kmvt
“This is what nightmares are made of”: Red Cross dispatches help to hurricane-devastated Florida
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - As Hurricane Ian devastated Florida, American Red Cross national spokesperson Sherri McKinney was already stationed in Orlando ready to respond and to send help to the families who were left with nothing. “Quite frankly we’ve heard over and over again how it looks like a warzone...
kmvt
See inside a castle for sale in South Carolina
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina/Gray News) - Have you ever dreamed of living like royalty? Of owning your own turret? Watching the sunset from a grand staircase on your lakefront home?. An iconic Castle on Keowee in South Carolina could be yours for just $2.8 million. The 12,000-square foot castle is...
kmvt
Family believed kidnapped in California
A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday. Gooding senior tight end Colston Loveland visits Michigan with his family. Idaho State Police. Updated: May. 21, 2021 at 12:13 PM MDT. Five deadly fentanyl overdoses reported...
kmvt
Mississippi seeks execution date in 2000 killing of teenager
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi attorney general’s office is asking the state to set an execution date for a former U.S. Marine Corps recruiter who was convicted in the 2000 rape and killing of a 16-year-old waitress. Thomas Edwin Loden Jr. is now 58. He has been...
kmvt
Idaho, U.S. Gas Prices Climbing Amid Tight Supplies and Steady Demand
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) According to AAA, the average price of gasoline both here in the Gem State and across the country is climbing. Tight supplies and growing fuel demand are the main reasons for the recent uptick. Today, Idaho’s average price for regular is $4.42 per gallon, which is a...
kmvt
Eastern Idaho potato growers are seeing a good start to harvest season
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s potato harvest season again and one local farm is in the thick of it. “The crop is really good quality this year. The weather has been just excellent and we’re having a really good harvest,” said Bryon Reed – potato grower.
kmvt
Sheriff’s office urges extra caution and awareness on rural roadways during harvest season
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Here in the Magic Valley, it seems as though there are more and more deadly accidents on the roadways, as the area continues to grow. Now local law enforcement is sending out a reminder to motorists in an effort to keep the rural parts of the county safe for travelers.
