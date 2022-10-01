ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

crescentcitysports.com

Tulane-Cincinnati football game moved to Black Friday afternoon

Originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 26, Tulane’s football game at Cincinnati has been moved up one day to Black Friday at 11 a.m. or 2:30 p.m. CT. The American Athletic Conference announced the move Monday and stated that the game will air on either ESPN or ABC. Tulane and...
CINCINNATI, OH
Newman’s Arch Manning named GNO Quarterback Club Player of Week

Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning has been selected as the R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Prep Player of the Week for the metro New Orleans area for week four by the Greater New Orleans Quarterback Club, Crescent City Sports, NASH ICON 106.1 FM and WGNO/WNOL Friday Night Football. A senior...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

