Read full article on original website
Related
nypressnews.com
Father killed in shooting near Marist College
Police say two people with gang ties were taken into custody and they did not know the victim. CBS2’s Elijah Westbrook reports.
nypressnews.com
1 dead in shooting at hotel near Marist College
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — One person is dead after a shooting at a hotel near Marist College on Family Weekend. Police said someone opened fire at around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday at the Courtyard Marriott. CBS2 has learned the victim was a relative of a Marist student, but that person...
nypressnews.com
Gunman accused of killing innocent Marist dad at hotel has lengthy rap sheet: cops
The man suspected of fatally shooting an innocent dad visiting his kid at upstate Marist College has a lengthy criminal record and was denied bail Monday. Roy Johnson was charged with second-degree murder in Sunday’s slaying, in which the unidentified father was shot dead during an apparent fight over coffee in the lobby of a Poughkeepsie Courtyard by Marriott hotel.
nypressnews.com
Caught on video: Armed robbers hold up Brooklyn deli at gunpoint
NEW YORK – Police are searching for the suspects caught on video robbing a Brooklyn deli at gunpoint. It happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday on Atlantic Avenue in Cypress Hills. Surveillance video shows one suspect jump the counter and hold a worker at gunpoint, while the other throws items...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nypressnews.com
AMBER Alert: Missing children Aleeah Patrock and Vincent Patrock may be in New Jersey after mom Alexandra Vincent took them in Maine
NEWARK, N.J. — Two missing children from Maine may be in New Jersey, police say. Maine State Police say 8-year-old Aleeah Patrock and 6-year-old Vincent Patrock were taken from Saco, Maine, by their mother, 27-year-old Alexandra Vincent, on Monday. Vincent and the children are believed to be in a...
nypressnews.com
NY Hotel Shooter Had Converted Fully Automatic Handgun, 2nd Ghost Rifle in Room: Source
The man who allegedly opened fire in the lobby of a New York hotel, killing a Marist College student’s relative who had been in town for “Family Weekend,” had a Glock switch on his gun that made it fully automatic, and a second weapon was discovered in his room, a senior law enforcement official said early Monday.
nypressnews.com
Queens mechanic describes moment he confronted man accused of murdering FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo
NEW YORK — For the first time, we’re hearing from the man who came face to face with the man accused of murdering FDNY EMT Lt. Alison Russo. The mechanic who confronted the suspect after seeing his bloody knife shared his story Monday with CBS2’s Tim McNicholas.
nypressnews.com
Philip Banks, Mayor Adams’ public safety deputy, has unusual NYPD security detail
Philip Banks, Mayor Adams’ public safety deputy in City Hall, has an NYPD security detail chauffeuring him around town — an unusual use of police resources for someone in his position, law enforcement sources told the Daily News. NYPD security details are generally reserved for citywide elected officials...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nypressnews.com
Contender for top NYC City Hall post left trail of penalties and debt as a lobbyist
Before coming to City Hall, one of the top contenders to become Mayor Adams’ next chief of staff ran a lobbying firm that was fined often and repeatedly for failing to comply with lobbying disclosure requirements, a review of public records shows. Tiffany Raspberry, who currently serves as a...
nypressnews.com
What Is NYC Heat Season? What to Know
Love the sound of hissing radiators and knocking pipes in your New York City building? We’ve got great news. Heat season, the time of year when landlords are legally required to provide heat to tenants, kicked off on Saturday, Oct. 1, and runs through the end of May. For...
nypressnews.com
New York City may ban pet shops from selling guinea pigs because so many have been abandoned at animal shelters
New York City could ban pet stores from selling guinea because so many have been abandoned at animal shelters. Sales of guinea pigs shot up at the height of the pandemic lockdown as people turned to buying pets to combat loneliness. But now animal shelters are struggling with the sheer number of guinea pigs being ditched.
nypressnews.com
Rent increases for rent-stabilized New York City apartments go into effect
NEW YORK — Rent increases for more than 2 million New Yorkers living in rent-stabilized apartments are now in effect. People who renew leases now through Sept. 30, 2023, could see an increase of 3.25% on one-year leases and 5% on two-year leases. It’s the biggest hike in nearly...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nypressnews.com
Goodwill launches new website for online thrifting
NEW YORK — In this tight economy, everyone is felling the squeeze on our budgets. Thrifting is a great way to save money and shop sustainably. Now there’s a new way tp bargain hunt online. GoodWillFinds.com launches Tuesday. It’s a new secondhand marketplace for finding treasures, so you...
nypressnews.com
Westchester doctor seeks to topple ‘Squad’ member Rep. Jamaal Bowman
A pediatrician who served as the mayor of Scarsdale is launching a long-shot bid to topple New York’s newest “Squad” member, Rep. Jamaal Bowman. Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser, a registered independent running on the Republican Party line, said Bowman is too far to the left of residents in the district on issues such as crime, border security, the economy and defending Israel. The 16th Congressional District includes Westchester County and a sliver of The Bronx.
Comments / 0