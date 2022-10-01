ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

Comments / 0

Related
nypressnews.com

1 dead in shooting at hotel near Marist College

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — One person is dead after a shooting at a hotel near Marist College on Family Weekend. Police said someone opened fire at around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday at the Courtyard Marriott. CBS2 has learned the victim was a relative of a Marist student, but that person...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
nypressnews.com

Gunman accused of killing innocent Marist dad at hotel has lengthy rap sheet: cops

The man suspected of fatally shooting an innocent dad visiting his kid at upstate Marist College has a lengthy criminal record and was denied bail Monday. Roy Johnson was charged with second-degree murder in Sunday’s slaying, in which the unidentified father was shot dead during an apparent fight over coffee in the lobby of a Poughkeepsie Courtyard by Marriott hotel.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
nypressnews.com

Caught on video: Armed robbers hold up Brooklyn deli at gunpoint

NEW YORK – Police are searching for the suspects caught on video robbing a Brooklyn deli at gunpoint. It happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday on Atlantic Avenue in Cypress Hills. Surveillance video shows one suspect jump the counter and hold a worker at gunpoint, while the other throws items...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newburgh, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Newburgh, NY
Orange County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Orange County, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newburgh Free Academy#Shooting#Police#High School Football#Violent Crime#Warwick High School#Cbs
nypressnews.com

What Is NYC Heat Season? What to Know

Love the sound of hissing radiators and knocking pipes in your New York City building? We’ve got great news. Heat season, the time of year when landlords are legally required to provide heat to tenants, kicked off on Saturday, Oct. 1, and runs through the end of May. For...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nypressnews.com

Goodwill launches new website for online thrifting

NEW YORK — In this tight economy, everyone is felling the squeeze on our budgets. Thrifting is a great way to save money and shop sustainably. Now there’s a new way tp bargain hunt online. GoodWillFinds.com launches Tuesday. It’s a new secondhand marketplace for finding treasures, so you...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nypressnews.com

Westchester doctor seeks to topple ‘Squad’ member Rep. Jamaal Bowman

A pediatrician who served as the mayor of Scarsdale is launching a long-shot bid to topple New York’s newest “Squad” member, Rep. Jamaal Bowman. Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser, a registered independent running on the Republican Party line, said Bowman is too far to the left of residents in the district on issues such as crime, border security, the economy and defending Israel. The 16th Congressional District includes Westchester County and a sliver of The Bronx.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy