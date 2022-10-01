Read full article on original website
Related
Honoring the 125,284 Japanese Americans imprisoned in WWII
More than 150 people, including two Virginians, gathered at a museum in Los Angeles late last month for the unveiling of the Ireichō, the book of names. The big picture: The book lists the 125,284 Japanese Americans incarcerated at internment camps during World War II and will be on display at the Japanese American National Museum for the next year.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
66K+
Followers
71K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0