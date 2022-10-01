ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ksl.com

Kaleb Hayes reveals 2 secrets: about his roommate, BYU's uniforms vs. Notre Dame

PROVO — Kaleb Hayes had two secrets to keep this weekend, and both of them were set free by Monday. The BYU cornerback was one of four players who went to Las Vegas prior to the season to shoot a promotional video debuting the Cougars' new blackout uniforms that will be worn Saturday for the No. 16 Cougars' game against Notre Dame (5:30 p.m. MDT, NBC), and the BYU creative team revealed the uniforms to the team Friday before a public unveiling Monday morning.
ksl.com

Motorcyclist killed in Provo collision

PROVO — A 47-year-old motorcyclist died Tuesday morning after colliding with a van turning north on State Street at 900 South in Provo. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, said Provo police spokesman Shad Lefevre. The driver of the van was cooperating with the investigation, he said....
ksl.com

2 bodies found in West Jordan home, police say

WEST JORDAN — Police say they recovered the bodies of two deceased males from a West Jordan house on Monday afternoon. Officers found the two males in a house while responding to a call for a welfare check they received at 2:26 p.m. The incident remained under investigation as of 11:30 p.m. Monday, but police did not provide further information as to the ages, identities or cause of death of the individuals.
WEST JORDAN, UT
ksl.com

1 killed, 2 injured in 3-car crash in Pleasant Grove

PLEASANT GROVE — One person was killed and two others were injured in a three-vehicle accident in Pleasant Grove Tuesday. One person was transported to a hospital by medical helicopter and another by ambulance, said Pleasant Grove Police Capt. Britt Smith. The crash caused road closures in both directions...
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
ksl.com

Salt Lake County narrowly passes resolution condemning the Little Cottonwood gondola

SALT LAKE CITY — Following a fiery public comment period, the Salt Lake County Council passed a resolution Tuesday opposing the recently recommended gondola for Little Cottonwood Canyon, while calling for "commonsense" transportation solutions. The resolution, which argues the Utah Department of Transportation's yearslong study "failed to adequately and...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

West Jordan father, son deaths being investigated as murder-suicide

WEST JORDAN — West Jordan police say they are treating the deaths of a father and son found shot to death inside their home Monday as a murder-suicide investigation. Detectives were still waiting Tuesday afternoon for a preliminary autopsy report to determine the manner of each person's death, said officer Sam Winkler. Police are not looking for any outstanding suspects.
WEST JORDAN, UT
ksl.com

$1.6M 'all-abilities playground' in Draper damaged before opening

DRAPER — Excitement is building in Draper for the city's new all-abilities playground, which is set to open on Oct. 18. "It's not a cookie-cutter playground. There's not one like this in the whole entire world," said Rhett Ogden, director of Parks and Recreation for Draper City. The $1.6...
DRAPER, UT
ksl.com

Taylorsville man charged with kidnapping, beating, robbing man over $20 debt

WEST VALLEY CITY — Criminal charges have been filed against a Taylorsville man, accusing him of robbing and beating another man over a $20 debt. Julian Romero, 22, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping, first-degree felonies; possession of a gun by a restricted person, a second-degree felony; and aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, a third-degree felony.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT

