDC Business Hall of Fame.
UNK Theatre opening season with ‘Gaslight’
KEARNEY — University Theatre at Kearney will present Patrick Hamilton’s “Gaslight” to open the 2022-23 season. This Victorian thriller tells the story of a young wife whose fragile mental state hangs in the balance between her potentially dangerous husband and an eccentric detective claiming to have all the answers.
Broken Bow, Minden qualify for state golf; Kearney Catholic falls short
CAMBRIDGE — Broken Bow started its run for its third straight Class C state championship by winning the C-4 District at Cambridge. The top three teams and the top 10 individuals qualify for the two-day Class C tournament that begins Monday in Columbus. Broken Bow shot a 338 to...
Hot Meals USA to help feed firefighters in wildfire
KEARNEY — Hot Meals USA will head to the Thomas County Fairgrounds in Thedford today to feed 250 firefighters who are fighting a massive wildfire in the Nebraska National Forest. Dick Cochran, founder of Hot Meals USA, the Kearney-based Christian nonprofit that feeds people and first responders after natural...
Kearney Catholic loses district opener to McCook
HOLDREGE — Kearney Catholic saw its softball season end Monday in a 10-2 defeat at the hands of McCook in the B-9 Subdistrict tournament. In the closing game, the Stars learned firsthand just how fast a softball season speeds by. “The seniors let the underclassmen know how fast it...
Kearney woman better following September duplex fire
KEARNEY — A Kearney woman has been upgraded to good condition following a Sept. 12 fire at her duplex. Marylee Swim, 63, was injured in a structure fire at her duplex at 1018 Ave. F. A neighbor reported to the 911 communications center around 9:27 p.m. that Swim may be home at the time of the fire.
Kearney area elementary students invited to outreach with The Texas Tenors
KEARNEY — The Texas Tenors will offer a free outreach program for elementary students at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Merryman Performing Arts Center. The 45-minute program will feature an introduction to the members of the trio, a history of the group and the experiences of The Texas Tenors on “America’s Got Talent.” They will also read their children’s book, “Ruckus on the Ranch.”
NU regents OK change to allow sale of alcohol at Husker basketball games, approve multimedia rights deal
KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska Board of Regents on Friday signed off on a plan to allow for the sale of beer, wine and liquor at Husker men's and women's basketball games beginning this season. The board, which met at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, approved the...
UNK student-athletes spread joy one high-five at a time
KEARNEY — It’s 7:30 a.m. and the sun is slowly rising outside Horizon Middle School. The temperature is still a brisk 52 degrees as students and staff march toward the building to start another day. “Happy Friday guys! Have a great day. You’re gonna do great,” an enthusiastic...
Kearney police priority enforcement area includes Kearney High School
KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department has released three new locations for their October priority traffic enforcement. Priority Traffic Enforcement Areas for October are:. — West 39th Street from Second Avenue to 17th Avenue. — East Eighth Street and East 13th Street. — West 11th Street from Second Avenue...
Oct. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Kearney: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Kearney. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Elwood woman arrested for attempted murder plot
LEXINGTON — An Elwood woman has been arrested following the discovery of an attempted murder plot. The investigation began last week when the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a concerned citizen regarding suspicious comments made by an Elwood woman. The Gosper County Sheriff’s Office notified the Nebraska State Patrol.
Kearney High softball finishes 7th in Heartland Conference tourney
COLUMBUS —Kearney High went 2-2 in the Heartland Conference softball tournament Saturday, finishing seventh place in the overall event. Kearney defeated Pius X and Lincoln North Star, but fell to Lincoln Southwest and Fremont in shutout losses, with Southwest throwing a no-hitter. Kearney defeated Pius X in its opening...
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 4, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It will be a warm day in Kearney. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
UNK pulls away for a 38-20 win over Fort Hays State
KEARNEY — The satisfaction of a 38-20 victory over Fort Hays State spilled out of the University of Nebraska at Kearney locker room. Before Saturday night, the UNK coaches never experienced the thrill of victory over the Tigers. The players had agonizing memories of last year's loss to Fort...
Kearney woman accused of threatening man with a gun
KEARNEY — A Kearney woman allegedly threatened a man with a gun because she thought he was sex trafficking a member of her family. Alyssa Bourbon, 26, is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, misdemeanor false reporting and possession of marijuana less than one ounce in the Sept. 28 incident.
Kearney Community Theatre to present 'The 25th Putnam County Spelling Bee'
KEARNEY — When adults portray children on stage, the performers need to embrace a sweet spot of over-the-top that reflects their characters. “They need to have a firm idea of what their character is,” said director Alex Schwarz. “And then they need to figure out little quirks. Kids aren’t necessarily subtle about how they do things. They feel what they feel — and they’ll let you know that they’re feeling those things. Directing adults to that is trying to find a side of ‘bigger-over-the-top’ versus just being a caricature. And you don’t want just a caricature.”
