Read full article on original website
Related
York News-Times
Helicopters airlift people to safety amid Hurricane Ian destruction in Florida
Watch Now: Oregon Zoo celebrates fall with pumpkin treats, and more of today's top videos. Animals at the Oregon Zoo are celebrating the fall season with their favorite treats, surviv…
York News-Times
Nebraska Sandhills wildfire razes camp, prompts evacuation
HALSEY, Neb. (AP) — A wildfire that exploded in size in drought-stricken central Nebraska has destroyed much of a youth campsite and led officials to evacuate a nearby village. The Bovee Fire was initially reported as having burned around 100 acres early Sunday in the Bessey Ranger District of...
York News-Times
Officials provide update on hurricane recovery effort
Days after Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction from Florida to the Carolinas, the dangers persisted, and even worsened in some places, making it clear the road to recovery from this monster storm will be long and painful. At least 68 people have been confirmed dead: 61 in Florida, four in North Carolina and three in Cuba. In Florida, search and rescue missions continue in Fort Myers Beach, and residents who evacuated are being kept from their homes. Flooded roadways and washed-out bridges to barrier islands left many people isolated amid limited cellphone service and a lack of basic amenities such as water, electricity and the internet. Officials warned that the situation in many areas isn't expected to improve for several days because the rain that fell has nowhere to go because waterways are overflowing.
York News-Times
Watch now: Tracking Tuesday's cold front in southeast Nebraska
A cold front will arrive this afternoon bringing breezy conditions, scattered showers, and cooler temperatures. See when the best chance of rain is and how much we'll cool down for Wednesday in our latest forecast video. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
York News-Times
FL: IAN/RESIDENTS EVACUATE, WATER EXPECTED TO RISE
A Florida County hit hard by Hurricane Ian is bracing for more flooding, as water levels are expected to rise in the next several days.
York News-Times
Continuing to assess damage in southwestern Florida
Relief groups from around the country are in southwestern Florida, where debris covers the roadways and homes are flooded in hard-hit areas like Fort Myers and Naples.
York News-Times
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Omaha World-Herald. September 27, 2022. Editorial: Malcolm X the right choice for induction into Nebraska Hall of Fame. Omaha-born Malcolm X is one of the leading figures in America’s battle for civil rights, so it’s entirely fitting that a state commission has chosen him to be the newest member of the Nebraska Hall of Fame.
York News-Times
Nebraska joins lawsuit against pesticide companies
OMAHA -- Nebraska has joined a lawsuit accusing pesticide companies Syngenta and Corteva of anti-competitive practices that have cost farmers. Nebraska joined the Federal Trade Commission and nine other states, including Iowa, in a complaint that was filed in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina on Thursday. Both companies denied the allegations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
York News-Times
Data breach affects CHI Health hospitals in Nebraska
CHI Health locations are impacted by an "IT security incident" at its parent company, CommonSpirit Health. Taylor Miller, a CHI Health spokeswoman, said the incident is affecting CHI Health hospitals throughout Nebraska, including St. Elizabeth and the Nebraska Heart Hospital in Lincoln. "As a precautionary step we have taken certain...
York News-Times
Transgender athletes case back in court
Cisgender runners suing to prevent transgender athletes from competing in girls high school sports in Connecticut were in federal court in Manhattan on Thursday. Former Connecticut high school track and field runners Chelsea Mitchell, Alanna Smith and Selina Soule, appeared with their attorney Christiana Kiefer from the group called Alliance Defending Freedom. They are appealing the dismissal of their lawsuit. The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference, which oversees scholastic sports in the state, allows high school athletes to compete in sports according to their gender identity. In the suit, the cisgender athletes and their lawyers argued they were deprived of wins, state titles and athletic opportunities by being forced to compete against two transgender sprinters, Terry Miller and Andraya Yearwood. All the student-athletes in the case have since graduated from high school. A panel of judges will release a decision sometime in the next several months on whether or not to uphold the dismissal of the lawsuit.
York News-Times
Sutton handles McCool Junction 66-20
SUTTON – In a battle of winless Mustangs, it was Sutton who emerged victorious Friday night as they defeated McCool Junction 66-20. John Harig completed two of his three passing attempts for 72 yards and a touchdown for the visitors, while Carson McDonald finished 3 for 9 with 37 yards and a score.
Comments / 0