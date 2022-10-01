ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
kmvt

See inside a castle for sale in South Carolina

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina/Gray News) - Have you ever dreamed of living like royalty? Of owning your own turret? Watching the sunset from a grand staircase on your lakefront home?. An iconic Castle on Keowee in South Carolina could be yours for just $2.8 million. The 12,000-square foot castle is...
REAL ESTATE
kmvt

Family believed kidnapped in California

A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday. Gooding senior tight end Colston Loveland visits Michigan with his family. Idaho State Police. Updated: May. 21, 2021 at 12:13 PM MDT. Five deadly fentanyl overdoses reported...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kmvt

Mississippi seeks execution date in 2000 killing of teenager

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi attorney general’s office is asking the state to set an execution date for a former U.S. Marine Corps recruiter who was convicted in the 2000 rape and killing of a 16-year-old waitress. Thomas Edwin Loden Jr. is now 58. He has been...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Rescue, VA
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
City
Tallahassee, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
State
South Carolina State
kmvt

Idaho, U.S. Gas Prices Climbing Amid Tight Supplies and Steady Demand

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) According to AAA, the average price of gasoline both here in the Gem State and across the country is climbing. Tight supplies and growing fuel demand are the main reasons for the recent uptick. Today, Idaho’s average price for regular is $4.42 per gallon, which is a...
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy