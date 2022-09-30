ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, OH

Raleigh News & Observer

Ashley Furniture plans over 100 layoffs as it closes NC plant in consolidation move

A consolidation move by Ashley Furniture means over 100 layoffs in Iredell County. Ashley Furniture Industries, based in Wisconsin, will permanently close its Statesville facility at 607 Meachum Road on Nov. 15. That will result in 111 layoffs, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) filed last month with the North Carolina Department of Commerce.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Teen last seen in Denver neighborhood still reported missing

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in locating a missing teen. Mason Kahleb Lewis, 17, was reportedly last seen Sept. 16 at 3586 Cerelia Lane, near N.C. 16 Business and Hager Hollow Drive. He is from Kannapolis. Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to contact...
DENVER, NC
northgeorgialiving.com

Falling for Burnsville

As my husband and I took off along the Blue Ridge Parkway in western North Carolina, heading towards Mount Mitchell State Park, the scenic drive was so captivating that little words were exchanged between us. We were both enthralled with the natural beauty surrounding us. On that cool October morning, the rolling hills were filled with red, orange and yellow colors, and the sky was quite possibly the most magical color of blue I had ever seen. This adventure was starting on an alluring path, and we were both confident that our weekend getaway in Burnsville, North Carolina, wouldn’t disappoint.
BURNSVILLE, NC
Go Blue Ridge

Bridge Construction on Highway 105 will cause Delays

Anyone traveling on Highway 105 specifically between Banner Elk, Valle Crucis and Boone will know about the bridge expansion project between mile marker 6.2 and 6.8. The project is beginning to ramp up it's operations. Construction is happening more and more during high traffic hours. Road closures can be expected intermittently from 9AM to 4PM. The average wait time during operations can be anywhere from 15 to 30 minutes. Some operations for this project include blasting. As of now no blasting is scheduled, but we will inform you as more information becomes available.
BOONE, NC
wataugaonline.com

150 Artisans to Exhibit at the Valle Country Fair October 15, 2022

VALLE CRUCIS, NC — Over 150 exhibitors will be selling their original handmade creations at. the 44th annual Valle Country Fair coming up Saturday, October 15. The craft masters include. fourteen artisans who will be showing their work for the first time, and four craftspeople have. participated in the...
VALLE CRUCIS, NC
wataugaonline.com

CCC&TI Installs Kiosk at Popular Overlook

To connect with the community of visitors seeking beautiful sunset views, Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute has installed an information kiosk on the west side of the Watauga Campus in Boone. The kiosk is located in the parking area that overlooks a west-facing view of landmarks such as Grandfather Mountain and Beech Mountain, which has become a popular destination for enjoying the beautiful High Country scenery.
BOONE, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Restaurant Named Top Date Night Spot

While most people have favorite restaurants, those places may not necessarily be considered the best in the world. Well, now Tripadvisor is letting us know which restaurants are, so if you’re a traveling foodie, read on. The travel site just came out with their Travelers’ Choice “Best of the...
BLOWING ROCK, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Troopers Identify Victim After Car Found In Catawba County Creek

HICKORY, N.C. — A man who died after his vehicle overturned in a creek has been identified. The North Carolina Highway Patrol says on Saturday at 9:45 a.m. they responded to a vehicle in a creek on 24th Street Place Northeast. When they arrived they found a 2020 Jeep Gladiator upside down and partially submerged. The Jeep was in an area where the road had previously washed out.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WCNC

'Furry' costume ban proposed by Iredell-Statesville school board

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Iredell-Statesville School District may prohibit students from dressing in animal costumes at school events, according to a dress code change proposed by the district's board of education. On Monday, the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education met to discuss, among other things, a proposed dress...
STATESVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Law enforcement seeks help in finding missing Rutherford Co. man

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. They say 29-year-old Robert “Bobby” Watts was last seen near Harrill Dairy Road in Forest City driving a light blue 2008 Honda CRV with a North Carolina license plate: JFT-3783.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC

