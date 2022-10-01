ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portageville, MO

semoball.com

Raider Madness kicks off 2022-23 Three Rivers basketball season

POPLAR BLUFF – It felt like New Year's Eve at the Libla Family Sports Complex on Friday night as Three Rivers hosted Raider Madness going into the early hours of Saturday morning to ring in the new college basketball year. Both the men's and women's teams were on hand to scrimmage and put on a little entertainment for Raider Nation.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
semoball.com

Kelly romps Scott County Central in 15-0 victory

BENTON, Mo. — The Kelly softball team won it’s third straight run-ruled game with a 15-0 win over Scott County Central on Monday, Oct. 3 at KHS. The Lady Hawks improved to 21-7 overall and remain undefeated at home with a 7-0 record. “There were a lot of...
SIKESTON, MO
semoball.com

High School softball roundup, Oct. 1: Jackson sweeps doubleheader against Francis Howell Central

The Jackson softball team swept a road doubleheader against Francis Howell Central on Saturday, beating the Spartans 4-2, 6-1 in St. Charles, Missouri. Jackson was led offensively in the opener by freshman Madalyn Stelling who hit a solo home run. Sophomores Rilee Monighan and Jaylie Walther each had an extra-base hit with a double apiece, while classmates Kimmora Carothers and Miley Conklin each added an RBI.
JACKSON, MO
Chaffee, MO
Sports
City
Malden, MO
Portageville, MO
Sports
City
Chaffee, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Portageville, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Person
Mason Adams
semoball.com

High School tennis roundup, Oct. 3: Saxony Lutheran sweeps Fredericktown in districts

Saxony Lutheran (9-9) extended its season with a 5-0 victory over Fredericktown (4-11) in the opening round of the Class 1 District 2 Tournament. The Crusaders got doubles wins from the pairings of Maggie Hillin/Abby Haley, Evie Caruso/Addie Thomason and Crosby Millstead/Ashlyn Mueller, while the top two singles players, Hillin and Haley, took wins to end the matchup at 5-0.
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
Highschool Basketball Pro

New Madrid, October 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Dexter High School basketball team will have a game with Central High School - New Madrid County on October 03, 2022, 15:00:00.
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
semoball.com

Babe Ruth World Series coming to Cape in 2023

Given its history of hosting top-notch baseball, of all ages, Cape Girardeau is difficult to beat when it comes to having a passion for the sport. With that in mind, Babe Ruth Baseball didn’t hesitate when deciding to relocate the 2023 World Series for 16-18-year-olds here next August. “We...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Drone12: Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Carbondale police are investigating an incident in the 700-block of Lewis Lane. Saint Francis Healthcare System is now offering a virtual urgent care. The 20th Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash will be the last. Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge repairs underway. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Repairs are underway on the Bill...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kfmo.com

Law Enforcement Graduate Dies

(Sikeston, MO) A graduate of Fredericktown High School and the Mineral Area College Law Enforcement Program, Sikeston Department of Public Safety Officer Colt R. Tripp, is dead. A news release on the Sikeston Department of Public Safety Facebook page indicates Tripp died at his Sikeston home September 29th. Officer Tripp worked at several departments in Washington, Madison, Iron, and Jefferson Counties before coming to Sikeston in April of 2020. Officer Tripp was a member of the Special Operations Group and Crisis Intervention Team with the Sikeston DOPS. Tripp was graduate of Fredericktown High School and the Mineral Area College Law Enforcement Officer Class of 2009.
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Third day of Cotton Carnival

The Out of Darkness suicide awareness, prevention walk will bein Paducah on Saturday, Oct. 1. National Commander of American Legion visits Mo. The National Commander of American Legion visited several site in Missouri on Friday, Sept. 30. Cape Comic Con underway in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Costumed...
SIKESTON, MO
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KFVS12

RAW VIDEO: Water main break in Cape Girardeau

Officials with the City of Cape Girardeau say a broken water main is fixed. RAW VIDEO: Cape Girardeau city leaders give update on water emergency. City leaders give an update on the water emergency in Cape Girardeau. Suspects in custody in connection with deadly Carbondale shooting. Updated: 4 hours ago.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau boil water advisory update

Viewer Youn Gonzales sent us this video of the water main break at Bertling and Big Bend on Monday, October 3. Golf tournament held to benefit Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E members. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Supporters gathered at the Cape Girardeau Country Club where they made their...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

