Do You Live In One Of Michigan’s Fastest Growing Cities?
You may not like the hustle and bustle of a booming city or maybe that is exactly what you are looking for. Both matter if you are a current Michigan resident or looking to move to the Great Lakes State. If you don't want to live in a growing city,...
Michigan Ranks High On List Of Most Live Music-Obsessed States
Michigan is obsessed with live music and there is actual proof to back that statement up. The Great Lakes State did not come in at number one, but Michigan did make the top 10 on a list of The Most & Least Live Music Obsessed States. So how exactly was...
How Bad Will Flu Season Be In West Michigan?
Now that the Influenza season is coming to an end in Australia, doctors in West Michigan are saying a bad flu season could be heading our way. Medical officials in Australia have reported having the highest amount of influenza cases in many years. This information means that we're likely to experience the same thing here in West Michigan.
Three Abandoned Homes in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter these properties. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The fascination with abandoned structures never ends. The gallery below features images of three abandoned homes, at undisclosed locations in the Upper Peninsula. The first house is...
Michigan’s Oldest State Park Is Easier To Get To Than You Might Think
There are over 100 state parks and recreation areas to experience 'Pure Michigan'. Officially 103 according to the State of Michigan in fact, with two new ones on the way. But have you ever wondered which park was first?. What's the oldest state park in the State of Michigan?. According...
This Michigan Man is a Breakfast Hero – He Invented Pop-Tarts in 1964
You're about to meet the man who has made mornings delicious for many generations of kids. Bill Post is the breakfast hero who invented Pop-Tarts way back in 1964. Mr. Post just celebrated his 95th birthday and recently sat down with Fox 17 in Grand Rapids to talk about how Kellogg's Pop-Tarts got their start right here in Michigan.
It’s Official: Michigan Is Home To The Tallest Living Pet Cat In The World!
A Michigan man is now the proud owner of a world-recorded setting pet. According to Guinness World Records, the recorded setting cat measuring 18.83 inches tall is the world's tallest domestic cat. Let's get to know the owner and the Guinness World Recorded Setting feline. Michigan Is Home To The...
These 15 Michigan Kids Went Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
The World’s Longest Wooden Suspension Bridge is Set to Open in Michigan
FAST FACTS (courtesy of Mlive):. The bridge is anchored by two huge timber towers, 20 tons each. It takes 1,000,000 pounds of concrete to ground it. A 36-foot span of see-through glass flooring is located in the middle. Extra coolness:. Skybridge will be lit up at night, so guests can...
Did You Know You Can Get Into Canada With Just A Michigan ID?
We all love to travel and see new places. The United States has thousands of destinations worth visiting that don't require you to get a passport. But, for the most part if you plan to leave our borders, you have to have a US Passport. However, if you and your...
Three Celebrity Jeopardy Contestants Whiff On An Easy Michigan Question
Eddie Huang, Iliza Schlesinger and Reggie Watts all failed at basic US geography Sunday night. A Question About The Great Lakes Stumped The Panel. I've always expected more out of stand-up comedians. They seem so smart and quick on stage, but off stage, they don't a lot about their own country.
A Message To Michigan Drivers Who Try To Block Others From Merging
One of the biggest struggles for Michigan drivers is the seemingly neverending construction season that seems to run from March to late November (if not longer) every year. Compounding that problem is the fact that Zipper Merging seems to be an inherently difficult concept for Michigan drivers. Does the state...
West Michigan Bar Receives Praise For Posting This Sign In The Bathroom
When you enter a bar restroom you're likely to see some things you probably don't want to see. From gross stuff on the floor to the classic Call For A Good Time number written on the inside of a bathroom stall. But one West Michigan bar had something hanging in...
Michigan is the Only State That Loves This Pumpkin Spiced Treat
Fall has arrived, the leaves are starting to turn, and everywhere you go you'll see a plethora of products that are pumpkin spice flavored. And it really does feel like there are some weird options out there. I recently saw a Pumpkin Spiced seltzer at the store and caught myself double taking wondering who that was for.
Are The Best Nachos In West Michigan From A Gas Station? That’s What One Person Says
I don't trust a person who doesn't love nachos. Who doesn't love some fresh and warm fried tortillas covered in melty cheese and dipped into delicious Salsa, Queso, or my all-time favorite Guacamole?. Experience Grand Rapids asked Grand Rapid locals "What are your favorite places to get nachos" and nobody...
At Just 22 Acres, This is the Smallest State Park in Michigan
Consider it "Fun Size"! When it comes to most state parks it may be tiny, but it's big on beauty. At just 22 acres in size, this Alger County park is the smallest state park in Michigan. Currently, there are 103 state parks and recreation areas throughout Michigan, with new...
Hurricane Ian May Have Provided a Sharknado Like Piece of Video
Hurricane Ian may have provided a "Sharknado" like experience for a real estate agent in Florida. The Sharknado movie series featured 6 movies that were released on the Syfy network between 2013 and 2018. These movies all featured violent storms with sharks flying through the air in tornadoes and hurricanes. The films were all ridiculous and pointless but managed to build a huge audience after the first movie which provided 5 more sequels and even a spin-off movie called, "Sharknado: Heart of Sharkness."
Here Are 20 Signs That Winter Will Suck In Michigan
Michigan is an awesome state to live in all year long. The summers in Michigan are beautiful with all of the inland lakes and the Great Lakes. There are so many different things to do on the water and inland too. Getting out to some of the beautiful inland areas of Michigan are fun for hiking and plenty of other activities.
Did You Know 2 of America’s Best Cities For Coffee Are Located in Michigan
Coffee is essential part of morning routines for a large part of America. Whether we get up early and play barista for ourselves, or know someone who knows our daily order by heart, we all have a deeply personal appreciation and preference when it comes to our daily cup of joe.
If Bear Hunters See a Spirit Bear, They Are Legal To Shoot
If you get a bear tag and are hunting this season and you happen to see a spirit bear, they are legal to shoot. A spirit bear is a white-coated American black bear but some are also subspecies of an American black bear called a Kermode bear. The Kermode bear is found in British Columbia but sometimes journeys to parts of the United States.
