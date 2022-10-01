Read full article on original website
Rising Rapper Tay Toe Unveils New Single “Life of Blues” For People Struggling With Drug And Alcohol AddictionMusic NewsSalt Lake City, UT
Fall is a Good Time To Enjoy Vietnamese Pho in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Sapa Sushi Bar and Grill is Located in Downtown Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Graphic Artist Honored With A Legacy Award As A Distinguished U of U AlumnusS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene Heslop
ksl.com
KSL.com HS Football Top 20+1: Skyridge, Lone Peak honor fallen teammate, friend
SALT LAKE CITY — A lot was on the line when Skyridge football went to Lone Peak, looking to bounce back from the Falcons' first loss of the year a week prior. None of that mattered before the game. The Falcons and Knights united for a sobering 52-second moment...
ksl.com
Kaleb Hayes reveals 2 secrets: about his roommate, BYU's uniforms vs. Notre Dame
PROVO — Kaleb Hayes had two secrets to keep this weekend, and both of them were set free by Monday. The BYU cornerback was one of four players who went to Las Vegas prior to the season to shoot a promotional video debuting the Cougars' new blackout uniforms that will be worn Saturday for the No. 16 Cougars' game against Notre Dame (5:30 p.m. MDT, NBC), and the BYU creative team revealed the uniforms to the team Friday before a public unveiling Monday morning.
ksl.com
Kyle Whittingham is 'very concerned' about run game; is it time to worry for the Utes?
SALT LAKE CITY — No. 11 Utah played to its lowest offensive output of the season against Oregon State on Saturday. That's when you take into consideration the offense only managed 361 total yards (199 yards passing and 162 yards rushing) against a team that ranks 55th in the country in total defense (Beavers give up an average of 358 yards per game).
ksl.com
Motorcyclist killed in Provo collision
PROVO — A 47-year-old motorcyclist died Tuesday morning after colliding with a van turning north on State Street at 900 South in Provo. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, said Provo police spokesman Shad Lefevre. The driver of the van was cooperating with the investigation, he said....
ksl.com
Salt Lake City blasts yet another heat record. Are the readings accurate?
SALT LAKE CITY — The five hottest September days in Salt Lake City's record were all set this year, so it isn't a surprise that last month shattered the record for the warmest September on record. Salt Lake City ended September with an average temperature of 75.1 degrees Fahrenheit,...
ksl.com
2 bodies found in West Jordan home, police say
WEST JORDAN — Police say they recovered the bodies of two deceased males from a West Jordan house on Monday afternoon. Officers found the two males in a house while responding to a call for a welfare check they received at 2:26 p.m. The incident remained under investigation as of 11:30 p.m. Monday, but police did not provide further information as to the ages, identities or cause of death of the individuals.
ksl.com
1 killed, 2 injured in 3-car crash in Pleasant Grove
PLEASANT GROVE — One person was killed and two others were injured in a three-vehicle accident in Pleasant Grove Tuesday. One person was transported to a hospital by medical helicopter and another by ambulance, said Pleasant Grove Police Capt. Britt Smith. The crash caused road closures in both directions...
ksl.com
Fugitive charged with 2015 killing of West Valley woman arrested
WEST VALLEY CITY — A man who was charged with murder in the killing of a West Valley woman in 2015 has been arrested after seven years on the run. Francisco Jesus Huerta-Martinez, 41, was booked into Salt Lake County Jail Saturday, according to jail records. The Salt Lake...
ksl.com
1 dead, another in critical condition after being hit while changing tire on I-15 in Ogden
OGDEN — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after they were hit by a car while changing a tire on Interstate 15 in Ogden on Tuesday. The accident occurred just before 24th Street on northbound I-15, according to information from the Utah Highway Patrol. At...
ksl.com
Salt Lake County narrowly passes resolution condemning the Little Cottonwood gondola
SALT LAKE CITY — Following a fiery public comment period, the Salt Lake County Council passed a resolution Tuesday opposing the recently recommended gondola for Little Cottonwood Canyon, while calling for "commonsense" transportation solutions. The resolution, which argues the Utah Department of Transportation's yearslong study "failed to adequately and...
ksl.com
Man wanted in 2015 Utah murder case was arrested in Mexico City in May, police say
WEST VALLEY CITY — After being on the run for nearly seven years, a man charged with killing a woman in West Valley City and then dumping her body in Colorado was arrested earlier this year in Mexico City, West Valley police confirmed Monday. Over the weekend, Francisco Jesus...
ksl.com
West Jordan father, son deaths being investigated as murder-suicide
WEST JORDAN — West Jordan police say they are treating the deaths of a father and son found shot to death inside their home Monday as a murder-suicide investigation. Detectives were still waiting Tuesday afternoon for a preliminary autopsy report to determine the manner of each person's death, said officer Sam Winkler. Police are not looking for any outstanding suspects.
ksl.com
$1.6M 'all-abilities playground' in Draper damaged before opening
DRAPER — Excitement is building in Draper for the city's new all-abilities playground, which is set to open on Oct. 18. "It's not a cookie-cutter playground. There's not one like this in the whole entire world," said Rhett Ogden, director of Parks and Recreation for Draper City. The $1.6...
ksl.com
Taylorsville man charged with kidnapping, beating, robbing man over $20 debt
WEST VALLEY CITY — Criminal charges have been filed against a Taylorsville man, accusing him of robbing and beating another man over a $20 debt. Julian Romero, 22, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping, first-degree felonies; possession of a gun by a restricted person, a second-degree felony; and aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, a third-degree felony.
