Ford Has Tens Of Thousands Of Unfinished Vehicles, Still

Shocking those who haven’t been paying attention, Ford stated in a news release on September 19 it has between 40,000 and 45,000 unfinished vehicles sitting around. This has been a problem for some time, and not only for the Blue Oval, however the news rippled through the media. With the automaker’s third quarter earnings coming in about a month, some aren’t feeling so chipper about the outlook.
Greyson F

Pizza Chain Closes Final Location in Town

A once popular pizza chain has now closed for good.Food Photographer/Unsplash. Phoenix has seen an influx of all kinds of pizza over the years. Pizza lovers will find representation from Chicago and New York, Italy and Detroit. There are also several chains originating in California. The California style of pizza had a moment several years ago, as the style pushed out of Southern California and into the rest of the United States. However, one of the originators of the style has fallen on hard times, and now the last of the chain’s locations here in the Valley has closed up for good.
PHOENIX, AZ
TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
ECONOMY
allthatsinteresting.com

$1.5 Million Floating Home Prototype Sinks Into The Water Just As It’s Unveiled

The SeaPod, builty by Panama-based technology company Ocean Builders, is meant to be a self-sustaining, eco-restorative home that floats above the waves. At its grand unveiling on September 22, a futuristic luxury model home meant to float on the water toppled over in front of an audience that included Panama’s president, Laurentino Cortizo.
ELECTRONICS
Business Insider

A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are the major companies that have announced cuts so far, from Gap to Peloton.

Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this year. Real estate firm Re/Max slashed 17% of its workforce. Even traditionally layoff-resistant companies like Netflix have made cuts, and now companies that saw a pandemic-era boom, like Shopify, are cutting hundreds of jobs.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

10 Cars Worth More Used Than New

We all know the new and used car market is currently a dumpster fire due to several parts shortages, the most famous of which is the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage. While we can't wait to not write the words "semiconductor chip shortage" ever again, the effects on the market are fascinating.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

One State Is Backing Classic Car Owners Into A Corner, Yenko Is Creating A Muscle SUV, And Texas Cops Have A Hellcat On Patrol

It's been a strange week... This week on the Motorious Podcast, the editors share little tidbits from their background before discussing why Nevada’s registration laws might be a threat to all classic car owners in the country. Then, we get into a debate over Yenko SUVs, a Camaro driver gets into a hilarious police chase, and Texas cops will sick a Hellcat on you. Street takeovers are killing people, and we reveal our one of the coolest inventory picks of the week. Watch here:
NEVADA STATE
CNBC

This 59-year-old’s lucrative side hustle: Earning $16,000 a month selling recycled fire pits on Etsy

With inflation on the rise, Tim Riegel wanted a side project for extra income — so in September 2021, he bought seven $90 propane tank ends off Facebook Marketplace. The 59-year-old intended to repurpose the tank ends as fire pits — a freestanding, open metal container for fires, typically for backyards or patios — and sell them for $400 each in his hometown of Lamar, Missouri. The fire pits proved popular: They sold out in just 10 days, and Riegel was inundated with requests for more.
LAMAR, MO

