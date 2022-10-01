ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

Comments / 0

Related
York News-Times

Nebraska Sandhills wildfire razes camp, prompts evacuation

HALSEY, Neb. (AP) — A wildfire that exploded in size in drought-stricken central Nebraska has destroyed much of a youth campsite and led officials to evacuate a nearby village. The Bovee Fire was initially reported as having burned around 100 acres early Sunday in the Bessey Ranger District of...
NEBRASKA STATE
York News-Times

Officials provide update on hurricane recovery effort

Days after Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction from Florida to the Carolinas, the dangers persisted, and even worsened in some places, making it clear the road to recovery from this monster storm will be long and painful. At least 68 people have been confirmed dead: 61 in Florida, four in North Carolina and three in Cuba. In Florida, search and rescue missions continue in Fort Myers Beach, and residents who evacuated are being kept from their homes. Flooded roadways and washed-out bridges to barrier islands left many people isolated amid limited cellphone service and a lack of basic amenities such as water, electricity and the internet. Officials warned that the situation in many areas isn't expected to improve for several days because the rain that fell has nowhere to go because waterways are overflowing.
FLORIDA STATE
York News-Times

Watch now: Tracking Tuesday's cold front in southeast Nebraska

A cold front will arrive this afternoon bringing breezy conditions, scattered showers, and cooler temperatures. See when the best chance of rain is and how much we'll cool down for Wednesday in our latest forecast video. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
York News-Times

Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Omaha World-Herald. September 27, 2022. Editorial: Malcolm X the right choice for induction into Nebraska Hall of Fame. Omaha-born Malcolm X is one of the leading figures in America’s battle for civil rights, so it’s entirely fitting that a state commission has chosen him to be the newest member of the Nebraska Hall of Fame.
NEBRASKA STATE
York News-Times

Nebraska joins lawsuit against pesticide companies

OMAHA -- Nebraska has joined a lawsuit accusing pesticide companies Syngenta and Corteva of anti-competitive practices that have cost farmers. Nebraska joined the Federal Trade Commission and nine other states, including Iowa, in a complaint that was filed in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina on Thursday. Both companies denied the allegations.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Fiesta#Localevent#High Desert#Festival
York News-Times

Data breach affects CHI Health hospitals in Nebraska

CHI Health locations are impacted by an "IT security incident" at its parent company, CommonSpirit Health. Taylor Miller, a CHI Health spokeswoman, said the incident is affecting CHI Health hospitals throughout Nebraska, including St. Elizabeth and the Nebraska Heart Hospital in Lincoln. "As a precautionary step we have taken certain...
NEBRASKA STATE
York News-Times

Transgender athletes case back in court

Cisgender runners suing to prevent transgender athletes from competing in girls high school sports in Connecticut were in federal court in Manhattan on Thursday. Former Connecticut high school track and field runners Chelsea Mitchell, Alanna Smith and Selina Soule, appeared with their attorney Christiana Kiefer from the group called Alliance Defending Freedom. They are appealing the dismissal of their lawsuit. The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference, which oversees scholastic sports in the state, allows high school athletes to compete in sports according to their gender identity. In the suit, the cisgender athletes and their lawyers argued they were deprived of wins, state titles and athletic opportunities by being forced to compete against two transgender sprinters, Terry Miller and Andraya Yearwood. All the student-athletes in the case have since graduated from high school. A panel of judges will release a decision sometime in the next several months on whether or not to uphold the dismissal of the lawsuit.
CONNECTICUT STATE
York News-Times

Sutton handles McCool Junction 66-20

SUTTON – In a battle of winless Mustangs, it was Sutton who emerged victorious Friday night as they defeated McCool Junction 66-20. John Harig completed two of his three passing attempts for 72 yards and a touchdown for the visitors, while Carson McDonald finished 3 for 9 with 37 yards and a score.
SUTTON, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy