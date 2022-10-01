PROVO — Kaleb Hayes had two secrets to keep this weekend, and both of them were set free by Monday. The BYU cornerback was one of four players who went to Las Vegas prior to the season to shoot a promotional video debuting the Cougars' new blackout uniforms that will be worn Saturday for the No. 16 Cougars' game against Notre Dame (5:30 p.m. MDT, NBC), and the BYU creative team revealed the uniforms to the team Friday before a public unveiling Monday morning.

PROVO, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO