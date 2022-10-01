The CD Is Dead, Long Live The CD

Sony's CDP-101 during a press demonstration in Tokyo on Aug. 31, 1982 Katsumi Kasahara / AP

On Oct. 1, 1982, CDs began to be sold commercially for the first time in Japan, though they wouldn’t make their way to North America and Europe until March 1983. The discs were new and an enormous technological advancement at the time. They were far more portable than the decades-old vinyl record, and a sleek alternative to cassette tapes. (Plus, you didn’t have to rewind them!)

The first album to be released on CD format was Billy Joel’s 52nd Street . The album reached the market in Japan alongside Sony’s CDP-101, the first commercially available CD player, which originally retailed for almost $1,000 (about $3,000 today). In the 1990s, CD album releases at record stores like Tower Records and Virgin Megastores became huge events, with lines of people often waiting overnight and a multitude of famous musicians making in-store appearances for promotional purposes. But by the late 2000s, the CD lost popularity in favor of iTunes and streaming services like Spotify. Let’s not forget, though, that for a little more than two decades, the CD was king.

Guns N' Roses fans wait outside Tower Records at midnight to buy the just-released albums Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II in New York City on Sept. 23, 1991. James Keyser / Getty Images

Living Colour autograph copies of their latest album Time's Up at Tower Records in West Hollywood, California, on Nov. 20, 1990. Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Left: Tower Records on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles on June 10, 1994. Right: Rob Lowe and his brother Chad Lowe purchase U2's album Achtung Baby at Tower Records in West Hollywood, California, on Nov. 27, 1991. Peter Bischoff / Getty Images; Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Michael Hutchence of INXS poses for a photo while shopping for CDs in Tower Records in New York City in October 1993. Catherine McGann / Getty Images

Left: RuPaul promoting his new CD Foxy Lady at the Virgin Megastore in Hollywood, California, on Oct. 31, 1996. Right: David Hasselhoff promotes his record David Hasselhoff at Tower Records in Los Angeles on June 21, 1995. Denny Keeler / Hulton Archive / Getty Images

Left: Customers browse CDs at HMV Records on May 19, 1994. Right: Shoppers look through CDs at the Virgin Megastore in Los Angeles on July 28, 1995. Mario Ruiz / Getty Images; David Butow / Corbis via Getty Images

98 Degrees during an in-store appearance at a Sam Goody in Universal City, California, on April 10, 1999. Sam Levi / Getty Images

Left: Steve Jobs holds up Britney Spears's ...Baby One More Time and uses Apple's Quicktime software during his keynote address in San Jose, California, on May 15, 2000. Right: Britney Spears holds a pile of her new CD, Oops!...I Did It Again , during TRL at MTV Studios in New York City on May 16, 2000. John G. Mabanglo / AFP via Getty Images; Scott Gries / Getty Images

50 Cent kicks off "TRL High School Week" on MTV in New York City on April 14, 2003. Scott Gries / Getty Images

Left: Miley Cyrus promotes the Hannah Montana soundtrack at the Virgin Records Megastore in New York City on Oct. 24, 2006. Right: Rihanna poses before signing copies of her new album Good Girl Gone Bad in Universal City, California, on June 5, 2007. Hikari Yokoyama / Getty Images; Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

A group of friends proudly display their CDs after standing in line for over 24 hours to buy Pearl Jam's album Pearl Jam at Tower Records in New York City on May 1, 2006. Paul Hawthorne / Getty Images

Beyoncé promotes her CD B'Day in New York City on Sept. 8, 2006. Lawrence Lucier / Getty Images

People wait in line to see Paul McCartney perform a concert to promote his Memory Almost Full album at Amoeba Music in Hollywood, California, on June 27, 2007. Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

Kanye West signs copies of his CD Graduation at the Virgin Megastore in Hollywood, California, on Sept 13, 2007. Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Metallica arrives for an in-store promotional appearance at Rasputin Music store in Mountain View, California, on April 19, 2008. Steve Jennings / Getty Images