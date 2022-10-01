ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Cannon Announced The Birth Of His 10th Child, Two Weeks After Welcoming Baby Number 9

 3 days ago

We're back here again, folks: Nick Cannon has had another child.

Bruce Glikas / WireImage / Getty Images

Yes, baby number 10 — "Rise Messiah Cannon" — has now entered the world. It's his third child with model Brittany Bell.

Daniel Knighton / Getty Images

The news comes less than a month after the birth of his ninth child, a daughter named Onyx with model Lanisha Cole. This is the third child that he's had this year. There are also plenty of rumors that he's also expecting another child with Abby De La Rosa.

Jason Mendez / WireImage / Getty Images

"All I can do is thank God and continue to ask the Most High to order my steps. He has given me stewardship and dominion over a family dynamic that to some is unimaginable," Nick wrote on Instagram to announce the birth.

Julio Paredes / Via instagram.com

Adding that Brittany opted for a "BlessingWay" over a baby shower, Nick continued, "A bunch of powerful prayer warriors interceding for our new child’s entrance to Earth! And boy did we need it! Probably the most difficult labor and delivery I have ever witnessed."

Julio Paredes / Via instagram.com

"48 hours of excruciating pain and life risking-danger to welcome 10 pounds of Love and joy," he added. "Thank you Brittany for my fellow little Libra! I love you and our Incredible Family!"

Julio Paredes / Via instagram.com

Okay!!!

hotnewhiphop.com

Lanisha Cole Speaks On New Baby With Nick Cannon

On Wednesday, September 14, Nick Cannon welcomed his ninth child into the world.He and The Price is Right model, Lanisha Cole, gave birth to a baby girl named Onyx Ice Cole Cannon. The 41-year-old shocked the internet when he revealed the news via Instagram, as he confirmed children by Abby De La Rosa and Brittany Bell, but not by Lanisha-- today, the mother explained why that was.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Who Is the Mother of Nick Cannon’s Ninth Child? Meet Photographer and Model LaNisha Cole

When Nick Cannon previously announced that he was expecting his third baby with model Brittany Bell, then reported as his ninth child, the star had already teased that he had more offspring on the way in 2022. And on Sept. 15, Cannon confirmed the birth of a different child: a daughter named Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole. "Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine!" Cannon wrote on his Instagram alongside a photo with Cole and Onyx, now his ninth child, in the hospital. He went on to describe Cole as "one of the most guileless, peaceful and nonconfrontational kind souls I've ever witnessed."
CELEBRITIES
BuzzFeed

Tia Mowry Annouced She And Husband Cory Hardrict Are Calling It Quits

Tia Mowry filed irreconcilable differences as the reason for their divorce. After 14 years of marriage, Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict are going their separate ways. Tia made the emotional announcement on her personal Instagram account earlier today, saying that "these decisions are never easy." "I have always been honest...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition

It goes without saying that Lil Kim is one of the biggest female hip hop stars to ever grace the genre. Over the course of the last nearly three decades, she has remained a constant face in the rap game and proven time and time again why she has been the recipient of some of the biggest awards and accolades in music.
CELEBRITIES
BET

Eminem Says Dr. Dre’s Brain Aneurysm Ended Beef With Snoop Dogg

Eminem has shared that he and Snoop Dogg were able to end their feud after their mutual close friend and collaborator, Dr. Dre suffered a brain aneurysm back in 2021. Speaking on the Paul Pod: Curtain Call 2 podcast, Em explained a little further in detail on why he and the west coast rapper squashed their beef.
NFL
Yakima Herald Republic

Nick Cannon becomes a dad for the tenth time

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell have welcomed their third child together. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
CELEBRITIES
blavity.com

Nick Cannon Welcomes 9th Baby With LaNisha Cole, Legal Expert Estimates He Pays Nearly $3M In Child Support A Year

Another day, another Nick Cannon baby announcement. This time, the media mogul threw a wild card into the hat that we did not see coming. Just a week after returning from his “Babymoon” in Guam with Brittany Bell, the mother of two of his children, with another one expected soon, the actor/rapper has announced that he and model-turned-photographer LaNisha Cole have just welcomed their first child together — a little girl by the name of Onyx Ice Cole Cannon.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
BuzzFeed

Velma Is Officially A Lesbian In A New “Scooby-Do” Film, Following Years Of Filmmakers Trying To Put Her Sexuality On Screen

You know Velma Dinkley: beloved Scooby-Doo character, elite private investigator, and lesbian icon. After years of fan speculation, the latest Scooby-Doo film — Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! (released digitally on Oct. 4) — finally makes Velma's sexuality canon. "I'M CRUSHING BIG TIME, DAPHNE!!!" In 2020, Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated...
MOVIES
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

