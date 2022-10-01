Read full article on original website
Tulane-Cincinnati football game moved to Black Friday afternoon
Originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 26, Tulane’s football game at Cincinnati has been moved up one day to Black Friday at 11 a.m. or 2:30 p.m. CT. The American Athletic Conference announced the move Monday and stated that the game will air on either ESPN or ABC. Tulane and...
Southeastern Louisiana re-enters top 20 in latest FCS national rankings
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University football team moved up to 19th in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and 20th in the AFCA FCS Coaches Top 25 polls released on Monday. Southeastern (3-2, 1-0 SLC), which moved back into the polls last week, climbed two spots in...
Newman’s Arch Manning named GNO Quarterback Club Player of Week
Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning has been selected as the R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Prep Player of the Week for the metro New Orleans area for week four by the Greater New Orleans Quarterback Club, Crescent City Sports, NASH ICON 106.1 FM and WGNO/WNOL Friday Night Football. A senior...
