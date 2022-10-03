76-year-old killed in hit-and-run after his disabled car struck twice on Hwy 225, HPD says

A 76-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash after his disabled car was struck twice on Highway 225 over the weekend, according to police.

On Saturday, Oct. 1, at about 6 a.m., Houston Police Department said it responded to a fatal hit-and-run crash at 10000 State Highway 225.

According to a witness, a red Toyota Corolla was stopped and had its hazard lights on in the mainlanes of the La Porte Freeway.

Police said a white Kia Optima was going eastbound on the freeway when it rear-ended the Corolla.

The driver of the Optima did not stop to help and fled on foot, leaving the car behind, HPD said.

Shortly after, a white Ford F-150 reportedly crashed into the Optima, which caused it to hit the Corolla once again.

The 76-year-old driver of the Corolla, who has not been identified, was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

HPD said the driver of the Ford, who remained at the scene, was not injured in the crash.

All eastbound lanes were closed along the La Porte Freeway at Allen Genoa Road due to the wreck that morning, according to Houston TranStar.

Anyone with information on the wanted driver of the Optima is urged to contact the Houston Police Department Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4072 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.