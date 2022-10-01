ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yolanda Hadid Responded To The Problematic TikTok Of Her Enforcing Restrictive Eating On Gigi Hadid

By Ryan Schocket
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

This post discusses disordered eating.

If you've been on TikTok, it's impossible to avoid the slew of problematic videos starring Yolanda Hadid on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills .

Bravo

Many compiled the resurfaced clips of Yolanda encouraging her model daughter Gigi not to eat — or to eat very restrictively. She frequently reminded Gigi to diet, not to "be bad" by eating certain foods, and to workout:

Here’s Yolanda telling Gigi not to eat for 2 minutes straight🥴 Zayn has every right to keep her away from his daughter

@dayadune1 07:34 PM - 28 Oct 2021

And one particular video that made its rounds was a scene where Gigi had called Yolanda and said, "I'm feeling really weak. I had, like, half an almond."

Bravo

"Have a couple of almonds. Chew them really well," Yolanda responded.

Bravo

So, yeah, those clips have gone viral all over TikTok, and now, Yolanda's responded with a TikTok of her own. In her video, Yolanda poses in different settings with a big bowl of almonds.

@yolandahadid

She captioned it with the hashtag "#Worstmomever" and "#almonds."

@yolandahadid

People were like...OMG, WOW?, and WTF:

yolanda hadid i-

@PRADAXBBY 11:32 AM - 30 Sep 2022
@yolandahadid
@yolandahadid

Even TikTok flagged the video:

@yolandahadid

Another bizarre pop culture moment in 2022 — check. You can watch Yolanda's TikTok here .

