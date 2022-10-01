ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Bad Will Flu Season Be In West Michigan?

Now that the Influenza season is coming to an end in Australia, doctors in West Michigan are saying a bad flu season could be heading our way. Medical officials in Australia have reported having the highest amount of influenza cases in many years. This information means that we're likely to experience the same thing here in West Michigan.
Three Abandoned Homes in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter these properties. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The fascination with abandoned structures never ends. The gallery below features images of three abandoned homes, at undisclosed locations in the Upper Peninsula. The first house is...
These 15 Michigan Kids Went Missing This Summer

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
Michigan is the Only State That Loves This Pumpkin Spiced Treat

Fall has arrived, the leaves are starting to turn, and everywhere you go you'll see a plethora of products that are pumpkin spice flavored. And it really does feel like there are some weird options out there. I recently saw a Pumpkin Spiced seltzer at the store and caught myself double taking wondering who that was for.
Hurricane Ian May Have Provided a Sharknado Like Piece of Video

Hurricane Ian may have provided a "Sharknado" like experience for a real estate agent in Florida. The Sharknado movie series featured 6 movies that were released on the Syfy network between 2013 and 2018. These movies all featured violent storms with sharks flying through the air in tornadoes and hurricanes. The films were all ridiculous and pointless but managed to build a huge audience after the first movie which provided 5 more sequels and even a spin-off movie called, "Sharknado: Heart of Sharkness."
Here Are 20 Signs That Winter Will Suck In Michigan

Michigan is an awesome state to live in all year long. The summers in Michigan are beautiful with all of the inland lakes and the Great Lakes. There are so many different things to do on the water and inland too. Getting out to some of the beautiful inland areas of Michigan are fun for hiking and plenty of other activities.
If Bear Hunters See a Spirit Bear, They Are Legal To Shoot

If you get a bear tag and are hunting this season and you happen to see a spirit bear, they are legal to shoot. A spirit bear is a white-coated American black bear but some are also subspecies of an American black bear called a Kermode bear. The Kermode bear is found in British Columbia but sometimes journeys to parts of the United States.
