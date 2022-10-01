ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

The CD Is Dead, Long Live The CD

By Kenneth Bachor
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YZGYL_0iI5MsSB00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k1Jgy_0iI5MsSB00

Sony's CDP-101 during a press demonstration in Tokyo on Aug. 31, 1982

Katsumi Kasahara / AP

On Oct. 1, 1982, CDs began to be sold commercially for the first time in Japan, though they wouldn’t make their way to North America and Europe until March 1983. The discs were new and an enormous technological advancement at the time. They were far more portable than the decades-old vinyl record, and a sleek alternative to cassette tapes. (Plus, you didn’t have to rewind them!)

The first album to be released on CD format was Billy Joel’s 52nd Street . The album reached the market in Japan alongside Sony’s CDP-101, the first commercially available CD player, which originally retailed for almost $1,000 (about $3,000 today). In the 1990s, CD album releases at record stores like Tower Records and Virgin Megastores became huge events, with lines of people often waiting overnight and a multitude of famous musicians making in-store appearances for promotional purposes. But by the late 2000s, the CD lost popularity in favor of iTunes and streaming services like Spotify. Let’s not forget, though, that for a little more than two decades, the CD was king.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wxCJQ_0iI5MsSB00

Guns N' Roses fans wait outside Tower Records at midnight to buy the just-released albums Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II in New York City on Sept. 23, 1991.

James Keyser / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hXviJ_0iI5MsSB00

Living Colour autograph copies of their latest album Time's Up at Tower Records in West Hollywood, California, on Nov. 20, 1990.

Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tPtqd_0iI5MsSB00

Left: Tower Records on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles on June 10, 1994. Right: Rob Lowe and his brother Chad Lowe purchase U2's album Achtung Baby at Tower Records in West Hollywood, California, on Nov. 27, 1991.

Peter Bischoff / Getty Images; Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17ZAik_0iI5MsSB00

Michael Hutchence of INXS poses for a photo while shopping for CDs in Tower Records in New York City in October 1993.

Catherine McGann / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pue8n_0iI5MsSB00

Left: RuPaul promoting his new CD Foxy Lady at the Virgin Megastore in Hollywood, California, on Oct. 31, 1996. Right: David Hasselhoff promotes his record David Hasselhoff at Tower Records in Los Angeles on June 21, 1995.

Denny Keeler / Hulton Archive / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25mhLf_0iI5MsSB00

Left: Customers browse CDs at HMV Records on May 19, 1994. Right: Shoppers look through CDs at the Virgin Megastore in Los Angeles on July 28, 1995.

Mario Ruiz / Getty Images; David Butow / Corbis via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BMUoj_0iI5MsSB00

98 Degrees during an in-store appearance at a Sam Goody in Universal City, California, on April 10, 1999.

Sam Levi / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3soKy6_0iI5MsSB00

Left: Steve Jobs holds up Britney Spears's ...Baby One More Time and uses Apple's Quicktime software during his keynote address in San Jose, California, on May 15, 2000. Right: Britney Spears holds a pile of her new CD, Oops!...I Did It Again , during TRL at MTV Studios in New York City on May 16, 2000.

John G. Mabanglo / AFP via Getty Images; Scott Gries / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rBqfg_0iI5MsSB00

50 Cent kicks off "TRL High School Week" on MTV in New York City on April 14, 2003.

Scott Gries / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31LqKN_0iI5MsSB00

Left: Miley Cyrus promotes the Hannah Montana soundtrack at the Virgin Records Megastore in New York City on Oct. 24, 2006. Right: Rihanna poses before signing copies of her new album Good Girl Gone Bad in Universal City, California, on June 5, 2007.

Hikari Yokoyama / Getty Images; Amanda Edwards / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rh1jR_0iI5MsSB00

A group of friends proudly display their CDs after standing in line for over 24 hours to buy Pearl Jam's album Pearl Jam at Tower Records in New York City on May 1, 2006.

Paul Hawthorne / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cReFj_0iI5MsSB00

Beyoncé promotes her CD B'Day in New York City on Sept. 8, 2006.

Lawrence Lucier / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1auEBt_0iI5MsSB00

People wait in line to see Paul McCartney perform a concert to promote his Memory Almost Full album at Amoeba Music in Hollywood, California, on June 27, 2007.

Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hrj52_0iI5MsSB00

Kanye West signs copies of his CD Graduation at the Virgin Megastore in Hollywood, California, on Sept 13, 2007.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GDUns_0iI5MsSB00

Metallica arrives for an in-store promotional appearance at Rasputin Music store in Mountain View, California, on April 19, 2008.

Steve Jennings / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DDHAc_0iI5MsSB00

A man advertises the closing of the Virgin Megastore in Times Square in New York City on March 17, 2009.

Andrew Holbrooke / Corbis via Getty Images

Comments / 0

Related
BuzzFeed News

“Don’t Worry Darling” Is Actually Just Fine

There are two primary problems when it comes to writing about Don’t Worry Darling, which opens in theaters today. The first is that it’s difficult to write about without revealing the film’s central twist — and it’s a worthwhile twist you should experience for yourself, so I will avoid spoilers here.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Footwear News

Charlie Hunnam Gets Comfy in Pizza-Themed Crocs to Promote Apple TV’s ‘Shantaram’ on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

The “Sons of Anarchy” actor Charlie Hunnam appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” sporting a fresh pair of limited edition crocs inspired by none other than the host himself. The star of the upcoming AppleTV drama series “Shantaram” kept things casual and sleek with a black bomber jacket unzipped over a plain black t-shirt. For pants, he wore a matching dark wash pair of denim, cuffed at the bottom to show off the kicks that came straight out the oven. Lightly accessorizing, the English actor flashed a silver watch with a black face under his bomber sleeve. For footwear, Hunnam slipped into a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Galella
Person
Rihanna
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Rupaul
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Live#Vinyl#Amoeba Music#Rasputin Music#Cdp 101#Tower Records#Time
BuzzFeed News

Rapper Coolio Has Died At Age 59

Rapper Coolio died on Wednesday in Los Angeles at age 59, his manager confirmed to BuzzFeed News. He collapsed at a friend's home Wednesday afternoon, his longtime manager told TMZ. Paramedics pronounced him dead after arriving at the scene. The official cause of death wasn't immediately available. "We are saddened...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
SONY
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
Country
Japan
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

16K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy