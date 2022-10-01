Read full article on original website
Related
boundingintocrypto.com
Russia To Let Any Industry Trade In Crypto – Bitcoin Magazine
The Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation plans to let any industry in the country to accept bitcoin and cryptocurrencies for international trade without restriction, per a report from local media outlet TASS. Ivan Chebeskov, director of the Financial Policy Department for the ministry, explained in a recent interview....
boundingintocrypto.com
Is Mining Censorship A Threat To Bitcoin? – Bitcoin Magazine
This is an opinion editorial by Zack Voell, a bitcoin mining and markets researcher. Bitcoin is designed to be a permissionless, censorship-resistant financial tool, and miners are supposed to be one of several groups that support this functionality. Yet transaction censorship attempts by mining is becoming an increasingly important discussion topic as the mining industry landscape has dramatically changed in the past two years. Indeed, some mining teams have gone out of their way to design and launch products that censor certain transactions from being included in new blocks.
boundingintocrypto.com
Exchanges Close Q3 With Massive Bitcoin Outflows, Why A Rally Is On The Horizon
The third quarter of 2022 was a rollercoaster for the price of bitcoin. BTC’s price had fluctuated wildly during this time and ended up hitting lower lows than expected. However, this has not changed investors’ convictions about the cryptocurrency. As the third quarter drew to a close, there had been a massive withdrawal spree from centralized exchanges, which led to more than $600 million in outflows.
boundingintocrypto.com
A Boon For Crypto – Binance Expands In Brazil With 2 New Offices
Registered crypto users in Brazil are increasing at a consistently steady pace, despite the bear market rearing its ugly head. Based on latest data, the South American country has tallied more than 1 million registered crypto accounts for the month of July alone, adding to its nearly 35 million users, Brazilian tax authority Receita Federal disclosed.
RELATED PEOPLE
boundingintocrypto.com
Thorchain Shows A Glimpse Of Hope, Are The Green Days Near?
RUNE price could be ready to break out from the downtrend as price gears up for a short-term recovery creating more bullish sentiment. RUNE looks strong on the low timeframe. The price of RUNE attempts to break and hold above 8 and 20 EMA on the daily timeframe. Thorchain (RUNE)...
boundingintocrypto.com
Uzbekistan Introduces Monthly Fees for Cryptocurrency Companies – Regulation Bitcoin News
Crypto firms in Uzbekistan will have to pay fees to the state under new legislation proposed by regulators. The charges vary depending on the business activity and can reach $11,000 a month in the case of digital asset exchanges. Failure to pay will result in license suspension. Crypto Operators in...
boundingintocrypto.com
Tamadoge Has Flipped MonaCoin in Market Capitalization
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Tamadoge, which entered its presale in July, has managed to surpass the 8-year-old MonaCoin in valuation and has had amazing growth in the past month. With Tamadoge showing early signs of tremendous growth, the meme coin might give other meme coins a run for their money in the months and years to come.
boundingintocrypto.com
Japanese Gaming Giant Sega to Launch First Blockchain Game – Blockchain Bitcoin News
Sega, one of the largest Japanese gaming companies, has announced that it will launch its first blockchain game in collaboration with Double Jump Tokyo, another Japanese development company. The game, which is based on Sega’s Sangokushi Taisen franchise, will be built using Oasys, a Japanese scaling-focused project, to support its blockchain elements.
IN THIS ARTICLE
boundingintocrypto.com
DeFi platform Exponential raises $14 million in seed round
Exponential is looking to change investing in the decentralised finance (DeFi) ecosystem with the “right products” for customers. Exponential, an investment platform that seeks to simplify investing in decentralised finance (DeFi), has announced it raised $14 million during its seed funding round from investors. Paradigm, a crypto-focused venture...
boundingintocrypto.com
eth2 quick update no. 17
📣 Last chance to practice genesis before mainnet 📣. If you are unfamiliar — Spadina is a rapid-fire dress-rehearsal eth2 testnet to be launched on September 29th with a 3 day end-of-life. If you’re interested in testing out your deposit and genesis chops one last time before mainnet launch, then Spadina is for you — submit deposits today! Check out the quick update from last week for more discussion on the what and why of Spadina.
boundingintocrypto.com
Analytics company Santiment says crypto whales are after Chainlink
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Crypto whales are growing active again, and according to the analytics firm Santiment, they are focusing on a single Ethereum-based altcoin — Chainlink. The project grew to be a high-ranking crypto thanks to its network of decentralized oracles, which collect data from off-chain sources and deliver it to the blockchain, where it feeds smart contracts and allows them to know exactly when the terms of the contracts have been met.
boundingintocrypto.com
CoinEx Cheers for Athletes as the Exclusive Cryptocurrency Trading Platform – Press release Bitcoin News
PRESS RELEASE. On 15 October, England men will face the Samoa men at St James Park in the opening match of the Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) 2021, which will conclude in Manchester on 18 November with the wheelchair final and a spectacular doubleheader at Old Trafford on 19 November for the men’s and women’s finals.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
boundingintocrypto.com
Tether CTO Says US Treasury Notes Account for More Than 58% of USDT’s Reserves – Bitcoin News
On Monday, the chief technology officer of Tether Holdings Limited, Paolo Ardoino, explained that U.S. Treasury bills represent more than 58% of the company’s reserves. The announcement follows Tether hiring the accounting firm BDO Italia and the stablecoin issuer’s quarterly attestation, which had shown a decrease in commercial paper holdings.
boundingintocrypto.com
Introducing the new ethereum.org developer portal
Hey Ethereum community! We last spoke August 5 – how you been? We’re here to talk about something fresh we’ve shipped. Maybe you’ve already noticed, but we’ve got a new Developers section. For a long time, this content was a wall of links to products you might find helpful when building a dapp. We provided very little context and left a lot of connecting the dots up to you. We thought we could do better.
Comments / 0