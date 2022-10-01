Read full article on original website
semoball.com
Notre Dame tennis advances to district finals with sweep of Poplar Bluff
The Notre Dame Bulldogs swept Poplar Bluff 5-0 on Tuesday night at Notre Dame Regional High School to advance to the Class 1 District 1 championship. Bulldogs coach Donna Ryan felt her team going 3-0 in doubles set the table for success. “We always try to do that with every...
semoball.com
Raider Madness kicks off 2022-23 Three Rivers basketball season
POPLAR BLUFF – It felt like New Year's Eve at the Libla Family Sports Complex on Friday night as Three Rivers hosted Raider Madness going into the early hours of Saturday morning to ring in the new college basketball year. Both the men's and women's teams were on hand to scrimmage and put on a little entertainment for Raider Nation.
semoball.com
Kelly romps Scott County Central in 15-0 victory
BENTON, Mo. — The Kelly softball team won it’s third straight run-ruled game with a 15-0 win over Scott County Central on Monday, Oct. 3 at KHS. The Lady Hawks improved to 21-7 overall and remain undefeated at home with a 7-0 record. “There were a lot of...
semoball.com
High School softball roundup, Oct. 1: Jackson sweeps doubleheader against Francis Howell Central
The Jackson softball team swept a road doubleheader against Francis Howell Central on Saturday, beating the Spartans 4-2, 6-1 in St. Charles, Missouri. Jackson was led offensively in the opener by freshman Madalyn Stelling who hit a solo home run. Sophomores Rilee Monighan and Jaylie Walther each had an extra-base hit with a double apiece, while classmates Kimmora Carothers and Miley Conklin each added an RBI.
semoball.com
High School soccer roundup, Oct. 4: Cape Central defeats Saxony Lutheran in 7-1 rout
Cape Central (14-1-1) upped its win streak to two with a 7-1 home win against Saxony Lutheran (7-7) on Tuesday. Cape Central got goals from six different players, including a brace from junior forward Preston Schlicting to go with his sole assist. The Tigers move on to play at 6:30...
semoball.com
High School volleyball roundup, Oct. 1: Meadow Heights earns silver bracket win at Perryville Tournament
The Meadow Heights Panthers (16-8) won the silver bracket championship on Saturday after finishing third in pool play, defeating Bernie, Scott City and Notre Dame of St. Louis in bracket play for the title. Junior Cheyenne Tonjum led the Panthers in the tournament with 33 kills and six blocks, while...
semoball.com
Charleston volleyball wins Charleston Bluejay Invitational Tournament for first time
CHARLESTON, Mo. — For the first time in school history, the Charleston Bluejays volleyball team won the Charleston Bluejay Invitational Volleyball Tournament on Saturday. Charleston defeated Richland; Oran; Cairo, Illinois and Malden to win the tournament. The Bluejays opened with a 25-16, 25-23 win over Richland. Soma Grace Hooper...
semoball.com
High School softball roundup, Oct. 3: Neelyville runs away with 12-2 win over Cape Central
Neelyville (24-3) took a mercy-rule 12-2 win at home against Cape Central (8-18) on Monday. Senior Ki Bogan led Cape Central with two hits and a run scored in the game, while Isabella Pattengill and Morgan Patrick both finished with hits for the Tigers. Neelyville hosts Doniphan (10-8) at 4...
semoball.com
High School tennis roundup, Oct. 3: Saxony Lutheran sweeps Fredericktown in districts
Saxony Lutheran (9-9) extended its season with a 5-0 victory over Fredericktown (4-11) in the opening round of the Class 1 District 2 Tournament. The Crusaders got doubles wins from the pairings of Maggie Hillin/Abby Haley, Evie Caruso/Addie Thomason and Crosby Millstead/Ashlyn Mueller, while the top two singles players, Hillin and Haley, took wins to end the matchup at 5-0.
semoball.com
High School cross country roundup, Oct. 1: Jackson takes first at Notre Dame Invite
All five Jackson boys runners finished inside the top 10 at the Notre Dame Invitational on Saturday as the Indians finished with a score of 27 as a team – 72 points ahead of second-place Dexter. Behind Dexter, host Notre Dame finished third, ahead of Cape Central (4), Perryville...
semoball.com
High School tennis roundup, Oct. 1: Saxony Lutheran’s Hillin and Haley reign in district doubles play
Saxony Lutheran took part in the individual Class 1 District 2 tournaments on Saturday, with sophomores Maggie Hillin and Abby Haley taking first place on the doubles courts as a pair. The two defeated Arcadia Valley’s Alyssa Glanzer and Elena Lara with two 6-1 games to advance to the sectional...
New Madrid, October 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice
semoball.com
Babe Ruth World Series coming to Cape in 2023
Given its history of hosting top-notch baseball, of all ages, Cape Girardeau is difficult to beat when it comes to having a passion for the sport. With that in mind, Babe Ruth Baseball didn’t hesitate when deciding to relocate the 2023 World Series for 16-18-year-olds here next August. “We...
KFVS12
Drone12: Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Carbondale police are investigating an incident in the 700-block of Lewis Lane. Saint Francis Healthcare System is now offering a virtual urgent care. The 20th Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash will be the last. Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge repairs underway. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Repairs are underway on the Bill...
kfmo.com
Law Enforcement Graduate Dies
(Sikeston, MO) A graduate of Fredericktown High School and the Mineral Area College Law Enforcement Program, Sikeston Department of Public Safety Officer Colt R. Tripp, is dead. A news release on the Sikeston Department of Public Safety Facebook page indicates Tripp died at his Sikeston home September 29th. Officer Tripp worked at several departments in Washington, Madison, Iron, and Jefferson Counties before coming to Sikeston in April of 2020. Officer Tripp was a member of the Special Operations Group and Crisis Intervention Team with the Sikeston DOPS. Tripp was graduate of Fredericktown High School and the Mineral Area College Law Enforcement Officer Class of 2009.
KFVS12
Third day of Cotton Carnival
The Out of Darkness suicide awareness, prevention walk will bein Paducah on Saturday, Oct. 1. National Commander of American Legion visits Mo. The National Commander of American Legion visited several site in Missouri on Friday, Sept. 30. Cape Comic Con underway in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Costumed...
kbsi23.com
Sunshine, Hot Rods, and Good Times: Marion fall festival rolls into third year
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – It was a weekend of fun… and fundraising in Marion as folks enjoyed the 3rd Annual St. Joseph Catholic Church and Marion Knights of Columbus Fall Festival. “We’re just trying to have more community because it’s important to get out and be together, especially...
KFVS12
RAW VIDEO: Water main break in Cape Girardeau
Officials with the City of Cape Girardeau say a broken water main is fixed. RAW VIDEO: Cape Girardeau city leaders give update on water emergency. City leaders give an update on the water emergency in Cape Girardeau. Suspects in custody in connection with deadly Carbondale shooting. Updated: 4 hours ago.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau boil water advisory update
Viewer Youn Gonzales sent us this video of the water main break at Bertling and Big Bend on Monday, October 3. Golf tournament held to benefit Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E members. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Supporters gathered at the Cape Girardeau Country Club where they made their...
