A pediatrician who served as the mayor of Scarsdale is launching a long-shot bid to topple New York’s newest “Squad” member, Rep. Jamaal Bowman. Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser, a registered independent running on the Republican Party line, said Bowman is too far to the left of residents in the district on issues such as crime, border security, the economy and defending Israel. The 16th Congressional District includes Westchester County and a sliver of The Bronx.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO