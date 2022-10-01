Nick Cannon Announced The Birth Of His 10th Child, Two Weeks After Welcoming Baby Number 9

Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Lanisha Cole Speaks On New Baby With Nick Cannon
On Wednesday, September 14, Nick Cannon welcomed his ninth child into the world.He and The Price is Right model, Lanisha Cole, gave birth to a baby girl named Onyx Ice Cole Cannon. The 41-year-old shocked the internet when he revealed the news via Instagram, as he confirmed children by Abby De La Rosa and Brittany Bell, but not by Lanisha-- today, the mother explained why that was.
Nick Cannon's Arizona Baby Mama Brittany Bell Has More Career Titles Than He Has Kids
Nick Cannon fathers nine children, and less than a month before the birth of his youngest daughter, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, on September 14, he announced baby No. 10 on the way with his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Bell. She is the mama of Cannon's daughter, Powerful Queen, and son, Golden, and...
Who Is the Mother of Nick Cannon’s Ninth Child? Meet Photographer and Model LaNisha Cole
When Nick Cannon previously announced that he was expecting his third baby with model Brittany Bell, then reported as his ninth child, the star had already teased that he had more offspring on the way in 2022. And on Sept. 15, Cannon confirmed the birth of a different child: a daughter named Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole. "Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine!" Cannon wrote on his Instagram alongside a photo with Cole and Onyx, now his ninth child, in the hospital. He went on to describe Cole as "one of the most guileless, peaceful and nonconfrontational kind souls I've ever witnessed."
Sarah Michelle Gellar Compared Letting Her Kids Use Social Media To Allowing Children To Get Tattoos
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. are parents to 13-year-old Charlotte and 10-year-old Rocky.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tia Mowry Annouced She And Husband Cory Hardrict Are Calling It Quits
Tia Mowry filed irreconcilable differences as the reason for their divorce. After 14 years of marriage, Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict are going their separate ways. Tia made the emotional announcement on her personal Instagram account earlier today, saying that "these decisions are never easy." "I have always been honest...
Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition
It goes without saying that Lil Kim is one of the biggest female hip hop stars to ever grace the genre. Over the course of the last nearly three decades, she has remained a constant face in the rap game and proven time and time again why she has been the recipient of some of the biggest awards and accolades in music.
Nick Cannon Baby Mamas: Meet All The Women He’s Had Children With
With the entertainer proudly acknowledging his incredibly large brood recently, it may come as no surprise that Nick Cannon just welcomed a surprise 9th child! The 41-year-old TV host took to his Instagram on September 15 to share the exciting news of welcoming his first child, daughter Onyx, with LaNisha Cole.
Diddy Sued by Former 24-Hour Nanny of His Twin Daughters; Who is the Nanny?
Diddy his a proud father of six. He lost the mother of his twin daughters in 2018. The mogul is now a full-time parent.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBA YoungBoy, 22, compared to Nick Cannon as he prepares for 9th child
Rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again seems like he’s aiming for Nick Cannon’s baby title as he prepares for the birth of his ninth child. The Louisiana-born emcee, who is best known as NBA YoungBoy, already has eight children with seven different women at the tender age of 22.
NBA・
Nick Cannon welcomes 10th child just weeks after 9th: ‘Another Blessing!’
Nick Cannon's kids officially number in the double-digits.
Bre Tiesi, Mother of Nick Cannon’s Son, Legendary, Tells Critics To Mind Their Business
Social media was on a mission to find out if Nick Cannon was adhering to his fatherly duties. A DM from a social media commenter recently sent Bre Tiesi, mother of Cannon’s son, Legendary, into clap-back mode after she may have said a bit too much regarding the comedian’s physical and financial efforts with their 2-month-old child.
BET
Eminem Says Dr. Dre’s Brain Aneurysm Ended Beef With Snoop Dogg
Eminem has shared that he and Snoop Dogg were able to end their feud after their mutual close friend and collaborator, Dr. Dre suffered a brain aneurysm back in 2021. Speaking on the Paul Pod: Curtain Call 2 podcast, Em explained a little further in detail on why he and the west coast rapper squashed their beef.
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yakima Herald Republic
Nick Cannon becomes a dad for the tenth time
Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell have welcomed their third child together. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
blavity.com
Nick Cannon Welcomes 9th Baby With LaNisha Cole, Legal Expert Estimates He Pays Nearly $3M In Child Support A Year
Another day, another Nick Cannon baby announcement. This time, the media mogul threw a wild card into the hat that we did not see coming. Just a week after returning from his “Babymoon” in Guam with Brittany Bell, the mother of two of his children, with another one expected soon, the actor/rapper has announced that he and model-turned-photographer LaNisha Cole have just welcomed their first child together — a little girl by the name of Onyx Ice Cole Cannon.
Nick Cannon Announces Birth Of His 10th Child, And His Third With Brittany Bell
Earlier this month, "The Masked Singer" host announced the birth of his ninth child, a girl he fathered with former “Price Is Right” model LaNisha Cole.
Akon On Nick Cannon’s Having Multiple Baby Mamas:”They’re All Happy!”
Akon is sharing his thoughts on Nick Cannon‘s having children with multiple women and he seems to be in support! He tapped in with The Morning Hustle to drop off his new single, “Enjoy That” which is available now on all platforms. While here, he talked about why he turned down being a cast member […]
The Controversial Netflix Marilyn Monroe Movie "Blonde" Was Just Called Out By Emily Ratajkowski In A New TikTok
"I’m not surprised to hear that it’s yet another movie fetishizing female pain, even in death."
Velma Is Officially A Lesbian In A New “Scooby-Do” Film, Following Years Of Filmmakers Trying To Put Her Sexuality On Screen
You know Velma Dinkley: beloved Scooby-Doo character, elite private investigator, and lesbian icon. After years of fan speculation, the latest Scooby-Doo film — Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! (released digitally on Oct. 4) — finally makes Velma's sexuality canon. "I'M CRUSHING BIG TIME, DAPHNE!!!" In 2020, Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated...
BuzzFeed
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0