dexerto.com
Dr Disrespect brings back Gillette song and forgets the words
Popular streaming personality Dr Disrespect created his own version of a song in 2017 called “Gillette.” He brought this now-iconic record back during his YouTube stream on October 3, but amusingly forgot the lyrics while singing along. Many know Dr Disrespect for his hilarious content and FPS skills,...
dexerto.com
Dream’s face reveal showed the true nature of the internet
On October 2, massively popular Minecraft content creator ‘Dream’ showed his face to the internet for the very first time — but reactions weren’t all positive, with some trolls immediately insulting the influencer’s appearance. Faceless content creators abound on social media. Names like Corpse Husband...
dexerto.com
MoistCr1TiKal claims the hate towards Dream’s face reveal was “inevitable”
Charlie ‘MoistCr1TiKal’ White claimed in a recent video that the hate Dream received after finally revealing his face was “inevitable” due to people not liking him in general. After years of teasing his eventual face reveal and thousands of his fans constantly trying to figure out...
dexerto.com
Dahmer crew member says Netflix show is “one of the worst” she’s worked on
A production assistant on Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer series has opened up about her negative experience on the set of the show, describing it as “one of the worst” she’s worked on as a person of color. The new Jeffrey Dahmer dramatized Netflix series by Ryan Murphy,...
dexerto.com
Leaker claims Pokemon anime is “in trouble” following ominous comments from staff
Rumors regarding the future of the Pokemon anime have circulated for some time, with many speculating Pokemon Journeys could be the end of an era, and alleged dialogue from the OLM Director indicates the show could be in trouble. The Pokemon anime has followed alongside the release of new main...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends streamer slams “stupid” chat after berating his wife again on Twitch
A Twitch streamer brushed off “stupid” viewers after they called him out for raging at his wife live on stream, screaming about the way she was playing Apex Legends. The streamer, who goes by the name of officialglockoma, can be seen regularly streaming alongside his significant other. He has under 1,000 followers on Twitch and the couple grinds competitive game modes on a regular basis.
dexerto.com
Pokemon trainers celebrate their anniversary with epic custom Pokemon card
A Pokemon training couple has melted the hearts of the internet after showing off a fantastic custom card to celebrate their one-year anniversary. Over the past 25 years, Pokemon has brought people together via video games, card collecting, and even anime. And sometimes, trainers catch feelings for one another while trying to catch Pokemon.
dexerto.com
Sentinels Valorant star ShahZaM on handling criticism: “I messed up”
Sentinels Valorant captain Shahzeb ‘ShahZaM’ Khan has admitted that he struggled to handle criticism during this season. The 2022 VCT season was rough for Sentinels’ Valorant team. Not only did Sentinels not reach the same impressive levels as in 2021, when they were a regular presence at...
dexerto.com
Logan Paul reveals regret after causing “dangerous” crash with girlfriend
Logan Paul has spoken about the regret he has after causing a dune buggy crash with his girlfriend, after promising that they would be safe with him driving. Logan Paul has not spoken out much about his girlfriend, keeping her somewhat of a secret from fans and the wider internet, and it doesn’t seem as though he wants to change that any time soon.
dexerto.com
TikToker shocked after Amazon Alexa exposes her cheating boyfriend
A TikToker went viral after discovering through Amazon Alexa’s dialogue transcripts that her boyfriend’s been cheating on her. A woman was mortified after finding out that her significant other was having an affair through the device’s history. Her video of the shocking revelation quickly went viral with over has reached 3.5 million views.
dexerto.com
Fortnite player literally kicks enemy out of a bush for ridiculous kill
While sliding downhill at full speed, a Fortnite player accidentally kicked an enemy out of a bush, resulting in quite the ridiculous kill. Bush camping has been a go-to tactic for many players since Fortnite’s launch year. Oftentimes, hiding in the Island’s thick foliage works wonders for those who want to get the drop on unsuspecting passersby.
Plainfield family now says they are going to wait before taking down 'Stranger Things' display
PLAINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- A Plainfield family had planned to take down a Halloween display that went viral and drew visitors, but the family now says they are going to wait.Late last month, we showed you the dramatic Halloween display in Plainfield that included a hovering mannequin depicting Sadie Sink's Max Mayfield character from "Stranger Things." We learned that a neighbor took issue with crowds coming to look at the display. Thus, the Appel family said Sunday they had decided to take down the levitating Max and the rest of the decorations after the display was open for just two nights.But late Monday,...
dexerto.com
Naruto 20th Anniversary remaster leaves nostalgic fans emotional in comments: “It’s beautiful”
Naruto is celebrating its 20th anniversary, and a video reanimating scenes from the original anime has fans around the world blown away in a mixture of nostalgia and awe. Many iconic animated TV shows from Japan are hitting new milestones. This includes the Naruto anime, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Naruto was released on October 3, 2002, and dramatically changed the anime fandoms around the world. Twenty years later, it is still pulling new viewers in with its emotional storyline and relatable characters.
dexerto.com
TikToker panics after accidentally making serial killer joke to Ted Bundy’s relative
A TikToker went viral for sharing how she panicked after accidentally making a serial killer joke to a relative of Ted Bundy. The content creator, who posts under the handle broccoliandmoxie, revealed how a dark humor joke about the infamous serial killer Ted Bundy became the most awkward moment on her first-day training as a waitress.
dexerto.com
Tommy Fury camp responds to Jake Paul fight rumors of 2023 clash
Tommy Fury’s dad, John Fury, has given an update on the rumors about his son fighting Jake Paul in 2023, with a fight in the UK reportedly in the offing. A fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury has been brewing for years, and there has never been more interest than now, as the pair have had two fight dates canceled.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go fan celebrates Halloween with clever Galarian Mr Mime AR horror video
Pokemon Go fans are getting into the Halloween spirit as one trainer made a bone-chilling Augmented Reality video featuring Galarian Mr Mime. With over 905 Pokemon, there are bound to be some that stand out as the creepiest monsters of the bunch. However, not every scary Pokemon is relegated to...
dexerto.com
Gym worker goes viral on TikTok after sharing DM from “obsessive” client
A Gym worker went viral on TikTok for discussing workplace boundaries after she received an unsolicited DM from an “obsessive” client. In a TikTok video, which has amassed over 320,000 views, gym employee Andraya revealed a worrying Instagram message she received from a prospective client, who appeared to have found her personal profile based on her work email address.
dexerto.com
Snapchat slang terms explained: SU, TTM, LMR — What do they mean?
There are a number of different slang terms and acronyms that people use on Snapchat, including SU, LMR, TTM, and more. Here’s everything you need to know about what the app’s most popular terms mean. Multimedia instant messaging platform Snapchat initially released in 2011, and since then, it...
dexerto.com
Werewolf by Night: Why the new Marvel movie is in black-and-white
Werewolf by Night is Marvel’s new mini-movie, a horror homage that plays out in black-and-white. At the film’s world premiere, director Michael Giacchino explained why he made that creative decision. Werewolf by Night drops on Disney+ this Friday (October 7) and is based on the classic Marvel horror...
dexerto.com
Hellraiser: Pinhead and the Cenobites, explained
They have such sights to show you: ahead of Hellraiser hitting Hulu, here’s everything you need to know about Pinhead and the Cenobites, “demons to some, angels to others.”. A number of horror villains have entered the pop-cultural subconscious: Freddy Krueger from Nightmare on Elm Street, Jason from...
