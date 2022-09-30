PLAINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- A Plainfield family had planned to take down a Halloween display that went viral and drew visitors, but the family now says they are going to wait.Late last month, we showed you the dramatic Halloween display in Plainfield that included a hovering mannequin depicting Sadie Sink's Max Mayfield character from "Stranger Things." We learned that a neighbor took issue with crowds coming to look at the display. Thus, the Appel family said Sunday they had decided to take down the levitating Max and the rest of the decorations after the display was open for just two nights.But late Monday,...

PLAINFIELD, IL ・ 45 MINUTES AGO